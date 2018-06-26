React Native REST Client

Simplify the RESTful calls of your React Native app.

Instalation

npm install --save react- native -rest-client

Simple usage

Create your own api client by extending the RestClient class

import RestClient from 'react-native-rest-client' ; export default class YourRestApi extends RestClient { constructor () { super ( 'https://api.myawesomeservice.com' ); } login (username, password) { return this .POST( '/auth' , { username, password }); } getCurrentUser () { return this .GET( '/auth' ) .then( response => response.user); } };

Then you can use your custom client like this

const api = new YourRestApi(); api.login( 'johndoe' , 'p4$$w0rd' ) .then( response => response.token) .then( token => saveToken(token)) .catch( err => alert(err.message));

Advanced usage

import RestClient from 'react-native-rest-client' ; export default class YourRestApi extends RestClient { constructor (authToken) { super ( 'https://api.myawesomeservice.com' , { headers : { Authorization : `JWT ${authToken} ` }, devMode : __DEV_, simulatedDelay : 2000 }); } getWeather (date) { return this .GET( '/weather' , { date }) .then( response => response.data); } checkIn (lat, lon) { return this .POST( '/checkin' , { lat, lon }); } };

Reference

You must call the parent constructor as shown in the example above.

Parameter Type Required Default baseUrl String Yes undefined options Object No {}

options object

Supports the following values

Key Type Required Default Comments headers String No {} Headers to be appended to the request. RestApi will always include Content-Type: application/json and Accept: application/json . devMode Boolean No false When true, it enables the simulatedDelay. simulatedDelay Number No 0 Useful for simulating a slow connection. Number of milliseconds to wait before making the request. NOTE: It will only take effect if devMode is true.

Each one of these methods returns a Promise with the response as the parameter.

Parameter Type Required Default Comments route String Yes '' Partial route to be appended to the baseUrl query Object No {} Object to be encoded and appended as the query part to the URL body Object No {} Data to be sent as the JSON body of the message

Limitations

This library only supports JSON request and response bodies. If the response is not a JSON object, it will throw a JSON parse error. If the response is empty, it will return undefined.

It is labeled as React Native, even when it has no RN dependencies and could (in theory) be used in any JavaScript project. The reason behind this is that the stack used (ES6 and fetch ) comes out of the box with React Native, and adding support for more platforms would require to add pre-compilers, polyfills and other tricks, which are completely out of the scope of this library. If you know what you're doing though, feel free to tweak your stack and use this library.

License

MIT