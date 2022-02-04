A reCAPTCHA library for React Native (Android and iOS) that works.
Looking for React DOM version?
yarn add react-native-recaptcha-that-works react-native-webview
Or
npm i -S react-native-recaptcha-that-works react-native-webview
See the
react-native-webview Getting Started Guide.
With JavaScript:
import React, { useRef } from 'react';
import { View, Button } from 'react-native';
import Recaptcha from 'react-native-recaptcha-that-works';
const App = () => {
const recaptcha = useRef();
const send = () => {
console.log('send!');
this.recaptcha.current.open();
}
const onVerify = token => {
console.log('success!', token);
}
const onExpire = () => {
console.warn('expired!');
}
return (
<View>
<Recaptcha
ref={recaptcha}
siteKey="<your-recaptcha-public-key>"
baseUrl="http://my.domain.com"
onVerify={onVerify}
onExpire={onExpire}
size="invisible"
/>
<Button title="Send" onPress={send} />
</View>
);
}
import Recaptcha, { RecaptchaHandles } from "react-native-recaptcha-that-works";
// ...
export const Component: React.FC = () => { const recaptcha = useRef();
const send = () => {
console.log('send!');
recaptcha.current?.open();
};
const onVerify = (token: string) => {
console.log('success!', token);
};
const onExpire = () => {
console.warn('expired!');
}
return (
<View>
<Recaptcha
ref={recaptcha}
siteKey="<your-recaptcha-public-key>"
baseUrl="http://my.domain.com"
onVerify={onVerify}
onExpire={onExpire}
size="invisible"
/>
<Button title="Send" onPress={send} />
</View>
);
};
</details>
<br />
For more details, see the [Sample Project](https://github.com/douglasjunior/react-native-recaptcha-that-works/blob/master/Sample/src/App.js) or try the [Online demo](https://snack.expo.dev/@douglasjunior/react-native-recaptcha-that-works).
## Props
|Name|Value|Default|Description|
|-|-|-|-|
|headerComponent|`React Element`||A component to render on top of Modal.|
|footerComponent|`React Element`||A component to render on bottom of Modal.|
|loadingComponent|`React Element`||A custom loading component.|
|style|[`ViewStyle`](https://reactnative.dev/docs/view-style-props)||Customize default style such as background color.|
|modalProps|[ModalProps](https://reactnative.dev/docs/modal)||Override the Modal props.|
|webViewProps|[WebViewProps](https://github.com/react-native-webview/react-native-webview/blob/master/docs/Reference.md)||Override the WebView props.|
|lang|`string`||[Language code](https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/language).|
|siteKey|`string`||(Required) Your sitekey.|
|baseUrl|`string`||(Required) The URL (domain) configured in the reCAPTCHA setup. (ex. http://my.domain.com)|
|size|`'invisible'`, `'normal'` or `'compact'`|`'normal'`|The size of the widget.|
|theme|`'dark'` or `'light'`|`'light'`|The color theme of the widget.|
|onLoad|`function()`||A callback function, executed when the reCAPTCHA is ready to use.|
|onVerify|`function(token)`||(Required) A callback function, executed when the user submits a successful response. The recaptcha response token is passed to your callback.|
|onExpire|`function()`||A callback function, executed when the reCAPTCHA response expires and the user needs to re-verify.|
|onError|`function(error)`||A callback function, executed when reCAPTCHA encounters an error (usually network connectivity) and cannot continue until connectivity is restored. If you specify a function here, you are responsible for informing the user that they should retry.|
|onClose|`function()`|| A callback function, executed when the Modal is closed.|
|enterprise|`boolean`|`false`| (Experimental) Use the new [reCaptcha Enterprise API](https://cloud.google.com/recaptcha-enterprise/docs/using-features).|
Note: If `lang` is not set, then device language is used.
## Methods
|Name|Type|Description|
|-|-|-|
|open|`function`|Open the reCAPTCHA Modal.|
|close|`function`|Close the reCAPTCHA Modal.|
Note: If using `size="invisible"`, then challange run automatically when `open` is called.
## reCAPTCHA v2 docs
- [I'm not a robot](https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/display)
- [Invisible](https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/invisible)
## reCAPTCHA Enterprise docs
- [Overview](https://cloud.google.com/recaptcha-enterprise/docs/)
- [Using features](https://cloud.google.com/recaptcha-enterprise/docs/using-features)
## Contribute
New features, bug fixes and improvements are welcome! For questions and suggestions use the [issues](https://github.com/douglasjunior/react-native-recaptcha-that-works/issues).
## Licence
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2020 Douglas Nassif Roma Junior
See the full [licence file](https://github.com/douglasjunior/react-native-recaptcha-that-works/blob/master/LICENSE).