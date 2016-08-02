openbase logo
rnr

react-native-refresher

by Syrus Akbary
0.1.1 (see all)

A pull to refresh ListView for React Native completely written in js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

454

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A pull to refresh ListView for React Native completely written in js. Also supports custom animations.

Installation

npm install react-native-refresher --save

Usage

var React = require('react-native');
// Loading the refresher ListView and Indicator
var {
  RefresherListView,
  LoadingBarIndicator
} = require('react-native-refresher');

var {
  AppRegistry,
  Text,
  View,
  ListView,
} = React;


class Content extends React.Component {
  constructor() {
    super();
    this.ds = new ListView.DataSource({rowHasChanged: (r1, r2) => r1 !== r2});
    this.state = {
      dataSource: this.ds.cloneWithRows(["Row 1", "Row 2"]),
    };
  }
  onRefresh() {
    // You can either return a promise or a callback
    this.setState({dataSource:this.fillRows(["Row 1", "Row 2", "Row 3", "Row 4"])});
  }
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={{flex:1}}>
        <RefresherListView
          dataSource={this.state.dataSource}
          onRefresh={this.onRefresh.bind(this)}
          indicator={<LoadingBarIndicator />}
          renderRow={(rowData) => <View style={{padding:10,borderBottomColor: '#CCCCCC', backgroundColor: 'white',borderBottomWidth: 1}}><Text>{rowData}</Text></View>}
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
};

Examples

Refresher: iOS Activity Indicator Refresher: Bar Indicator

Props

  • threshold: number The amount of pixeles to validate the refresh. By default the theshold will be calculated by the header height.
  • minTime: number The minimum amount of time for showing the loading indicator while is refreshing. Default 320ms.
  • onRefresh: func.isRequired Called when user pulls listview down to refresh.
  • indicator: oneOfType([element]) React Element. See example of a custom indicator
  • refreshOnRelease: bool If is necessary to release touch for refresh or refresh will be done automatically once threshold is passed.
  • listStyle: style The list style

Credits

Refresher is created by Syrus Akbary and inspired by Refresher and react-native-refreshable-listview. If you have suggestions or bug reports, feel free to send pull request or create new issue.

