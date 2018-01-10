React Native Redux Toast

Features

Cross platform.

Triggered dispatching redux actions

100% written in js. No need to link native dependencies

Easy to customize

Installation

npm

npm install --save react-native-redux-toast

yarn

yarn add react-native-redux-toast

Usage

1- Add the toast reducer to your store

import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux' ; import { toastReducer as toast } from 'react-native-redux-toast' ; const reducers = combineReducers({ toast }); export default createStore(reducers);

2- Mount the toast component where you want to use it. (Usually at the root level of the app)

import React from 'react' ; import { Provider } from 'react-redux' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; import { Toast } from 'react-native-redux-toast' ; import store from './store' ; import App from './app' ; export default function main ( ) { return ( < Provider store = {store} > < View style = {{ flex: 1 }}> < App /> < Toast messageStyle = {{ color: ' white ' }} /> </ View > </ Provider > ); }

3- Dispatch actions

class App extends Component { displayErrorToast = () => { this .props.dispatch(ToastActionsCreators.displayError( 'Error toast!' )); }; displayWarningToast = () => { this .props.dispatch(ToastActionsCreators.displayWarning( 'Warning toast!' , 2000 )); }; displayInfoToast = () => { this .props.dispatch(ToastActionsCreators.displayInfo( 'Info toast!' , 5000 )); }; render() { return ( <View> <Button title={'Info Toast!'} onPress={this.displayInfoToast} /> <Button title={'Warning Toast!'} onPress={this.displayWarningToast} /> <Button title={'Error Toast!'} onPress={this.displayErrorToast} /> </View> ); } }

API

Props

containerStyle: (View.propTypes.style) Styles to apply to the View that wraps the Toast

messageStyle: (Text.propTypes.style) Styles to apply to the Text component of the Toast

errorStyle: (View.propTypes.style) Same as containerStyle, only applied when the error Toast is being used

warningStyle: (View.propTypes.style) Same as containerStyle, only applied when the warning Toast is being used

getMessageComponent: (React.PropTypes.func) Function that returns a component to be used inside the Toast. Receives two params: message and an object: { error: bool, warning: bool }. Default value:

Toast.defaultProps = { getMessageComponent(message) { return ( < Text style = {this.messageStyle} > {message} </ Text > ); } };

Contributing

