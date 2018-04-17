This project is no longer needed as of react-native@0.55.x

Repackager

Adding support for custom file extensions for react-native.

This repo is a workaround (read: giant hack) until this PR is merged.

Why

One of the biggest challenges when writing e2e tests with react-native environment is easy mocking. Another case, is running your app with different behavior in different environments or debug\release.

Consider the following use-cases:

Under e2e tests, use localhost mock HTTP server instead of the production service endpoint

When running ios simulator, instead of natively accessing the contacts on the device, return mock contacts

In order to make it super easy to mock stuff for tests, this package approach it like we handle imports in JavaScript code that is different between iOS and Android. So in order to replace SomeFile.js, we will also create SomeFile.e2e.js in the same directory. When the packager will run for the e2e tests, it will pick up this file instead of the original. This way, the mock files will not find themselves in our production code.

Installation

Currently supports only RN 0.51

react-native-repackager@0.44.x is for react-native 44.

Install the package from npm

npm install react- native -repackager --save

add repackager setup to your postinstall script, this will patch react-native, allowing it to respect custom sourceExt .

"scripts" : { "postinstall" : "repackager setup" }

API

repackager setup : apply the code changes to the react-native packager

: apply the code changes to the react-native packager repackager <command> --reverse : reverses the command, removes the changes

Usage

First add your custom extension (mock) file to your project, for example:

The packager will search for custom files in the following order: 1) filename.ios.[customExtension].js \ filename.android.[customExtension].js 2) filename.[customExtension].js 3) filename.ios.js \ filename.android.js

Two ways to trigger 'repackager' on React Native 0.51.x

Let's say we want to load files with custom extension like e2e.js . We have two options:

Method 1: CLI args on the packager (Debug only!).

Run the packager with this argument: react-native start —sourceExts=e2e.js It will load files that match *.e2e.js instead of regular ones.

Method 2: Config file (Debug or Release builds)

Create a file called rn-cli.config.js in your module’s main dir (the one with package.json). Put this inside :

module .exports = { getSourceExts : () => [ 'e2e.js' ] }

getSourceExts is a function that returns an array containing a list of custom source extensions. The array can contain multiple custom extensions, if you'd like. It is recommended to turn the custom extensions on and off using an environment variable, like so :

module .exports = { getSourceExts : () => process.env.RN_FLAVOR === 'E2E' ? [ 'e2e.js' ] : [] }

Where env variable RN_FLAVOR controls which files we load.

Method 2 works for release builds as well.

Implementation Details

This package injects code into the local react-native installation under ./node_modules (!)

License

MIT