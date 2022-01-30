Sometimes you want to reload your app bundle during app runtime. This package will allow you to do it.
react-native < 0.62? install
react-native-restart@0.0.17
react-native >= 0.62? install
react-native-restart@0.0.20 and above
yarn
$ yarn add react-native-restart
npm
$ npm install --save react-native-restart
$ cd ios
$ pod install
No further steps should be taken
react-native link react-native-restart or
npm install -g rnpm && rnpm link react-native-restart
In
android/settings.gradle
...
include ':react-native-restart'
project(':react-native-restart').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-restart/android')
In
android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
implementation project(':react-native-restart')
}
Register module (in
MainApplication.java)
import com.reactnativerestart.RestartPackage; // <--- Import
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost(this) {
......
/**
* A list of packages used by the app. If the app uses additional views
* or modules besides the default ones, add more packages here.
*/
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
...
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new RestartPackage() // Add this line
);
}
};
......
};
Drag the file
Restart.xcodeproj from
/node_modules/react-native-restart/ios into the
Libraries group in the Project navigator. Ensure that
Copy items if needed is UNCHECKED!
Ensure that
libRestart.a is linked through
Link Binary With Libraries on
Build Phases:
Ensure that
Header Search Paths on
Build Settings has the path
$(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-restart set to
recursive:
You're All Set!
In your
ios/Podfile make sure to use
react-native-restart from the local
node_modules/. With that, only your project Pod needs to be linked and
no extra configuration is required:
target 'MyReactApp' do
# Make sure you're also using React-Native from ../node_modules
pod 'React', :path => '../node_modules/react-native', :subspecs => [
'Core',
'RCTActionSheet',
# ... whatever else you use
]
# React-Native dependencies such as yoga:
pod 'yoga', path: '../node_modules/react-native/ReactCommon/yoga'
# The following line uses react-native-restart, linking with
# the library and setting the Header Search Paths for you
pod 'react-native-restart', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-restart'
end
Remember to run
cd ios && pod install to update files used by Xcode.
import RNRestart from 'react-native-restart'; // Import package from node modules
// Immediately reload the React Native Bundle
RNRestart.Restart();
Contributions are welcome. Please see CONTRIBUTING.md if you like to contribute to this library.
Thanks to Microsoft CodePush library. I simply extracted the code from their library's logic to reload the React Native Bundle.
My first react native project was a really huge one and the code was really bad. When I took over that project I was the only developer in that project and the app was crashing very frequently and after some crashes users were not able to use the app unless they manually clear it from memory. As a quick workaround, I used this library to mimic that restart to overcome the crashes. PS: After 6 months of work I fixed 90% of the issues, but still I didn't remove this library implementation.