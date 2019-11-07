openbase logo
Readme

react-native-root-modal npm version

Features

  1. Pure javascript solution, easy to install.
  2. Support both React element way and javascript class way to invoke, easy to use.
  3. Inherited from <View /> you can set your own style or animation or anything you can do with View.
  4. redux support.

Breaking changes

5.x

From 5.x redux support is not enabled by default. The redux support can be enabled by setting a redux context wrapper.

import { setSiblingWrapper } from 'react-native-root-siblings';
import { Provider } from 'react-redux';

// const store = ... get store;

// Call this before using redux context inside RootSiblings.
setSiblingWrapper((sibling) => <Provider store={store}>{sibling}</Provider>);

Install

npm install react-native-root-modal

Usage

Import library any where inside your code before AppRegistry.registerComponent is called.

import Modal, { AnimatedModal, ModalManager } from 'react-native-root-modal';

Invoked by React element way.

....other elements before
<Modal
    style={{
        top: 0,
        right: 0,
        bottom: 0,
        left: 0,
        backgroundColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2)',
        transform: [{scale: this.state.scaleAnimation}]
    }}

    visible={this.state.modalVisible}
>
    ... You can add anything inside
</Modal>
....other elements after

Just put <Modal /> element anywhere, And it will be front of other elements. And you can set <Modal /> element`s style or other properties inherited from <View /> element

Or you can invoke it by JavaScript class way

Import modal Manager class.

import { ModalManager } from 'react-native-root-modal';

Invoke it.

// Create a Modal element on screen.
let modal = new ModalManager(<View style={modal container style}>
    ...modal contents here.
</View>);

// Update (replace) the modal element which is already existed.
modal.update(<View style={modal container style}>
    ...other modal contents here.
</View>);

// Destroy it
modal.destroy();

Example

IOS

Example

Android

Example

Notice

Modal element created by this library can`t cover other native Modal elements,like: Official Modal Element

