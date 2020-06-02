Responsive height, width and responsive fontSize for your react native components!
The dimensions auto adjust based on the window size (view port) or the screen size of the device 🙌🏽
Support for responsive dimension hooks to help auto-adjust dimensions for devices whose display or screen sizes may change such as foldable phones or browser windows! 😎
#npm
npm install --save react-native-responsive-dimensions
#yarn
yarn add react-native-responsive-dimensions
While working with mobile devices, there are two kinds of dimensions you will have to focus on
import { StyleSheet } from "react-native";
import {
responsiveHeight,
responsiveWidth,
responsiveFontSize
} from "react-native-responsive-dimensions";
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
justifyContent: "center",
height: responsiveHeight(50), // 50% of window height
width: responsiveWidth(50), // 50% of window width
alignItems: "center"
},
sampleText: {
fontSize: responsiveFontSize(2) // 2% of total window size
}
});
import { StyleSheet } from "react-native";
import {
responsiveScreenHeight,
responsiveScreenWidth,
responsiveScreenFontSize
} from "react-native-responsive-dimensions";
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
justifyContent: "center",
height: responsiveScreenHeight(50), // 50% of Screen height
width: responsiveScreenWidth(50), // 50% of Screen width
alignItems: "center"
},
sampleText: {
fontSize: responsiveScreenFontSize(2) // 2% of total screen size
}
});
The above responsive dimension methods do not auto update once the value is set. They are suitable for using within
StyleSheet.create method as the values don't change once set. However, you might want your views to respond to dimension changes such as screen rotation, device folding (in foldable devices) & browser window resizing (react-native-web).
The values set by these hooks auto respond to changes. The following hooks are available for use ﹣
useResponsiveHeight
useResponsiveWidth
useResponsiveFontSize
useResponsiveScreenHeight
useResponsiveScreenWidth
useResponsiveScreenFontSize
useDimensionsChange
import React from "react";
import { View } from "react-native";
import {
useResponsiveHeight,
useResponsiveWidth
} from "react-native-responsive-dimensions";
const App = () => {
const height = useResponsiveHeight(25);
const width = useResponsiveWidth(25);
return <View style={{ height, width }} />;
};
useDimensionsChange
useDimensionsChange basically calls a function whenever the dimensions update with new window & screen dimensions as arguments. This is a good place to include your layout animations if your UI layout reacts to dimension updates and you want to make the transitions smooth.
import React, { useCallback } from "react";
import { View, LayoutAnimation } from "react-native";
import {
useResponsiveHeight,
useResponsiveWidth,
useDimensionsChange
} from "react-native-responsive-dimensions";
const App = () => {
const height = useResponsiveHeight(25);
const width = useResponsiveWidth(25);
useDimensionsChange(
useCallback(({ window, screen }) => {
LayoutAnimation.configureNext(LayoutAnimation.Presets.easeInEaseOut);
}, [])
);
return <View style={{ height, width }} />;
};
I built responsive dimensions as a personal tool to tackle some of my problems I face during my everyday app development. You might want to use it if your usecase comes under one of the following scenarios.
While working with React Native UI (especially animations) there are lots of scenarios that require calculating a certain percentage of the display area.
If your app supports tablets then you might want to scale some of your fonts & UI Components based on the display size.
If you are using react-native-web or targetting foldable devices your UI needs to react to the changes in the window dimensions.