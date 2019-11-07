React element way and
javascript class way to invoke, easy to use.
<View /> you can set your own style or animation or anything you can do with View.
From 5.x redux support is not enabled by default. The redux support can be enabled by setting a redux context wrapper.
import { setSiblingWrapper } from 'react-native-root-siblings';
import { Provider } from 'react-redux';
// const store = ... get store;
// Call this before using redux context inside RootSiblings.
setSiblingWrapper((sibling) => <Provider store={store}>{sibling}</Provider>);
npm install react-native-root-modal
Import library any where inside your code before
AppRegistry.registerComponent is called.
import Modal, { AnimatedModal, ModalManager } from 'react-native-root-modal';
Invoked by
React element way.
....other elements before
<Modal
style={{
top: 0,
right: 0,
bottom: 0,
left: 0,
backgroundColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2)',
transform: [{scale: this.state.scaleAnimation}]
}}
visible={this.state.modalVisible}
>
... You can add anything inside
</Modal>
....other elements after
Just put
<Modal /> element anywhere, And it will be front of other elements.
And you can set
<Modal /> element`s style or other properties inherited from
<View /> element
Or you can invoke it by
JavaScript class way
Import modal Manager class.
import { ModalManager } from 'react-native-root-modal';
Invoke it.
// Create a Modal element on screen.
let modal = new ModalManager(<View style={modal container style}>
...modal contents here.
</View>);
// Update (replace) the modal element which is already existed.
modal.update(<View style={modal container style}>
...other modal contents here.
</View>);
// Destroy it
modal.destroy();
Modal element created by this library can`t cover other
native Modal elements,like: Official Modal Element