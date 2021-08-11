inspired by Airbnb's rheostat, a powerful slider with assorted data visualized charts

Features

Followed original repo rheostat to provide similar usage, includes algorithm and custom React component overrides for handles and progress bar.

Pure Javascript but optimized with Animated API, reduced times of re-render and data pass over the bridge.

Provide HOC wrapper withRheostat to allow you fully customize.

to allow you fully customize. Built with styled-components, easily add your theme and styles.

Dependencies

This library uses react-native-svg and react-native-svg-charts for optional charts display. If you develop with native code,you need to run react-native link react-native-svg to link your native code, please see the Installation below

Installation

npm install --save react-native-rheostat

link native code, with Expo or create-react-native-app, just skip this:

react-native link react-native-svg

Usage

classic slider

ranged slider with snap points

const demoTwoValues = [ 20 , 50 ] const demoSnaps = [ 0 , 20 , 30 , 40 , 50 , 60 , 70 , 80 , 100 ]; < Rheostat values = {demoTwoValues} min = {0} max = {100} snap snapPoints = {demoSnaps}/ >

single handle slider

const singleValues = [ 33 ]; < Rheostat values = {singleValues} min = {0} max = {100} />

x-like slider with areaChart or barChart

rheostat with areaChart

const areaSvgData = [ 50 , 10 , 40 , 85 , 85 , 91 , 35 , 53 , 24 ] const demoTwoValues = [ 480 , 1040 ] <AreaRheostat values={values} min={ 0 } max={ 1440 } svgData={areaSvgData}/>

rheostat with barChart

const demoTwoValues = [ 3 , 9 ] const barSvgData = [ 50 , 10 , 40 , 85 , 85 , 91 , 35 , 53 , 24 ] <BarRheostat values={values} min={ 0 } max={ 1440 } svgData={areaSvgData}/>

full component and event listeners binding

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import {Text, View, ScrollView} from 'react-native' ; import Moment from 'moment' ; import Rheostat, {AreaRheostat, BarRheostat} from "react-native-rheostat" ; const areaSvgData = [ 50 , 10 , 40 , 85 , 85 , 91 , 35 , 53 , 24 , 50 , 10 , 40 , 95 , 85 , 40 , 24 ] const defaultProps = { snapPoints : [ 0 , 60 , 120 , 180 , 240 , 300 , 330 , 360 , 420 , 480 , 540 , 570 , 600 , 630 , 660 , 690 , 720 , 750 , 780 , 810 , 840 , 870 , 900 , 930 , 960 , 990 , 1020 , 1050 , 1080 , 1110 , 1140 , 1170 , 1200 , 1260 , 1320 , 1380 , 1440 ], values : [ 480 , 1040 ], svgData : [ 50 , 50 , 10 , 10 , 40 , 40 , 95 , 95 , 85 , 85 , 91 , 35 , 53 , 53 , 24 , 50 , 50 , 10 , 40 , 95 , 85 , 91 , 35 , 53 , 24 , 50 , 50 , 10 , 40 , 95 , 85 , 91 , 35 , 53 , 50 , 50 , 50 , 10 , 40 , 95 , 91 , 91 , 24 , 24 , 50 , 50 , 10 , 10 , ] }; export default class RheostatExample extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { scrollEnabled : true , timeRange :{ values : [ 10 , 80 ] } } } onRheostatValUpdated = ( payload ) => { this .setState({ timeRange : payload }) } onSliderDragStart = () => { this .setState({ scrollEnabled : false }) } onSliderDragEnd = () => { this .setState({ scrollEnabled : true }) } render() { return ( <ScrollView contentContainerStyle={{paddingTop: 20, paddingHorizontal:15}} scrollEnabled={this.state.scrollEnabled}> <Text style={{fontWeight:'800'}}>Example</Text> <View style={{flex:1, paddingTop: 20, paddingBottom: 80}}> <Text style={{marginTop: 15}}> {Moment.utc().startOf('day').add(this.state.timeRange.values[0], 'minutes').format('hh:mm A')} - {Moment.utc().startOf('day').add(this.state.timeRange.values[1], 'minutes').format('hh:mm A')} </Text> <Rheostat values={this.props.values} min={0} max={1440} snapPoints={this.props.snapPoints} snap={true} onValuesUpdated={this.onRheostatValUpdated} onSliderDragStart={this.onSliderDragStart} onSliderDragEnd={this.onSliderDragEnd} /> <BarRheostat values={this.props.values} min={0} max={1440} snap={true} snapPoints={this.props.snapPoints} svgData = {this.props.svgData} onValuesUpdated={this.onRheostatValUpdated}/> <AreaRheostat values={this.props.values} min={0} max={1440} svgData = {areaSvgData} /> </View> </ScrollView> ) } } RheostatExample.defaultProps = defaultProps;

change appearance with styled-components

Option 1) You can wrap Rheostat by ThemeProvider from styled-component:

import { ThemeProvider } from 'styled-components/native' ; const theme = { rheostat : { themeColor : 'blue' , grey : '#fafafa' , } }; < ThemeProvider theme = {theme} > < BarRheostat values = {this.props.values} min = {0} max = {1440} svgData = {areaSvgData} /> </ ThemeProvider >

Option 2) Or just pass theme as a prop to Rheostat without import ThemeProvider from styled-component:

<AreaRheostat values={ this .props.values} min={ 0 } max={ 1440 } theme={{ rheostat : { themeColor : 'black' , grey : '#fafafa' } }} svgData = {areaSvgData} />

[Recommended] Option 3) As recommended by Shared Component Libraries, import the custom themeProvider RheostatThemeProvider for namespacing and avoid theme variables name clashes.

import { AreaRheostat, BarRheostat, RheostatThemeProvider } from 'react-native-rheostat' ; const theme = { themeColor : '#ffbd45' , grey : '#fafafa' } <View> < Text style = {{fontWeight: ' 800 '}}> Example with styled-component </ Text > < RheostatThemeProvider theme = {theme} > < View > < BarRheostat values = {this.props.values} min = {0} max = {1440} svgData = {areaSvgData} /> < AreaRheostat values = {this.props.values} min = {0} max = {1440} theme = {{ rheostat: { themeColor: '# 8bc34a ', grey: '# fafafa ' } }} svgData = {areaSvgData} /> </ View > </ RheostatThemeProvider > </ View >

Examples

cd example npm i react- native link react- native -svg react- native run-ios

Advances

You can pass your own customized chart component to the withRheostat higher order component.