rnr

react-native-refreshable-listview

by James Friend
1.3.0 (see all)

Deprecated. A pull-to-refresh ListView which shows a loading spinner while your data reloads

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Loading Spinner

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native RefreshableListView

A pull-to-refresh ListView which shows a loading spinner while your data reloads

Deprecated: now you can use the built-in RefreshControl instead.

Build Status

In action (from ReactNativeHackerNews):

React Native Hacker News

Usage

Note: these are the docs for the 2.x branch, currently in beta. If you are looking for the docs for a 1.x version, see the 1.x branch.

You can install the latest beta with npm install react-native-refreshable-listview@next

RefreshableListView

Replace a ListView with a RefreshableListView to add pulldown-to-refresh functionality. Accepts the same props as ListView, plus a few extras (see the props definitions below).

var React = require('react-native')
var {Text, View, ListView} = React
var RefreshableListView = require('react-native-refreshable-listview')

var ArticleStore = require('../stores/ArticleStore')
var StoreWatchMixin = require('./StoreWatchMixin')
var ArticleView = require('./ArticleView')

var ds = new ListView.DataSource({rowHasChanged: (r1, r2) => r1 !== r2}) // assumes immutable objects

var ArticlesScreen = React.createClass({
  mixins: [StoreWatchMixin],
  getInitialState() {
    return {dataSource: ds.cloneWithRows(ArticleStore.all())}
  },
  getStoreWatches() {
    this.watchStore(ArticleStore, () => {
      this.setState({dataSource: ds.cloneWithRows(ArticleStore.all())})
    })
  },
  reloadArticles() {
    // returns a Promise of reload completion
    // for a Promise-free version see ControlledRefreshableListView below
    return ArticleStore.reload()
  },
  renderArticle(article) {
    return <ArticleView article={article} />
  },
  render() {
    return (
      <RefreshableListView
        dataSource={this.state.dataSource}
        renderRow={this.renderArticle}
        loadData={this.reloadArticles}
        refreshDescription="Refreshing articles"
      />
    )
  }
})

Props

  • loadData: func.isRequired A function returning a Promise or taking a callback, invoked upon pulldown. The refreshing indicator (spinner) will show until the Promise resolves or the callback is called.
  • refreshDescription: oneOfType([string, element]) Text/element to show alongside spinner. If a custom refreshingIndicatorComponent is used this value will be passed as its description prop.
  • refreshingIndicatorComponent: oneOfType([func, element]) Content to show in list header when refreshing. Can be a component class or instantiated element. Defaults to RefreshableListView.RefreshingIndicator. You can easily customise the appearance of the indicator by passing in a customised <RefreshableListView.RefreshingIndicator />, or provide your own entirely custom content to be displayed.
  • minDisplayTime: number Minimum time the spinner will show for.
  • minBetweenTime: number Minimum time after a refresh before another refresh can be performed.
  • minPulldownDistance: number Minimum distance (in px) which the list has to be scrolled off the top to trigger a refresh.
  • ignoreInertialScroll: bool Require the user to be actually touching the screen when the pulldown distance exceeds minPulldownDistance to trigger a refresh (eg. not just inertially scrolling off the top). Defaults to true.
  • onScroll: func An event handler for the onScroll event which will be chained after the one defined by the RefreshableListView.
  • scrollEventThrottle: number How often ListView produces scroll events, in ms. Defaults to a fairly low value, try setting it higher if you encounter performance issues. Keep in mind that a higher value will make the pulldown-to-refresh behaviour less responsive.
  • colors: array of strings Colors to be used for pull to refresh indicator in Android
  • progressBackgroundColor: string Color to be used for pull to refresh indicator background in Android

ControlledRefreshableListView

Low level component used by RefreshableListView. Use this directly if you want to manually control the refreshing status (rather than using a Promise).

This component is more suitable for use in a Redux-style connected component.

var React = require('react-native')
var {Text, View, ListView} = React
var {ControlledRefreshableListView} = require('react-native-refreshable-listview')

var ArticleView = require('./ArticleView')

var ds = new ListView.DataSource({rowHasChanged: (r1, r2) => r1 !== r2}) // assumes immutable objects

var ArticlesScreen = React.createClass({
  propTypes: {
    // eg. props mapped from store state
    articles: React.PropTypes.array.isRequired,
    isRefreshingArticles: React.PropTypes.bool.isRequired,
    // eg. a bound action creator
    refreshArticles: React.PropTypes.func.isRequired,
  },
  getInitialState() {
    return {dataSource: ds.cloneWithRows(this.props.articles)}
  },
  componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps) {
    if (this.props.articles !== nextProps.articles) {
      this.setState({dataSource: ds.cloneWithRows(nextProps.articles)})
    }
  },
  renderArticle(article) {
    return <ArticleView article={article} />
  },
  render() {
    return (
      <ControlledRefreshableListView
        dataSource={this.state.dataSource}
        renderRow={this.renderArticle}
        isRefreshing={this.props.isRefreshingArticles}
        onRefresh={this.props.refreshArticles}
        refreshDescription="Refreshing articles"
      />
    )
  }
})

Props

  • onRefresh: func.isRequired Called when user pulls listview down to refresh.
  • isRefreshing: bool.isRequired Whether or not to show the refreshing indicator.
  • refreshDescription: oneOfType([string, element]) See RefreshableListView
  • refreshingIndicatorComponent: oneOfType([func, element]) See RefreshableListView
  • minPulldownDistance: number See RefreshableListView
  • ignoreInertialScroll: bool See RefreshableListView
  • onScroll: func See RefreshableListView
  • scrollEventThrottle: number See RefreshableListView

RefreshableListView.RefreshingIndicator

Component with activity indicator to be displayed in list header when refreshing. (also exposed as ControlledRefreshableListView.RefreshingIndicator)

Props

  • description: oneOfType([string, element]) Text/element to show alongside spinner.
  • stylesheet: object A stylesheet object which overrides one or more of the styles defined in the RefreshingIndicator stylesheet.
  • activityIndicatorComponent: oneOfType([func, element]) The spinner to display. Defaults to <ActivityIndicatorIOS />.

RefreshableListView.DataSource, ControlledRefreshableListView.DataSource

Aliases of ListView.DataSource, for convenience.

Howto

Customise the refresh indicator (spinner)

Your first option is to style the default RefreshingIndicator:

var indicatorStylesheet = StyleSheet.create({
  wrapper: {
    backgroundColor: 'red',
    height: 60,
    marginTop: 10,
  },
  content: {
    backgroundColor: 'blue',
    marginTop: 10,
    height: 60,
  },
})

<RefreshableListView
  refreshingIndicatorComponent={
    <RefreshableListView.RefreshingIndicator stylesheet={indicatorStylesheet} />
  }
/>

Alternatively, you can provide a custom RefreshingIndicator:

var MyRefreshingIndicator = React.createClass({
  render() {
    return (
      <View>
        <MySpinner />
        <Text>{this.props.description}</Text>
      </View>
    )
  },
})

<RefreshableListView refreshingIndicatorComponent={MyRefreshingIndicator} />
// or
<RefreshableListView refreshingIndicatorComponent={<MyRefreshingIndicator />} />

Changelog

  • 2.0.0-beta4

    • added Android support! (@maraujop)

  • 2.0.0-beta3

    • fixed proptype warnings from internal component
    • adjusted default styling of refreshing indicator

  • 2.0.0-beta2

    • pulling down now reveals refreshing indicator behind current view, rather than the refreshing indicator moving down from the top of the screen
    • renderHeaderWrapper is no longer used
    • fixed infinite refreshing when pulled down

  • 1.2.0

    • deprecated renderHeader in favour of renderHeaderWrapper as some developers seemed to be confused by the fact that a renderHeader handler for a standard ListView will not automatically just work with this component, but rather needs to be modified as described in the documentation. The new prop renderHeaderWrapper works identically to the previous one, however hopefully now it is named differently it will be more apparent that its behaviour is not the same as with ListView. The renderHeader prop will be removed in 2.0.

  • 1.1.0

    • added behaviour to ignore inertial scrolling (@dhrrgn)
    • exposed props: ignoreInertialScroll, scrollEventThrottle

  • 1.0.0

    • Split RefreshableListView into 3 parts:
      • RefreshableListView handles 'refreshing' state by invoking 'loadData' callback and waiting for resolution.
      • ControlledRefreshableListView handles rendering of ListView header, depending on isRefreshing prop. Calls onRefresh handler when pulldown-to-refresh scroll motion occurs.
      • RefreshingIndicator is the component rendered in the header of the ListView when refreshing. Pass in a customised version of this (or a completely different component) to RefreshableListView or ControlledRefreshableListView if you want to customise refresh indicator appearance.
    • Added Jest unit tests

  • 0.3.0 added minPulldownTime & minBetweenTime props, fixed bug where refresh could happen twice

  • 0.2.0 added support for ListView props setNativeProps and getScrollResponder (@almost & @sscotth)

