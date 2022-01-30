React Native Restart

Sometimes you want to reload your app bundle during app runtime. This package will allow you to do it.

iOS GIF Android GIF

Installation

Using react-native < 0.62 ? install react-native-restart@0.0.17

? install Using react-native >= 0.62 ? install react-native-restart@0.0.20 and above

With yarn

$ yarn add react-native-restart

With npm

$ npm install --save react-native-restart

Auto-Linking Setup (react-native >= 0.60)

iOS

$ cd ios $ pod install

Android

No further steps should be taken

Automatic Installation (Without Auto-Linking)

react-native link react-native-restart or npm install -g rnpm && rnpm link react-native-restart

Manual Android Installation

In android/settings.gradle

... include ':react-native-restart' project ( ':react-native-restart' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-restart/android' )

In android/app/build.gradle

... dependencies { ... implementation project ( ':react-native-restart' ) }

Register module (in MainApplication.java )

import com.reactnativerestart.RestartPackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost( this ) { ...... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { ... return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new RestartPackage() ); } }; ...... };

Manual iOS Installation

Importing The Library

Drag the file Restart.xcodeproj from /node_modules/react-native-restart/ios into the Libraries group in the Project navigator. Ensure that Copy items if needed is UNCHECKED!

Ensure that libRestart.a is linked through Link Binary With Libraries on Build Phases :

Ensure that Header Search Paths on Build Settings has the path $(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-restart set to recursive :

You're All Set!

CocoaPod iOS Installation

In your ios/Podfile make sure to use react-native-restart from the local node_modules/ . With that, only your project Pod needs to be linked and no extra configuration is required:

target 'MyReactApp' do pod 'React' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native' , :subspecs => [ 'Core' , 'RCTActionSheet' , ] pod 'yoga' , path: '../node_modules/react-native/ReactCommon/yoga' pod 'react-native-restart' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native-restart' end

Remember to run cd ios && pod install to update files used by Xcode.

Usage

import RNRestart from 'react-native-restart' ; RNRestart.Restart();

Contributing

Contributions are welcome. Please see CONTRIBUTING.md if you like to contribute to this library.

Credits

Thanks to Microsoft CodePush library. I simply extracted the code from their library's logic to reload the React Native Bundle.