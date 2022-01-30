openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnr

react-native-restart

by Avishay Bar
0.0.22 (see all)

React Native Package With One Purpose: To Restart Your React Native Project

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

56.2K

GitHub Stars

702

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Native Hot Reload

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Read All Reviews
ajayesivan

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant

Readme

React Native Restart

npm version npm downloads Build Status

Sometimes you want to reload your app bundle during app runtime. This package will allow you to do it.

iOS GIFAndroid GIF

Installation

  • Using react-native < 0.62? install react-native-restart@0.0.17
  • Using react-native >= 0.62? install react-native-restart@0.0.20 and above

With yarn

$ yarn add react-native-restart

With npm

$ npm install --save react-native-restart

Auto-Linking Setup (react-native >= 0.60)

iOS

$ cd ios
$ pod install

Android

No further steps should be taken

Automatic Installation (Without Auto-Linking)

react-native link react-native-restart or npm install -g rnpm && rnpm link react-native-restart

Manual Android Installation

In android/settings.gradle

...

include ':react-native-restart'
project(':react-native-restart').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-restart/android')

In android/app/build.gradle

...

dependencies {
    ...

    implementation project(':react-native-restart')
}

Register module (in MainApplication.java)

import com.reactnativerestart.RestartPackage;  // <--- Import

public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {

    private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost(this) {
        ......

          /**
         * A list of packages used by the app. If the app uses additional views
         * or modules besides the default ones, add more packages here.
         */
        @Override
        protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
            ...
            return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
                    new MainReactPackage(),
                    new RestartPackage() // Add this line
            );
        }
    };
    ......
};

Manual iOS Installation

Importing The Library

  • Drag the file Restart.xcodeproj from /node_modules/react-native-restart/ios into the Libraries group in the Project navigator. Ensure that Copy items if needed is UNCHECKED!

    Add Files To...

    Library Imported Successfully

  • Ensure that libRestart.a is linked through Link Binary With Libraries on Build Phases:

    Library Linked

  • Ensure that Header Search Paths on Build Settings has the path $(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-restart set to recursive:

  • You're All Set!

CocoaPod iOS Installation

In your ios/Podfile make sure to use react-native-restart from the local node_modules/. With that, only your project Pod needs to be linked and no extra configuration is required:

target 'MyReactApp' do
  # Make sure you're also using React-Native from ../node_modules
  pod 'React', :path => '../node_modules/react-native', :subspecs => [
    'Core',
    'RCTActionSheet',
    # ... whatever else you use
  ]
  # React-Native dependencies such as yoga:
  pod 'yoga', path: '../node_modules/react-native/ReactCommon/yoga'

  # The following line uses react-native-restart, linking with
  # the library and setting the Header Search Paths for you
  pod 'react-native-restart', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-restart'
end

Remember to run cd ios && pod install to update files used by Xcode.

Usage

import RNRestart from 'react-native-restart'; // Import package from node modules

// Immediately reload the React Native Bundle
RNRestart.Restart();

Contributing

Contributions are welcome. Please see CONTRIBUTING.md if you like to contribute to this library.

Credits

Thanks to Microsoft CodePush library. I simply extracted the code from their library's logic to reload the React Native Bundle.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ajay SivanIndia32 Ratings44 Reviews
Engineering Manager @bigbinary
7 months ago
Easy to Use

My first react native project was a really huge one and the code was really bad. When I took over that project I was the only developer in that project and the app was crashing very frequently and after some crashes users were not able to use the app unless they manually clear it from memory. As a quick workaround, I used this library to mimic that restart to overcome the crashes. PS: After 6 months of work I fixed 90% of the issues, but still I didn't remove this library implementation.

2
anjali9265
vishnuprasad-95
amir4 Ratings0 Reviews
React & React Native developer
1 year ago

Alternatives

@cryptoticket/react-native-hot-patchingDynamic bundle update for React Native
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
80

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial