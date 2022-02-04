A reCAPTCHA library for React Native (Android and iOS) that works.

Looking for React DOM version?

Or

See the react-native-webview Getting Started Guide.

With JavaScript:

Or with TypeScript:

import Recaptcha, { RecaptchaHandles } from "react-native-recaptcha-that-works";

// ...

export const Component: React.FC = () => { const recaptcha = useRef();

const send = () => { console .log( 'send!' ); recaptcha.current?.open(); }; const onVerify = ( token: string ) => { console .log( 'success!' , token); }; const onExpire = () => { console .warn( 'expired!' ); } return ( <View> <Recaptcha ref={recaptcha} siteKey="<your-recaptcha-public-key>" baseUrl="http://my.domain.com" onVerify={onVerify} onExpire={onExpire} size="invisible" /> <Button title="Send" onPress={send} /> </View> );

};

</details> <br /> For more details, see the [Sample Project](https://github.com/douglasjunior/react-native-recaptcha-that-works/blob/master/Sample/src/App.js) or try the [Online demo](https://snack.expo.dev/@douglasjunior/react-native-recaptcha-that-works). ## Props | Name | Value | Default |Description| |-|-|-|-| |headerComponent|`React Element`||A component to render on top of Modal.| |footerComponent|`React Element`||A component to render on bottom of Modal.| |loadingComponent|`React Element`||A custom loading component.| |style|[`ViewStyle`](https://reactnative.dev/docs/ view -style-props)||Customize default style such as background color.| |modalProps|[ModalProps](https://reactnative.dev/docs/modal)||Override the Modal props.| |webViewProps|[WebViewProps](https://github.com/react-native-webview/react-native-webview/blob/master/docs/Reference.md)||Override the WebView props.| |lang|`string`||[ Language code](https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/ language ).| |siteKey|`string`||(Required) Your sitekey.| |baseUrl|`string`||(Required) The URL ( domain ) configured in the reCAPTCHA setup. (ex. http://my. domain .com)| |size|` 'invisible' `, ` 'normal' ` or ` 'compact' `|` 'normal' `|The size of the widget.| |theme|` 'dark' ` or ` 'light' `|` 'light' `|The color theme of the widget.| |onLoad|` function ()`||A callback function , executed when the reCAPTCHA is ready to use.| |onVerify|` function (token)`||(Required) A callback function , executed when the user submits a successful response. The recaptcha response token is passed to your callback.| |onExpire|` function ()`||A callback function , executed when the reCAPTCHA response expires and the user needs to re-verify.| |onError|` function (error)`||A callback function , executed when reCAPTCHA encounters an error (usually network connectivity) and cannot continue until connectivity is restored. If you specify a function here, you are responsible for informing the user that they should retry.| |onClose|` function ()`|| A callback function , executed when the Modal is closed.| |enterprise|` boolean `|` false `| (Experimental) Use the new [reCaptcha Enterprise API](https://cloud.google.com/recaptcha-enterprise/docs/ using -features).| Note: If `lang` is not set , then device language is used. ## Methods | Name | Type |Description| |-|-|-| | open |` function `| Open the reCAPTCHA Modal.| | close |` function `| Close the reCAPTCHA Modal.| Note: If using `size="invisible"`, then challange run automatically when ` open ` is called . ## reCAPTCHA v2 docs - [I 'm not a robot](https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/display) - [Invisible](https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/invisible) ## reCAPTCHA Enterprise docs - [Overview](https://cloud.google.com/recaptcha-enterprise/docs/) - [Using features](https://cloud.google.com/recaptcha-enterprise/docs/using-features) ## Contribute New features, bug fixes and improvements are welcome! For questions and suggestions use the [issues](https://github.com/douglasjunior/react-native-recaptcha-that-works/issues). <a href="https://www.patreon.com/douglasjunior"><img src="http://i.imgur.com/xEO164Z.png" alt="Become a Patron!" width="200" /></a> [![Donate](https://www.paypalobjects.com/en_US/i/btn/btn_donateCC_LG.gif)](https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=E32BUP77SVBA2) ## Licence

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2020 Douglas Nassif Roma Junior