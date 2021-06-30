openbase logo
rnr

react-native-rename-gv

by June Domingo
2.2.3 (see all)

Rename react-native app with just one command

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-rename

Rename react-native app with just one command

Rename react-native app with just one command

react-native-rename

This package assumes that you created your react-native project using react-native init.

Note: This package does not attempt to properly rename build artifacts such as ios/build or Cocoa Pod installation targets. After renaming your project you should clean, build, and reinstall third party dependencies to get it running properly with the new name.

Usage

$ npx react-native-rename <newName>

With custom Bundle Identifier (Android only. For iOS, please use Xcode)

$ npx react-native-rename <newName> -b <bundleIdentifier>

Example

$ git checkout -b rename-app
Then, Rename your app
$ npx react-native-rename "Travel App"

With custom Bundle Identifier

$ npx react-native-rename "Travel App" -b com.junedomingo.travelapp

Local installation

With Yarn:

$ yarn global add react-native-rename

With npm:

$ npm install react-native-rename -g

Support

