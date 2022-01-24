react-native-render-html-image-resizable

Based on the original work of Thomas Beverley, props to him.
An iOS/Android pure javascript react-native component that renders your HTML into 100% native views.
The Foundry (v6) release is finally stable, and is now-on the recommended version. Check out the announcement blog post in our brand new website. We also have a migration guide for those who are coming from v5 and below.
⚠️ You are on the master branch which is home for the latest development. Check the table bellow to get documentation for your exact version.
|Minor
|Branch
|Documentation
|Latest
|next
|master
|-
|6.3
|release/6.3
|Official Website
|5.1
|release/5.1
|release/5.1/README.md
|4.2
|release/4.2
|release/4.2/README.md
npm install react-native-render-html
yarn add react-native-render-html
import React from 'react';
import { useWindowDimensions } from 'react-native';
import RenderHtml from 'react-native-render-html';
const source = {
html: `
<p style='text-align:center;'>
Hello World!
</p>`
};
export default function App() {
const { width } = useWindowDimensions();
return (
<RenderHtml
contentWidth={width}
source={source}
/>
);
}
See our official website and the official Discovery App.
You like to learn by example? We have a tutorial from which the demo GIF has been extracted: A WebView-free Blog App with React Native Render HTML.
The changelog is available here: packages/render-html/CHANGELOG.md.
Please refer to our dedicated document.
You're always welcome to join our discord channel :-).
Check-out our contributing guide.
Want to support this project or hire us to implement a feature? Check out this page.
The source code is licensed under BSD 2-Clause "Simplified" License.