Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

407K

GitHub Stars

5.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

206

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Native Animation, React Native Loading Skeleton

Reviews

Average Rating

4.4/510
Read All Reviews
ajayesivan

Top Feedback

5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant
2Poor Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use

Readme

React Native Reanimated by Software Mansion

React Native's Animated library reimplemented

Reanimated 2 is here! Check out our documentation page for more information

React Native Reanimated provides a more comprehensive, low level abstraction for the Animated library API to be built on top of and hence allow for much greater flexibility especially when it comes to gesture based interactions.

Installation

Check out installation section of our docs for the detailed installation instructions.

Documentation

Check out our dedicated documentation page for info about this library, API reference and more: https://docs.swmansion.com/react-native-reanimated/docs/

Examples

The source code for the example (showcase) app is under the Example/ directory. If you want to play with the API but don't feel like trying it on a real app, you can run the example project. Check Example/ directory README for installation instructions.

License

Reanimated library is licensed under The MIT License.

Credits

This project has been build and is maintained thanks to the support from Shopify, Expo.io and Software Mansion

shopify expo swm

Ajay SivanIndia32 Ratings44 Reviews
Engineering Manager @bigbinary
7 months ago

For the last 3-4 months I have been using this package in almost all of my react native projects. The best thing about this package is that it handles animations in the UI thread and there is only minimal communication between the JS thread and UI thread which makes the animations buttery smooth.

1
vishnuprasad-95
Pumpkin CodesGurugram41 Ratings44 Reviews
January 9, 2021
Performant
Poor Documentation
Valeriy1 Rating0 Reviews
December 20, 2020
Easy to Use
Đỗ Khắc Chung15 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm a student.
November 17, 2020
Alexander RussellSaskatoon, Saskatchewan68 Ratings8 Reviews
October 23, 2020

Alternatives

lottie-webRender After Effects animations natively on Web, Android and iOS, and React Native. http://airbnb.io/lottie/
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
812K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
77
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
6Performant
lottie-react-nativeLottie wrapper for React Native.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
159K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
24
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
rnr
react-native-redashThe React Native Reanimated and Gesture Handler Toolbelt
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
114K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rna
react-native-animatableStandard set of easy to use animations and declarative transitions for React Native
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
244K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
14
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
rnf
react-native-flip-cardThe card component which has a motion of flip for React Native(iOS/Android)
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
9K
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

How to use Reanimated 2 (a beginners guide)
www.reactnativeschool.comHow to use Reanimated 2 (a beginners guide)In this guide we’ll learn what the core building blocks of Reanimated 2 are and how ot use them.
Getting started | React Native Reanimated
docs.swmansion.comGetting started | React Native ReanimatedBefore you get started you should definitely familiarize yourself with the original Animated API. It will do you well to be comfortable with how animations are generally done in Animated. (Fun Fact: Reanimated is also backwards compatible with the Animated API. 🙌)
Introduction to Reanimated in React Native
codedaily.io4 years agoIntroduction to Reanimated in React NativeIn this lesson we’ll explore using Reanimated and React Native Gesture Handler to create a button using `TapGestureHandler`. With declarative animations in Reanimated we’ll use `cond`, and `eq` to create a purely native opacity change animation when the button is pressed.
Animations in React Native: Performance and Reason-about-ability with Reanimated 2
formidable.com2 years agoAnimations in React Native: Performance and Reason-about-ability with Reanimated 2In this article, I’m going to discuss one of the aforementioned challenges of mobile app development with RN—building \*smooth\* animations and gestures—and a tool in the RN ecosystem, React Native Reanimated, that helps us take on this challenge without fear.
How to create animations using react native reanimated
www.educative.io1 month agoHow to create animations using react native reanimatedCreator: krissanawat