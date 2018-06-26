openbase logo
rnr

react-native-rest-client

by Javier Rosas
0.1.1 (see all)

REST calls in React Native made simple

Readme

React Native REST Client

npm version js-semistandard-style

Simplify the RESTful calls of your React Native app.

Instalation

npm install --save react-native-rest-client

Simple usage

Create your own api client by extending the RestClient class

import RestClient from 'react-native-rest-client';

export default class YourRestApi extends RestClient {
  constructor () {
    // Initialize with your base URL
    super('https://api.myawesomeservice.com');
  }
  // Now you can write your own methods easily
  login (username, password) {
    // Returns a Promise with the response.
    return this.POST('/auth', { username, password });
  }
  getCurrentUser () {
    // If the request is successful, you can return the expected object
    // instead of the whole response.
    return this.GET('/auth')
      .then(response => response.user);
  }
};

Then you can use your custom client like this

const api = new YourRestApi();
api.login('johndoe', 'p4$$w0rd')
  .then(response => response.token)   // Successfully logged in
  .then(token => saveToken(token))    // Remember your credentials
  .catch(err => alert(err.message));  // Catch any error

Advanced usage

import RestClient from 'react-native-rest-client';

export default class YourRestApi extends RestClient {
  constructor (authToken) {
    super('https://api.myawesomeservice.com', {
      headers: {
        // Include as many custom headers as you need
        Authorization: `JWT ${authToken}`
        // Content-Type: application/json
        // and
        // Accept: application/json
        // are added by default
      },
      // Simulate a slow connection on development by adding
      // a 2 second delay before each request.
      devMode: __DEV_,
      simulatedDelay: 2000
    });
  }
  getWeather (date) {
    // Send the url query as an object
    return this.GET('/weather', { date })
      .then(response => response.data);
  }
  checkIn (lat, lon) {
    return this.POST('/checkin', { lat, lon });
  }
};

Reference

super(baseUrl [, options])

You must call the parent constructor as shown in the example above.

ParameterTypeRequiredDefault
baseUrlStringYesundefined
optionsObjectNo{}

options object

Supports the following values

KeyTypeRequiredDefaultComments
headersStringNo{}Headers to be appended to the request. RestApi will always include Content-Type: application/json and Accept: application/json.
devModeBooleanNofalseWhen true, it enables the simulatedDelay.
simulatedDelayNumberNo0Useful for simulating a slow connection. Number of milliseconds to wait before making the request. NOTE: It will only take effect if devMode is true.

this.GET(route [, query])

this.POST(route [, body])

this.PUT(route [, body])

this.DELETE(route [, query])

Each one of these methods returns a Promise with the response as the parameter.

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultComments
routeStringYes''Partial route to be appended to the baseUrl
queryObjectNo{}Object to be encoded and appended as the query part to the URL
bodyObjectNo{}Data to be sent as the JSON body of the message

Limitations

  • This library only supports JSON request and response bodies. If the response is not a JSON object, it will throw a JSON parse error. If the response is empty, it will return undefined.
  • It is labeled as React Native, even when it has no RN dependencies and could (in theory) be used in any JavaScript project. The reason behind this is that the stack used (ES6 and fetch) comes out of the box with React Native, and adding support for more platforms would require to add pre-compilers, polyfills and other tricks, which are completely out of the scope of this library. If you know what you're doing though, feel free to tweak your stack and use this library.

License

MIT

