React Native's Animated library reimplemented

Reanimated 2 is here! Check out our documentation page for more information

React Native Reanimated provides a more comprehensive, low level abstraction for the Animated library API to be built on top of and hence allow for much greater flexibility especially when it comes to gesture based interactions.

Installation

Check out installation section of our docs for the detailed installation instructions.

Documentation

Check out our dedicated documentation page for info about this library, API reference and more: https://docs.swmansion.com/react-native-reanimated/docs/

Examples

The source code for the example (showcase) app is under the Example/ directory. If you want to play with the API but don't feel like trying it on a real app, you can run the example project. Check Example/ directory README for installation instructions.

License

Reanimated library is licensed under The MIT License.

Credits

This project has been build and is maintained thanks to the support from Shopify, Expo.io and Software Mansion