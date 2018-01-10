openbase logo
rnr

react-native-redux-toast

by Sebastián Balay
1.0.3 (see all)

Simple to use, easy to customize Toast component for Android & iOS. Developed with love for redux apps

Readme

React Native Redux Toast

Features

  • Cross platform.
  • Triggered dispatching redux actions
  • 100% written in js. No need to link native dependencies
  • Easy to customize
AndroidiOS
Toast AndroidToast iOS

Installation

npm

npm install --save react-native-redux-toast

yarn

yarn add react-native-redux-toast

Usage

1- Add the toast reducer to your store

import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux';
import { toastReducer as toast } from 'react-native-redux-toast';

const reducers = combineReducers({
  toast
});

export default createStore(reducers);

2- Mount the toast component where you want to use it. (Usually at the root level of the app)

import React from 'react';
import { Provider } from 'react-redux';
import { View } from 'react-native';
import { Toast } from 'react-native-redux-toast';

import store from './store';
import App from './app';

export default function main() {
  return (
    <Provider store={store}>
      <View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
        <App />
        <Toast messageStyle={{ color: 'white' }} />
      </View>
    </Provider>
  );
}

3- Dispatch actions

class App extends Component {
  displayErrorToast = () => {
    this.props.dispatch(ToastActionsCreators.displayError('Error toast!'));
  };

  displayWarningToast = () => {
    this.props.dispatch(ToastActionsCreators.displayWarning('Warning toast!', 2000));
  };

  displayInfoToast = () => {
    this.props.dispatch(ToastActionsCreators.displayInfo('Info toast!', 5000));
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <View>
        <Button title={'Info Toast!'} onPress={this.displayInfoToast} />
        <Button title={'Warning Toast!'} onPress={this.displayWarningToast} />
        <Button title={'Error Toast!'} onPress={this.displayErrorToast} />
      </View>
    );
  }
}

API

Props

  • containerStyle: (View.propTypes.style) Styles to apply to the View that wraps the Toast

  • messageStyle: (Text.propTypes.style) Styles to apply to the Text component of the Toast

  • errorStyle: (View.propTypes.style) Same as containerStyle, only applied when the error Toast is being used

  • warningStyle: (View.propTypes.style) Same as containerStyle, only applied when the warning Toast is being used

  • getMessageComponent: (React.PropTypes.func) Function that returns a component to be used inside the Toast. Receives two params: message and an object: { error: bool, warning: bool }. Default value:

Toast.defaultProps = {
  getMessageComponent(message) {
    return (
      <Text style={this.messageStyle}>
        {message}
      </Text>
    );
  }
};

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

About

This project is maintained by Sebastian Balay and it was written by Wolox.

Wolox

License

react-native-redux-toast is available under the MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2017 Sebastián Balay <sebastian.balay@wolox.com.ar>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

