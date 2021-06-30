Rename react-native app with just one command
This package assumes that you created your react-native project using
react-native init.
Note: This package does not attempt to properly rename build artifacts such as
ios/build or Cocoa Pod installation targets. After renaming your project you should clean, build, and reinstall third party dependencies to get it running properly with the new name.
$ npx react-native-rename <newName>
With custom Bundle Identifier (Android only. For iOS, please use Xcode)
$ npx react-native-rename <newName> -b <bundleIdentifier>
$ git checkout -b rename-app
$ npx react-native-rename "Travel App"
With custom Bundle Identifier
$ npx react-native-rename "Travel App" -b com.junedomingo.travelapp
With Yarn:
$ yarn global add react-native-rename
With npm:
$ npm install react-native-rename -g