Features

Pure javascript solution, easy to install. Support both React element way and javascript class way to invoke, easy to use. Inherited from <View /> you can set your own style or animation or anything you can do with View. redux support .

Breaking changes

From 5.x redux support is not enabled by default. The redux support can be enabled by setting a redux context wrapper.

import { setSiblingWrapper } from 'react-native-root-siblings' ; import { Provider } from 'react-redux' ; setSiblingWrapper( ( sibling ) => < Provider store = {store} > {sibling} </ Provider > );

Install

npm install react-native-root-modal

Usage

Import library any where inside your code before AppRegistry.registerComponent is called.

import Modal, { AnimatedModal, ModalManager } from 'react-native-root-modal' ;

Invoked by React element way.

....other elements before <Modal style={{ top: 0 , right: 0 , bottom: 0 , left: 0 , backgroundColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2)' , transform: [{scale: this.state.scaleAnimation}] }} visible={this.state.modalVisible} > ... You can add anything inside </Modal> ....other elements after

Just put <Modal /> element anywhere, And it will be front of other elements. And you can set <Modal /> element`s style or other properties inherited from <View /> element

Or you can invoke it by JavaScript class way

Import modal Manager class.

import { ModalManager } from 'react-native-root-modal' ;

Invoke it.

let modal = new ModalManager( < View style = {modal container style }> ...modal contents here. </ View > ); modal.update( < View style = {modal container style }> ...other modal contents here. </ View > ); modal.destroy();

Example

IOS

Android

Notice