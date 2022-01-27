English | 简体中文

Open a Terminal in the project root and run:

Or if you use npm:

Now we need to install react-native-gesture-handler and react-native-reanimated(>=2.0.0) .

The common RN infinite scroll component. It get stuck on a fast slide. Wait for the next element to appear. This component will not have similar problems.Because using a completely different approach so the best performance is achieved.That's why this library was created.

Use react-native-snap-carousel for quick swiping,you can see caton clearly when you reach the junction.(gif 4.6mb)

Compared with react-native-reanimated-carousel,The actual test was ten slides per second, but it didn't show up very well in gif.