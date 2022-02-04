openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnr

react-native-recaptcha-that-works

by Douglas Nassif Roma Junior
1.1.0 (see all)

⚛ A reCAPTCHA bridge for React Native that works (Android and iOS)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Captcha

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

reCAPTCHA for React Native (Android and iOS)

Licence MIT npm version npm downloads

A reCAPTCHA library for React Native (Android and iOS) that works.

NormalInvisible

Looking for React DOM version?

Install

Install the module

  yarn add react-native-recaptcha-that-works react-native-webview

Or

  npm i -S react-native-recaptcha-that-works react-native-webview

See the react-native-webview Getting Started Guide.

Usage

With JavaScript:

import React, { useRef } from 'react';
import { View, Button } from 'react-native';

import Recaptcha from 'react-native-recaptcha-that-works';

const App = () => {
    const recaptcha = useRef();

    const send = () => {
        console.log('send!');
        this.recaptcha.current.open();
    }

    const onVerify = token => {
        console.log('success!', token);
    }

    const onExpire = () => {
        console.warn('expired!');
    }

    return (
        <View>
            <Recaptcha
                ref={recaptcha}
                siteKey="<your-recaptcha-public-key>"
                baseUrl="http://my.domain.com"
                onVerify={onVerify}
                onExpire={onExpire}
                size="invisible"
            />
            <Button title="Send" onPress={send} />
        </View>
    );
}
Or with TypeScript: ```tsx import React, { useRef } from 'react'; import { View, Button } from 'react-native';

import Recaptcha, { RecaptchaHandles } from "react-native-recaptcha-that-works";

// ...

export const Component: React.FC = () => { const recaptcha = useRef();

const send = () => {
    console.log('send!');
    recaptcha.current?.open();
};

const onVerify = (token: string) => {
    console.log('success!', token);
};

const onExpire = () => {
    console.warn('expired!');
}

return (
    <View>
        <Recaptcha
            ref={recaptcha}
            siteKey="<your-recaptcha-public-key>"
            baseUrl="http://my.domain.com"
            onVerify={onVerify}
            onExpire={onExpire}
            size="invisible"
        />
        <Button title="Send" onPress={send} />
    </View>
);

};

</details>

<br />

For more details, see the [Sample Project](https://github.com/douglasjunior/react-native-recaptcha-that-works/blob/master/Sample/src/App.js) or try the [Online demo](https://snack.expo.dev/@douglasjunior/react-native-recaptcha-that-works).

## Props

|Name|Value|Default|Description|
|-|-|-|-|
|headerComponent|`React Element`||A component to render on top of Modal.|
|footerComponent|`React Element`||A component to render on bottom of Modal.|
|loadingComponent|`React Element`||A custom loading component.|
|style|[`ViewStyle`](https://reactnative.dev/docs/view-style-props)||Customize default style such as background color.|
|modalProps|[ModalProps](https://reactnative.dev/docs/modal)||Override the Modal props.|
|webViewProps|[WebViewProps](https://github.com/react-native-webview/react-native-webview/blob/master/docs/Reference.md)||Override the WebView props.|
|lang|`string`||[Language code](https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/language).|
|siteKey|`string`||(Required) Your sitekey.|
|baseUrl|`string`||(Required) The URL (domain) configured in the reCAPTCHA setup. (ex. http://my.domain.com)|
|size|`'invisible'`, `'normal'` or `'compact'`|`'normal'`|The size of the widget.|
|theme|`'dark'` or `'light'`|`'light'`|The color theme of the widget.|
|onLoad|`function()`||A callback function, executed when the reCAPTCHA is ready to use.|
|onVerify|`function(token)`||(Required) A callback function, executed when the user submits a successful response. The recaptcha response token is passed to your callback.|
|onExpire|`function()`||A callback function, executed when the reCAPTCHA response expires and the user needs to re-verify.|
|onError|`function(error)`||A callback function, executed when reCAPTCHA encounters an error (usually network connectivity) and cannot continue until connectivity is restored. If you specify a function here, you are responsible for informing the user that they should retry.|
|onClose|`function()`|| A callback function, executed when the Modal is closed.|
|enterprise|`boolean`|`false`| (Experimental) Use the new [reCaptcha Enterprise API](https://cloud.google.com/recaptcha-enterprise/docs/using-features).|

Note: If `lang` is not set, then device language is used.

## Methods

|Name|Type|Description|
|-|-|-|
|open|`function`|Open the reCAPTCHA Modal.|
|close|`function`|Close the reCAPTCHA Modal.|

Note: If using `size="invisible"`, then challange run automatically when `open` is called.

## reCAPTCHA v2 docs

- [I'm not a robot](https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/display)
- [Invisible](https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/invisible)

## reCAPTCHA Enterprise docs

- [Overview](https://cloud.google.com/recaptcha-enterprise/docs/)
- [Using features](https://cloud.google.com/recaptcha-enterprise/docs/using-features)

## Contribute

New features, bug fixes and improvements are welcome! For questions and suggestions use the [issues](https://github.com/douglasjunior/react-native-recaptcha-that-works/issues).

<a href="https://www.patreon.com/douglasjunior"><img src="http://i.imgur.com/xEO164Z.png" alt="Become a Patron!" width="200" /></a>
[![Donate](https://www.paypalobjects.com/en_US/i/btn/btn_donateCC_LG.gif)](https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=E32BUP77SVBA2)

## Licence

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2020 Douglas Nassif Roma Junior


See the full [licence file](https://github.com/douglasjunior/react-native-recaptcha-that-works/blob/master/LICENSE).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@haskkor/react-native-recaptchav3Haskkor/react-native-recaptchav3
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1K
rng
react-native-google-recaptcha-v2Implement Google recaptcha v2 in React Native (both Android an iOS)
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
839
rnr
react-native-recaptcha-v3A react native wrapper for google recaptcha v3
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
190
rgr
rn-google-recaptcha-v2Implement Google recaptcha v2 in React Native (both Android and iOS)
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
75
rnr
react-native-recaptchaReact Native Google reCAPTCHA v2 component.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
21
See 6 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial