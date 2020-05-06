Super Lightweight Component

Add Your own Component To Bottom Sheet

Customize Whatever You Like

Support Drag Down Gesture

Support All Orientations

Support Both Android And iOS

Smooth Animation

Zero Configuration

Zero dependency

Top Search Ranking (react native bottom sheet) at npms.io

Installation

npm i react-native-raw- bottom -sheet --save

or

yarn add react- native -raw-bottom-sheet

Example

Class component

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import { View, Button } from "react-native" ; import RBSheet from "react-native-raw-bottom-sheet" ; export default class Example extends Component { render() { return ( < View style = {{ flex: 1 , justifyContent: " center ", alignItems: " center " }}> < Button title = "OPEN BOTTOM SHEET" onPress = {() => this.RBSheet.open()} /> < RBSheet ref = {ref => { this.RBSheet = ref; }} height={300} openDuration={250} customStyles={{ container: { justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center" } }} > < YourOwnComponent /> </ RBSheet > </ View > ); } }

Functional component

import React, { useRef } from "react" ; import { View, Button } from "react-native" ; import RBSheet from "react-native-raw-bottom-sheet" ; export default function Example ( ) { const refRBSheet = useRef(); return ( < View style = {{ flex: 1 , justifyContent: " center ", alignItems: " center ", backgroundColor: "# 000 " }} > < Button title = "OPEN BOTTOM SHEET" onPress = {() => refRBSheet.current.open()} /> < RBSheet ref = {refRBSheet} closeOnDragDown = {true} closeOnPressMask = {false} customStyles = {{ wrapper: { backgroundColor: " transparent " }, draggableIcon: { backgroundColor: "# 000 " } }} > < YourOwnComponent /> </ RBSheet > </ View > ); }

Dynamic Bottom Sheet

renderItem = ( item, index ) => ( <View> <Button title={`OPEN BOTTOM SHEET-${index}`} onPress={() => this[RBSheet + index].open()} /> <RBSheet ref={ref => { this[RBSheet + index] = ref; }} > <YourOwnComponent onPress={() => this[RBSheet + index].close()} /> </RBSheet> </View> );

Props

Props Type Description Default animationType string Background animation ("none", "fade", "slide") "none" height number Height of Bottom Sheet 260 minClosingHeight number Minimum height of Bottom Sheet before close 0 openDuration number Open Bottom Sheet animation duration 300 (ms) closeDuration number Close Bottom Sheet animation duration 200 (ms) closeOnDragDown boolean Use gesture drag down to close Bottom Sheet false dragFromTopOnly boolean Drag only the top area of the draggableIcon to close Bottom Sheet instead of the whole content false closeOnPressMask boolean Press the area outside to close Bottom Sheet true closeOnPressBack boolean Press back android to close Bottom Sheet (Android only) true onClose function Callback function when Bottom Sheet has closed null onOpen function Callback function when Bottom Sheet has opened null customStyles object Custom style to Bottom Sheet {} keyboardAvoidingViewEnabled boolean Enable KeyboardAvoidingView true (ios)

Available Custom Style

customStyles : { wrapper : {...}, container : {...}, draggableIcon : {...} }

Methods

Method Name Description open Open Bottom Sheet close Close Bottom Sheet

Note

If you combind RBSheet with react-native-gesture-handler, the components inside RBSheet will not fire onPress event on Android #37.

with react-native-gesture-handler, the components inside RBSheet will not fire onPress event on Android #37. The demo source codes are in example folder .

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Author

Made with ❤️ by NY Samnang.