Image component that supports svg filetype in React Native.

Installation

Using npm or yarn:

$ yarn add react- native -remote-svg

Image component in react-native doesn't yet support svg file type. This package gives you an Image component that supports both svg and png file types.

It doesn't require any native code setup. No need to do any react-native link . Just import and use!

Breaking Changes:

This project follows semantic versioning. Here are the breaking changes:

v2.0.0 As of React Native 0.57, WebView has been decoupled and moved to a separate project. This update imports WebView from react-native-webview and can only be used in projects using RN 0.57 or later.



You need to import Image from this package instead of from react-native

- import { Image } from 'react-native' + import Image from 'react-native-remote-svg'

and you can use this Image component like you normally would:

import Image from 'react-native-remote-svg' ; < Image source = {{ uri: ' https: // example.com / my-pic.svg ' }} style = {{ width: 200 , height: 532 }} /> ;

supports data uri as well:

import Image from 'react-native-remote-svg' ; <Image source={{ uri: `data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="100px" height="100px" viewBox="0 0 100 100"> <ellipse data-custom-shape="ellipse" cx="50" cy="50" rx="50" ry="50" fill="green" stroke="#00FF00" stroke-width ="2" /> </svg>`, }} style={{ width: 100, height: 100 }} />;

Note: When you load an image from the internet, you need to specify width/height of the image (default to 100, 100).

When you load a local image, width/height are not mandatory:

<Image source={ require ( './image.svg' )} />

You can load normal jpg/png images as well

<Image source={{ uri : 'https://example.com/my-other-pic.png' } style={{ width : 100 , height : 120 }} />

Feature parity:

Here are the list of react-native Image features that are supported:

source

source style

style blurRadius

blurRadius onLayout

onLayout onLoad

onLoad onLoadEnd

onLoadEnd onLoadStart

onLoadStart resizeMode

resizeMode onError

onError testID

testID resizeMethod

resizeMethod accessibilityLabel

accessibilityLabel accessible

accessible capInsets

capInsets defaultSource

defaultSource onPartialLoad

onPartialLoad onProgress

The goal is to have full feature parity with react-native's Image and then add this component directly into react-native itself.

Issues

If you find a bug, please file an issue on our issue tracker on GitHub.