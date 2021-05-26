React Native's Image size is rendered with the same dimensions regardless of device screen size and screen resolution. That's bad. This component scales itself seemlesly on all iOS and Android devices.
npm install react-native-responsive-image --save
<ResponsiveImage> is expecting
initWidth and
initHeight props.
These values are used to set image size on any device that has screen size iPhone Plus, or larger. Image is then scaled down for any smaller device.
Optional prop
component is used to pass down either an
Image or
ImageBackground imported react-native (defaults to
Image if not provided)
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, View } from "react-native";
import ResponsiveImage from "react-native-responsive-image";
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View
style={{
flexGrow: 1,
justifyContent: "center",
alignItems: "center",
flexDirection: "row"
}}
>
<ResponsiveImage
source={{ uri: "https://reactjs.org/logo-og.png" }}
initWidth="138"
initHeight="138"
/>
<ResponsiveImage
source={{ uri: "https://reactjs.org/logo-og.png" }}
initWidth="138"
initHeight="138"
/>
<ResponsiveImage
source={{ uri: "https://reactjs.org/logo-og.png" }}
initWidth="138"
initHeight="138"
/>
</View>
);
}
}
AppRegistry.registerComponent("ResponsiveImageExample", () => App);
For
initWidth=138 it looks like this:
|Device
|Screen width
|Scale
<Image> width
|iPhone SE
|320
|0.77
|106
|iPhone X
|375
|0.902
|117
|iPhone8 Plus
|414
|1
|138
|Nokia 5
|360
|0.87
|120
|iPad (or any tablet)
|-
|1
|138
It sounds like you could save some loading by delivering low resolution images to screens with lower resolution. The best way is to serve just one high-resolution (retina) well compressed image. It’s surprising how well they can be compressed, and the result looks the same.
expo init ResponsiveImageExample
cp ./example/App.js ./ResponsiveImageExample/App.js
cp -R ./src ./ResponsiveImageExample
cd ResponsiveImageExample
yarn start
Modify any files in ./src directory
Propagate changes by
cp -R ./src ./ResponsiveImageExample/src