Image component that supports svg filetype in
React Native.
$ yarn add react-native-remote-svg
Image component in react-native doesn't yet support svg file type. This
package gives you an
Image component that supports both svg and png file
types.
It doesn't require any native code setup. No need to do any
react-native link.
Just import and use!
This project follows semantic versioning. Here are the breaking changes:
You need to import
Image from this package instead of from react-native
- import { Image } from 'react-native'
+ import Image from 'react-native-remote-svg'
and you can use this Image component like you normally would:
import Image from 'react-native-remote-svg';
<Image
source={{ uri: 'https://example.com/my-pic.svg' }}
style={{ width: 200, height: 532 }}
/>;
supports data uri as well:
import Image from 'react-native-remote-svg';
<Image
source={{
uri: `data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="100px" height="100px" viewBox="0 0 100 100">
<ellipse data-custom-shape="ellipse" cx="50" cy="50" rx="50" ry="50" fill="green" stroke="#00FF00" stroke-width ="2" />
</svg>`,
}}
style={{ width: 100, height: 100 }}
/>;
Note: When you load an image from the internet, you need to specify width/height of the image (default to 100, 100).
When you load a local image, width/height are not mandatory:
<Image source={require('./image.svg')} />
You can load normal jpg/png images as well
<Image
source={{ uri: 'https://example.com/my-other-pic.png' }
style={{ width: 100, height: 120}}
/>
Here are the list of react-native Image features that are supported:
The goal is to have full feature parity with react-native's Image and then add this component directly into react-native itself.
If you find a bug, please file an issue on our issue tracker on GitHub.