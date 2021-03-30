openbase logo
rnr

react-native-responsive-linechart

by Xander Deseyn
5.7.1

A customizable and responsive line or area chart for react-native

Documentation
1.6K

175

1yr ago

7

9

MIT

Built-In

No?

Readme

react-native-responsive-linechart

npm npm GitHub GitHub stars

Announcing v5

Breaking changes with respect to v4:

  • New dependency on react-native-gesture-handler

Breaking changes with respect to v3:

  • Support for data point visualizations
  • Library supplied tooltip component is renamed from BoxTooltip to just Tooltip
  • Minor theme changes (box -> shape rename)

Additional features:

  • Scrollable charts!

View installation docs & examples here

Screenshots

Preview 1 Preview 2 Preview 3 Preview 4 Preview 5

Quick example

import { Chart, VerticalAxis, HorizontalAxis, Line } from 'react-native-responsive-linechart'

<Chart
  style={{ height: 200, width: '100%', backgroundColor: '#eee' }}
  xDomain={{ min: -2, max: 10 }}
  yDomain={{ min: -2, max: 20 }}
  padding={{ left: 20, top: 10, bottom: 10, right: 10 }}
>
  <VerticalAxis tickValues={[0, 4, 8, 12, 16, 20]} />
  <HorizontalAxis tickCount={3} />
  <Line data={data1} smoothing="none" theme={{ stroke: { color: 'red', width: 1 } }} />
  <Line data={data2} smoothing="cubic-spline" theme={{ stroke: { color: 'blue', width: 1 } }} />
</Chart>

const data1 = [
  { x: -2, y: 1 },
  { x: -1, y: 0 },
  { x: 8, y: 13 },
  { x: 9, y: 11.5 },
  { x: 10, y: 12 }
]

const data2 = [
  { x: -2, y: 15 },
  { x: -1, y: 10 },
  { x: 0, y: 12 },
  { x: 1, y: 7 },
  { x: 8, y: 12 },
  { x: 9, y: 13.5 },
  { x: 10, y: 18 }
]

[OLD] Announcing v3

Version 3 is a complete re-write from the ground up with the following exciting features:

  • Completely written in Typescript
  • Composable API, every part of the chart is its own component.
  • Very few dependencies (Total package size is only 62 kilobytes)
  • New documentation website with extensive examples
  • Support for smooth/linear line & charts area charts, tooltips and more

Due to the nature of the changes, version 2.2 and below is now no longer supported. You can find the old README here.

