rnr

react-native-remote-svg

by Shiva Nandan
2.0.6 (see all)

Adds support for loading svg images in React Native

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

175

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-remote-svg

Image component that supports svg filetype in React Native.

Installation

Using npm or yarn:

$ yarn add react-native-remote-svg

Image component in react-native doesn't yet support svg file type. This package gives you an Image component that supports both svg and png file types.

It doesn't require any native code setup. No need to do any react-native link. Just import and use!

Breaking Changes:

This project follows semantic versioning. Here are the breaking changes:

  • v2.0.0
    • As of React Native 0.57, WebView has been decoupled and moved to a separate project. This update imports WebView from react-native-webview and can only be used in projects using RN 0.57 or later.

Usage:

You need to import Image from this package instead of from react-native

- import { Image } from 'react-native'
+ import Image from 'react-native-remote-svg'

and you can use this Image component like you normally would:

import Image from 'react-native-remote-svg';

<Image
  source={{ uri: 'https://example.com/my-pic.svg' }}
  style={{ width: 200, height: 532 }}
/>;

supports data uri as well:

import Image from 'react-native-remote-svg';

<Image
  source={{
    uri: `data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="100px" height="100px"  viewBox="0 0 100 100">
      <ellipse data-custom-shape="ellipse" cx="50" cy="50" rx="50" ry="50" fill="green"  stroke="#00FF00" stroke-width ="2" />
    </svg>`,
  }}
  style={{ width: 100, height: 100 }}
/>;

Note: When you load an image from the internet, you need to specify width/height of the image (default to 100, 100).

When you load a local image, width/height are not mandatory:

<Image source={require('./image.svg')} />

You can load normal jpg/png images as well

<Image
  source={{ uri: 'https://example.com/my-other-pic.png' }
  style={{ width: 100, height: 120}}
/>

Feature parity:

Here are the list of react-native Image features that are supported:

  • source
  • style
  • blurRadius
  • onLayout
  • onLoad
  • onLoadEnd
  • onLoadStart
  • resizeMode
  • onError
  • testID
  • resizeMethod
  • accessibilityLabel
  • accessible
  • capInsets
  • defaultSource
  • onPartialLoad
  • onProgress

The goal is to have full feature parity with react-native's Image and then add this component directly into react-native itself.

Issues

If you find a bug, please file an issue on our issue tracker on GitHub.

