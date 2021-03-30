Announcing v5

Breaking changes with respect to v4:

New dependency on react-native-gesture-handler

Breaking changes with respect to v3:

Support for data point visualizations

Library supplied tooltip component is renamed from BoxTooltip to just Tooltip

to just Minor theme changes (box -> shape rename)

Additional features:

Scrollable charts!

Screenshots

Quick example

import { Chart, VerticalAxis, HorizontalAxis, Line } from 'react-native-responsive-linechart' <Chart style={{ height : 200 , width : '100%' , backgroundColor : '#eee' }} xDomain={{ min : -2 , max : 10 }} yDomain={{ min : -2 , max : 20 }} padding={{ left : 20 , top : 10 , bottom : 10 , right : 10 }} > <VerticalAxis tickValues={[0, 4, 8, 12, 16, 20]} /> <HorizontalAxis tickCount={3} /> <Line data={data1} smoothing="none" theme={{ stroke: { color: 'red', width: 1 } }} /> <Line data={data2} smoothing="cubic-spline" theme={{ stroke: { color: 'blue', width: 1 } }} /> </Chart> const data1 = [ { x: -2, y: 1 }, { x: -1, y: 0 }, { x: 8, y: 13 }, { x: 9, y: 11.5 }, { x: 10, y: 12 } ] const data2 = [ { x: -2, y: 15 }, { x: -1, y: 10 }, { x: 0, y: 12 }, { x: 1, y: 7 }, { x: 8, y: 12 }, { x: 9, y: 13.5 }, { x: 10, y: 18 } ]

[OLD] Announcing v3

Version 3 is a complete re-write from the ground up with the following exciting features:

Completely written in Typescript

Composable API, every part of the chart is its own component.

Very few dependencies (Total package size is only 62 kilobytes)

New documentation website with extensive examples

Support for smooth/linear line & charts area charts, tooltips and more

Due to the nature of the changes, version 2.2 and below is now no longer supported. You can find the old README here.