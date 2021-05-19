React Native Reponsive UI

Building responsive UIs in React Native.

An example is available via expo here.

Installation

npm install react-native-responsive-ui --save

Usage

The MediaQuery component renders its children only if the query evaluates to true (see list of properties below). This component listens to changes in the window dimensions. In the example below, we render the Logo component if the window's height has a minimum size of 450dp and if the device orientation is in portrait mode (height is larger than width).

Media Queries

import React, {Component} from "react" ; import {View} from "react-native" ; import {MediaQuery} from "react-native-responsive-ui" ; export default class Login extends Component { render(): React$Element<*> { return < View > < MediaQuery minHeight = {450} orientation = "portrait" > < Logo /> </ MediaQuery > </ View > ; } }

Properties

Name Type Description minHeight dp Minimum height of the window. maxHeight dp Maximum height of the window. minWidth dp Minimum width of the window. maxWidth dp Maximum width of the window. minAspectRatio number Minimum aspect ration of the window (ratio of horizontal pixels to vertical pixels). maxAspectRatio number Maximum aspect ration of the window (ratio of horizontal pixels to vertical pixels). minPixelRatio number Minimum device pixel density. See PixelRatio. maxPixelRatio number Maximum device pixel density. See PixelRatio. orientation portrait or landspace Indicates whether the viewport is in landscape (the display is wider than it is tall) or portrait (the display is square or taller than it is wide) mode. platform string Platform of the device. See Platform. condition boolean Abritrary boolean value that must be true for the media query to pass.

useDimensions

import React from "react" ; import {useDimensions} from "react-native-responsive-ui" ; export default ({ children }) => { const {width, height} = useDimensions(); console .log( `New window dimensions: ${width} x ${height} ` ); return children; };

useStylesheet

import React from "react" ; import {useStylesheet} from "react-native-responsive-ui" ; export default class Buttons extends ResponsiveComponent { render() { const style = useStylesheet(staticStyle) return <View style={style.btns}> <Button label="Login" primary style={style.btn} /> <Button label="Sign Up" style={style.btn} /> </View>; } } const staticStyle = [ { query: { orientation: "landscape" }, style: { btns: { flexDirection: "row" }, btn: { flex: 1 } } }, { query: { orientation: "portrait" }, style: { btns: { alignSelf: "stretch" }, btn: { flex: 0 } } } ];

Media Query

mediaQuery() evaluates a media query and return true or false. See example below.

import {mediaQuery, useDimensions} from "react-native-responsive-ui" ; const {width, height} = useDimensions(); mediaQuery({ orientation : "portrait" , minHeight : 450 }, width, height)

ResponsiveComponent

ResponsiveComponents extends React.Component and add the window dimensions to the state of the component.

import React from "react" ; import {ResponsiveComponent} from "react-native-responsive-ui" ; export default class Debug extends ResponsiveComponent { render() { const {width, height} = this .state.window; console .log( `New window dimensions: ${width} x ${height} ` ); return null ; } }

getStylesheet