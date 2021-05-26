React Native Responsive Image

React Native's Image size is rendered with the same dimensions regardless of device screen size and screen resolution. That's bad. This component scales itself seemlesly on all iOS and Android devices.

Installation

npm install react-native-responsive-image --save

Usage

<ResponsiveImage> is expecting initWidth and initHeight props.

These values are used to set image size on any device that has screen size iPhone Plus, or larger. Image is then scaled down for any smaller device.

Optional prop component is used to pass down either an Image or ImageBackground imported react-native (defaults to Image if not provided)

Example

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, View } from "react-native" ; import ResponsiveImage from "react-native-responsive-image" ; class App extends Component { render() { return ( <View style={{ flexGrow: 1, justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center", flexDirection: "row" }} > <ResponsiveImage source={{ uri: "https://reactjs.org/logo-og.png" }} initWidth="138" initHeight="138" /> <ResponsiveImage source={{ uri: "https://reactjs.org/logo-og.png" }} initWidth="138" initHeight="138" /> <ResponsiveImage source={{ uri: "https://reactjs.org/logo-og.png" }} initWidth="138" initHeight="138" /> </View> ); } } AppRegistry.registerComponent("ResponsiveImageExample", () => App);

For initWidth=138 it looks like this:

Device Screen width Scale <Image> width iPhone SE 320 0.77 106 iPhone X 375 0.902 117 iPhone8 Plus 414 1 138 Nokia 5 360 0.87 120 iPad (or any tablet) - 1 138

Just one image?

It sounds like you could save some loading by delivering low resolution images to screens with lower resolution. The best way is to serve just one high-resolution (retina) well compressed image. It’s surprising how well they can be compressed, and the result looks the same.

Example project

Create project

expo init ResponsiveImageExample

go with 'expo-template-blank'

cp ./example/App.js ./ResponsiveImageExample/App.js

cp -R ./src ./ResponsiveImageExample

cd ResponsiveImageExample

yarn start

Development