react-native@0.55.x
Adding support for custom file extensions for react-native.
One of the biggest challenges when writing e2e tests with react-native environment is easy mocking. Another case, is running your app with different behavior in different environments or debug\release.
Consider the following use-cases:
Currently supports only RN 0.51
react-native-repackager@0.44.xis for react-native 44.
npm install react-native-repackager --save
add
repackager setup to your postinstall script, this will patch react-native, allowing it to respect custom
sourceExt.
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "repackager setup"
}
repackager setup: apply the code changes to the react-native packager
repackager <command> --reverse: reverses the command, removes the changes
The packager will search for custom files in the following order: 1) filename.ios.[customExtension].js \ filename.android.[customExtension].js 2) filename.[customExtension].js 3) filename.ios.js \ filename.android.js
Let's say we want to load files with custom extension like
e2e.js. We have two options:
Run the packager with this argument:
react-native start —sourceExts=e2e.js
It will load files that match
*.e2e.js instead of regular ones.
Create a file called
rn-cli.config.js in your module’s main dir (the one with package.json).
Put this inside :
module.exports = {
getSourceExts: () => ['e2e.js']
}
getSourceExts is a function that returns an array containing a list of custom source extensions. The array can contain multiple custom extensions, if you'd like.
It is recommended to turn the custom extensions on and off using an environment variable, like so :
module.exports = {
getSourceExts: () => process.env.RN_FLAVOR === 'E2E' ? ['e2e.js'] : []
}
Where env variable RN_FLAVOR controls which files we load.
Method 2 works for release builds as well.
MIT