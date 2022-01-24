openbase logo
react-native-render-html-image-resizable

by meliorence
4.4.0 (see all)

iOS/Android pure javascript react-native component that renders your HTML into 100% native views

Overview

5

GitHub Stars

2.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

53

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

platforms runs with expo
npm npm npm
github issues
react-native-render-html

Based on the original work of Thomas Beverley, props to him.

An iOS/Android pure javascript react-native component that renders your HTML into 100% native views.

🗃️ Releases

The Foundry (v6) release is finally stable, and is now-on the recommended version. Check out the announcement blog post in our brand new website. We also have a migration guide for those who are coming from v5 and below.

⚠️ You are on the master branch which is home for the latest development. Check the table bellow to get documentation for your exact version.

MinorBranchDocumentationLatest
nextmaster-npm
6.3release/6.3Official Websitenpm
5.1  release/5.1  release/5.1/README.mdnpm
4.2  release/4.2  release/4.2/README.mdnpm

💻 Install

npm install react-native-render-html

yarn add react-native-render-html

🚤 Basic Usage

import React from 'react';
import { useWindowDimensions } from 'react-native';
import RenderHtml from 'react-native-render-html';

const source = {
  html: `
<p style='text-align:center;'>
  Hello World!
</p>`
};

export default function App() {
  const { width } = useWindowDimensions();
  return (
    <RenderHtml
      contentWidth={width}
      source={source}
    />
  );
}

📘 Documentation

See our official website and the official Discovery App.

📱 Example

You like to learn by example? We have a tutorial from which the demo GIF has been extracted: A WebView-free Blog App with React Native Render HTML.

📓 Changelog

The changelog is available here: packages/render-html/CHANGELOG.md.

💡 Help

Please refer to our dedicated document.

👥 Community

You're always welcome to join our discord channel :-).

📝 Contributing

Check-out our contributing guide.

💙 Sponsorship

Want to support this project or hire us to implement a feature? Check out this page.

:balance_scale: License

The source code is licensed under BSD 2-Clause "Simplified" License.

