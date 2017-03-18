React Native RefreshableListView

A pull-to-refresh ListView which shows a loading spinner while your data reloads

Deprecated: now you can use the built-in RefreshControl instead.

In action (from ReactNativeHackerNews):

Usage

Note: these are the docs for the 2.x branch, currently in beta. If you are looking for the docs for a 1.x version, see the 1.x branch.

You can install the latest beta with npm install react-native-refreshable-listview@next

RefreshableListView

Replace a ListView with a RefreshableListView to add pulldown-to-refresh functionality. Accepts the same props as ListView, plus a few extras (see the props definitions below).

var React = require ( 'react-native' ) var {Text, View, ListView} = React var RefreshableListView = require ( 'react-native-refreshable-listview' ) var ArticleStore = require ( '../stores/ArticleStore' ) var StoreWatchMixin = require ( './StoreWatchMixin' ) var ArticleView = require ( './ArticleView' ) var ds = new ListView.DataSource({ rowHasChanged : ( r1, r2 ) => r1 !== r2}) var ArticlesScreen = React.createClass({ mixins : [StoreWatchMixin], getInitialState() { return { dataSource : ds.cloneWithRows(ArticleStore.all())} }, getStoreWatches() { this .watchStore(ArticleStore, () => { this .setState({ dataSource : ds.cloneWithRows(ArticleStore.all())}) }) }, reloadArticles() { return ArticleStore.reload() }, renderArticle(article) { return <ArticleView article={article} /> }, render() { return ( <RefreshableListView dataSource={this.state.dataSource} renderRow={this.renderArticle} loadData={this.reloadArticles} refreshDescription="Refreshing articles" /> ) } })

Props

loadData: func.isRequired A function returning a Promise or taking a callback, invoked upon pulldown. The refreshing indicator (spinner) will show until the Promise resolves or the callback is called.

A function returning a Promise or taking a callback, invoked upon pulldown. The refreshing indicator (spinner) will show until the Promise resolves or the callback is called. refreshDescription: oneOfType([string, element]) Text/element to show alongside spinner. If a custom refreshingIndicatorComponent is used this value will be passed as its description prop.

Text/element to show alongside spinner. If a custom is used this value will be passed as its prop. refreshingIndicatorComponent: oneOfType([func, element]) Content to show in list header when refreshing. Can be a component class or instantiated element. Defaults to RefreshableListView.RefreshingIndicator . You can easily customise the appearance of the indicator by passing in a customised <RefreshableListView.RefreshingIndicator /> , or provide your own entirely custom content to be displayed.

Content to show in list header when refreshing. Can be a component class or instantiated element. Defaults to . You can easily customise the appearance of the indicator by passing in a customised , or provide your own entirely custom content to be displayed. minDisplayTime: number Minimum time the spinner will show for.

Minimum time the spinner will show for. minBetweenTime: number Minimum time after a refresh before another refresh can be performed.

Minimum time after a refresh before another refresh can be performed. minPulldownDistance: number Minimum distance (in px) which the list has to be scrolled off the top to trigger a refresh.

Minimum distance (in px) which the list has to be scrolled off the top to trigger a refresh. ignoreInertialScroll: bool Require the user to be actually touching the screen when the pulldown distance exceeds minPulldownDistance to trigger a refresh (eg. not just inertially scrolling off the top). Defaults to true .

Require the user to be actually touching the screen when the pulldown distance exceeds to trigger a refresh (eg. not just inertially scrolling off the top). Defaults to . onScroll: func An event handler for the onScroll event which will be chained after the one defined by the RefreshableListView .

An event handler for the event which will be chained after the one defined by the . scrollEventThrottle: number How often ListView produces scroll events, in ms. Defaults to a fairly low value, try setting it higher if you encounter performance issues. Keep in mind that a higher value will make the pulldown-to-refresh behaviour less responsive.

How often produces scroll events, in ms. Defaults to a fairly low value, try setting it higher if you encounter performance issues. Keep in mind that a higher value will make the pulldown-to-refresh behaviour less responsive. colors: array of strings Colors to be used for pull to refresh indicator in Android

Colors to be used for pull to refresh indicator in Android progressBackgroundColor: string Color to be used for pull to refresh indicator background in Android

ControlledRefreshableListView

Low level component used by RefreshableListView . Use this directly if you want to manually control the refreshing status (rather than using a Promise).

This component is more suitable for use in a Redux-style connected component.

var React = require ( 'react-native' ) var {Text, View, ListView} = React var {ControlledRefreshableListView} = require ( 'react-native-refreshable-listview' ) var ArticleView = require ( './ArticleView' ) var ds = new ListView.DataSource({ rowHasChanged : ( r1, r2 ) => r1 !== r2}) var ArticlesScreen = React.createClass({ propTypes : { articles : React.PropTypes.array.isRequired, isRefreshingArticles : React.PropTypes.bool.isRequired, refreshArticles : React.PropTypes.func.isRequired, }, getInitialState() { return { dataSource : ds.cloneWithRows( this .props.articles)} }, componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps) { if ( this .props.articles !== nextProps.articles) { this .setState({ dataSource : ds.cloneWithRows(nextProps.articles)}) } }, renderArticle(article) { return <ArticleView article={article} /> }, render() { return ( <ControlledRefreshableListView dataSource={this.state.dataSource} renderRow={this.renderArticle} isRefreshing={this.props.isRefreshingArticles} onRefresh={this.props.refreshArticles} refreshDescription="Refreshing articles" /> ) } })

Props

onRefresh: func.isRequired Called when user pulls listview down to refresh.

Called when user pulls listview down to refresh. isRefreshing: bool.isRequired Whether or not to show the refreshing indicator.

Whether or not to show the refreshing indicator. refreshDescription: oneOfType([string, element]) See RefreshableListView

See refreshingIndicatorComponent: oneOfType([func, element]) See RefreshableListView

See minPulldownDistance: number See RefreshableListView

See ignoreInertialScroll: bool See RefreshableListView

See onScroll: func See RefreshableListView

See scrollEventThrottle: number See RefreshableListView

Component with activity indicator to be displayed in list header when refreshing. (also exposed as ControlledRefreshableListView.RefreshingIndicator )

Props

description: oneOfType([string, element]) Text/element to show alongside spinner.

Text/element to show alongside spinner. stylesheet: object A stylesheet object which overrides one or more of the styles defined in the RefreshingIndicator stylesheet.

A stylesheet object which overrides one or more of the styles defined in the RefreshingIndicator stylesheet. activityIndicatorComponent: oneOfType([func, element]) The spinner to display. Defaults to <ActivityIndicatorIOS /> .

Aliases of ListView.DataSource , for convenience.

Howto

Customise the refresh indicator (spinner)

Your first option is to style the default RefreshingIndicator:

var indicatorStylesheet = StyleSheet.create({ wrapper : { backgroundColor : 'red' , height : 60 , marginTop : 10 , }, content : { backgroundColor : 'blue' , marginTop : 10 , height : 60 , }, }) <RefreshableListView refreshingIndicatorComponent={ <RefreshableListView.RefreshingIndicator stylesheet={indicatorStylesheet} /> } />

Alternatively, you can provide a custom RefreshingIndicator:

var MyRefreshingIndicator = React.createClass({ render() { return ( < View > < MySpinner /> < Text > {this.props.description} </ Text > </ View > ) }, }) <RefreshableListView refreshingIndicatorComponent={MyRefreshingIndicator} /> < RefreshableListView refreshingIndicatorComponent = { < MyRefreshingIndicator /> } />

Changelog