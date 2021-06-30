Rename react-native app with just one command

This package assumes that you created your react-native project using react-native init .

Note: This package does not attempt to properly rename build artifacts such as ios/build or Cocoa Pod installation targets. After renaming your project you should clean, build, and reinstall third party dependencies to get it running properly with the new name.

Usage

$ npx react-native-rename < newName >

With custom Bundle Identifier (Android only. For iOS, please use Xcode) $ npx react-native-rename < newName > -b < bundleIdentifier >

Example

First, Switch to new branch (optional but recommended)

$ git checkout -b rename -app

Then, Rename your app

$ npx react- native -rename "Travel App"

With custom Bundle Identifier $ npx react-native-rename "Travel App" - b com .junedomingo .travelapp

Local installation

With Yarn:

$ yarn global add react-native- rename

With npm:

$ npm install react- native -rename -g

Support