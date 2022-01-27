openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnr

react-native-reanimated-carousel

by 赵東澔
2.3.0 (see all)

Simple React Native carousel component,fully implemented using reanimated v2,support to iOS/Android/Web.（轮播图、swiper）

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

595

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

English | 简体中文

react-native-reanimated-carousel

platforms npm npm npm github issues github closed issues discord chat

ReactNative community's best use of the carousel component! 🎉🎉🎉

  • It completely solves this [problem] for react-native-snap-carousel!
  • SimpleInfinitely scrolling very smoothFully implemented using Reanimated 2!

V2 has been released! Join it! [v1 docs]

Support to Web [demo]

Click on the image to see the code snippets. [Try it] 🍺

Now you can make cool animations with us! Very easy! [Details]

Table of contents

  1. Installation
  2. Usage
  3. Props
  4. Tips
  5. Reason
  6. Example

Installation

Open a Terminal in the project root and run:

yarn add react-native-reanimated-carousel

Or if you use npm:

npm install react-native-reanimated-carousel

Now we need to install react-native-gesture-handler and react-native-reanimated(>=2.0.0).

Usage

import Carousel from 'react-native-reanimated-carousel';

<Carousel
    width={300}
    height={150}
    data={[1, 2, 3]}
    renderItem={({ item }) => <AnyElement />}
/>;

Tips

  • Optimizing

    • When rendering a large number of elements, you can use the 'windowSize' property to control how many items of the current element are rendered. The default is full rendering. After testing without this property, frames will drop when rendering 200 empty views. After setting this property, rendering 1000 empty views is still smooth. (The specific number depends on the phone model tested)

  • RTL

    • Support to RTL mode with no more configuration needed. But in RTL mode, need to manually set the autoPlayReverse props for autoplay to control scrolling direction.

  • EXPO

    • If use EXPO managed workflow please ensure that the version is greater than 41.Because the old version not support Reanimated(v2).

Reason

The common RN infinite scroll component. It get stuck on a fast slide. Wait for the next element to appear. This component will not have similar problems.Because using a completely different approach so the best performance is achieved.That's why this library was created.

Use react-native-snap-carousel for quick swiping,you can see caton clearly when you reach the junction.(gif 4.6mb)

Compared with react-native-reanimated-carousel,The actual test was ten slides per second, but it didn't show up very well in gif.

Example

:pretty use pretty images

yarn ios
yarn ios:pretty

yarn android yarn android:pretty

yarn web yarn web:pretty


## License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial