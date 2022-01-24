Based on the original work of Thomas Beverley, props to him.

An iOS/Android pure javascript react-native component that renders your HTML into 100% native views.

🗃️ Releases

The Foundry (v6) release is finally stable, and is now-on the recommended version. Check out the announcement blog post in our brand new website. We also have a migration guide for those who are coming from v5 and below.

⚠️ You are on the master branch which is home for the latest development. Check the table bellow to get documentation for your exact version.

💻 Install

npm install react-native-render-html

yarn add react-native-render-html

🚤 Basic Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { useWindowDimensions } from 'react-native' ; import RenderHtml from 'react-native-render-html' ; const source = { html : ` <p style='text-align:center;'> Hello World! </p>` }; export default function App ( ) { const { width } = useWindowDimensions(); return ( < RenderHtml contentWidth = {width} source = {source} /> ); }

📘 Documentation

See our official website and the official Discovery App.

📱 Example

You like to learn by example? We have a tutorial from which the demo GIF has been extracted: A WebView-free Blog App with React Native Render HTML.

📓 Changelog

The changelog is available here: packages/render-html/CHANGELOG.md.

💡 Help

Please refer to our dedicated document.

👥 Community

You're always welcome to join our discord channel :-).

📝 Contributing

Check-out our contributing guide.

You can report bugs in our Issue Tracker;

We handle Feature Requests in our Canny board.

Want to support this project or hire us to implement a feature? Check out this page.

:balance_scale: License

The source code is licensed under BSD 2-Clause "Simplified" License.