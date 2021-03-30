Breaking changes with respect to v4:
react-native-gesture-handler
Breaking changes with respect to v3:
BoxTooltip to just
Tooltip
Additional features:
import { Chart, VerticalAxis, HorizontalAxis, Line } from 'react-native-responsive-linechart'
<Chart
style={{ height: 200, width: '100%', backgroundColor: '#eee' }}
xDomain={{ min: -2, max: 10 }}
yDomain={{ min: -2, max: 20 }}
padding={{ left: 20, top: 10, bottom: 10, right: 10 }}
>
<VerticalAxis tickValues={[0, 4, 8, 12, 16, 20]} />
<HorizontalAxis tickCount={3} />
<Line data={data1} smoothing="none" theme={{ stroke: { color: 'red', width: 1 } }} />
<Line data={data2} smoothing="cubic-spline" theme={{ stroke: { color: 'blue', width: 1 } }} />
</Chart>
const data1 = [
{ x: -2, y: 1 },
{ x: -1, y: 0 },
{ x: 8, y: 13 },
{ x: 9, y: 11.5 },
{ x: 10, y: 12 }
]
const data2 = [
{ x: -2, y: 15 },
{ x: -1, y: 10 },
{ x: 0, y: 12 },
{ x: 1, y: 7 },
{ x: 8, y: 12 },
{ x: 9, y: 13.5 },
{ x: 10, y: 18 }
]
Version 3 is a complete re-write from the ground up with the following exciting features:
Due to the nature of the changes, version 2.2 and below is now no longer supported. You can find the old README here.