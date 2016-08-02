A pull to refresh ListView for React Native completely written in js. Also supports custom animations.

Installation

npm install react-native-refresher --save

Usage

var React = require ( 'react-native' ); var { RefresherListView, LoadingBarIndicator } = require ( 'react-native-refresher' ); var { AppRegistry, Text, View, ListView, } = React; class Content extends React . Component { constructor () { super (); this .ds = new ListView.DataSource({ rowHasChanged : ( r1, r2 ) => r1 !== r2}); this .state = { dataSource : this .ds.cloneWithRows([ "Row 1" , "Row 2" ]), }; } onRefresh() { this .setState({ dataSource : this .fillRows([ "Row 1" , "Row 2" , "Row 3" , "Row 4" ])}); } render() { return ( < View style = {{flex:1}} > < RefresherListView dataSource = {this.state.dataSource} onRefresh = {this.onRefresh.bind(this)} indicator = { < LoadingBarIndicator /> } renderRow={(rowData) => < View style = {{padding:10,borderBottomColor: '# CCCCCC ', backgroundColor: ' white ', borderBottomWidth: 1 }}> < Text > {rowData} </ Text > </ View > } /> </ View > ); } };

Examples

Props

threshold: number The amount of pixeles to validate the refresh. By default the theshold will be calculated by the header height.

The amount of pixeles to validate the refresh. By default the theshold will be calculated by the header height. minTime: number The minimum amount of time for showing the loading indicator while is refreshing. Default 320ms.

The minimum amount of time for showing the loading indicator while is refreshing. Default 320ms. onRefresh: func.isRequired Called when user pulls listview down to refresh.

Called when user pulls listview down to refresh. indicator: oneOfType([element]) React Element. See example of a custom indicator

React Element. See example of a custom indicator refreshOnRelease: bool If is necessary to release touch for refresh or refresh will be done automatically once threshold is passed.

If is necessary to release touch for refresh or refresh will be done automatically once threshold is passed. listStyle: style The list style

Credits

Refresher is created by Syrus Akbary and inspired by Refresher and react-native-refreshable-listview. If you have suggestions or bug reports, feel free to send pull request or create new issue.