react-native-really-awesome-button is a performant, extendable, production ready React Native component that renders an animated set of 3D UI buttons.
Run the live demo @ expo.io.
Import it directly into your Figma project.
npm install --save react-native-really-awesome-button
import AwesomeButton from "react-native-really-awesome-button";
function Button() {
return <AwesomeButton>Text</AwesomeButton>;
}
import AwesomeButton from "react-native-really-awesome-button";
function Button() {
return (
<AwesomeButton
progress
onPress={next => {
/** Do Something **/
next();
}}
>
Text
</AwesomeButton>
);
}
import AwesomeButton from "react-native-really-awesome-button";
function Button() {
return (
<AwesomeButton>
<Image source="require('send-icon.png)" />
<Text>Send it</Text>
</AwesomeButton>
);
}
import AwesomeButtonRick from 'react-native-really-awesome-button/src/themes/rick';
function Button() {
return (
<AwesomeButtonRick type="primary">Rick's Primary Button</AwesomeButtonRick>
<AwesomeButtonRick type="secondary">Rick's Secondary Button</AwesomeButtonRick>
);
}
You can use the
Extra Content prop to render a component inside the button content body. This could be useful to render an image or gradient background
import AwesomeButton from "react-native-really-awesome-button";
import LinearGradient from "react-native-linear-gradient";
function Button() {
return (
<AwesomeButton
ExtraContent={
<LinearGradient
colors={["#4C63D2", "#BC3081", "#F47133", "#FED576"]}
/>
}
>
<Text>Instagram</Text>
</AwesomeButton>
);
}
|Attributes
|Type
|Default
|Description
|activityColor
String
#FFFFFF
|Button activity indicator color
|activeOpacity
Number
1
|Button active state opacity
|backgroundActive
String
#C0C0C0
|Button active state background-color
|backgroundColor
String
#C0C0C0
|Button content background-color
|backgroundDarker
String
#9F9F9F
|Button bottom-front-face background-color
|backgroundShadow
String
#C0C0C0
|Button bottom shaddow background-color
|backgroundPlaceholder
String
#C0C0C0
|Button placeholder background-color
|backgroundProgress
String
#C0C0C0
|Button progress bar background-color
|borderColor
String
null
|Button border-color
|borderRadius
Number
4
|Button border-radius
|borderWidth
Number
0
|Button border-width
|height
Number
50
|Button height
|width
Number
null
|Setting width to
null mirrors an
auto behaviour
|paddingHorizontal
Number
12
|Sets the button horizontal padding
|paddingTop
Number
0
|Sets the button padding top
|paddingBottom
Number
0
|Sets the button padding bottom
|stretch
Boolean
false
|When set to
true together with width set to
null the button fills it's parent component width
|disabled
Boolean
true
|Button disabled state: cancels animation and onPress func
|raiseLevel
Number
4
|Button 3D raise level
|ExtraContent
Node
null
|Renders a custom component inside the button content body
|springRelease
Boolean
true
|Button uses spring on the release animation
|onPress
Function
null
|Button onPress function. It receives a
next argument when the
progress prop is set to
true
|progress
Boolean
false
|When set to
true enables progress animation
|progressLoadingTime
Number
3000
|Number in
ms for the maximum progress bar animation time
|textColor
String
#FFFFFF
|Button default label text color
|textLineHeight
Number
20
|Button default label text line height
|textSize
Number
16
|Button default label text font size
|textFontFamily
String
null
|Button default label text font family
|style
Style
null
|Button container custom styles
Checkout the web version of the Awesome Button UI component at rcaferati/react-awesome-button
MIT. Copyright (c) 2018 Rafael Caferati.