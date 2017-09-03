A reversed React Native FlatList, useful for creating performant bottom-anchored lists for chats and whatnot

⚠️ DEPRECATED ⚠️

React Native FlatList now supports reversed rendering out of the box using the inverted prop:

<FlatList inverted {...} />

I recommend using it instead. Documentation below for legacy maintenance purposes.

Documentation

Use exactly like you would use FlatList.

- import {FlatList} from 'react-native'; + import ReversedFlatList from 'react-native-reversed-flat-list'; const MessageList = ({ messages, renderMessage }) => ( - <FlatList + <ReversedFlatList data={messages} renderItem={renderMessage} /> );

This component has not been tested with all the different options, bells and whistles of FlatList. If you hit a use case that doesn't work, please submit a Pull Request!

Known issues

How does it work

aka. The One Weird Trick They Don't Want You To Know About Making Performant Reverse Lists in React Native

I learned the basic mechanism from expo/react-native-invertible-scroll-view. The trick is to scale transform the FlatList's backing ScrollView to -1 in order to flip it on it's horizontal vertical axis, causing the list to look upside-down-mirrored. We then perform the same flip for each row within the list to turn them back the right way around. (To make it more natural to use the component with time-ordered datasets (oldest first), we also reverse the dataset.)

const styles = StyleSheet.create({ flip : { transform : [{ scaleY : -1 }] } });

Surprisingly, this works well, fast and reliably.

Attribution

License

MIT licensed