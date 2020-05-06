openbase logo
rnr

react-native-raw-bottom-sheet

by NY Samnang
2.2.0 (see all)

Add Your Own Component To Bottom Sheet Whatever You Want (Android and iOS)

Downloads/wk

20K

GitHub Stars

887

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Button

Readme

react-native-raw-bottom-sheet

npm version npm downloads Build Status

  • Super Lightweight Component
  • Add Your own Component To Bottom Sheet
  • Customize Whatever You Like
  • Support Drag Down Gesture
  • Support All Orientations
  • Support Both Android And iOS
  • Smooth Animation
  • Zero Configuration
  • Zero dependency
  • Top Search Ranking (react native bottom sheet) at npms.io
Showcase iOSShowcase Android

Installation

npm i react-native-raw-bottom-sheet --save

or

yarn add react-native-raw-bottom-sheet

Example

Class component

import React, { Component } from "react";
import { View, Button } from "react-native";
import RBSheet from "react-native-raw-bottom-sheet";

export default class Example extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={{ flex: 1, justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center" }}>
        <Button title="OPEN BOTTOM SHEET" onPress={() => this.RBSheet.open()} />
        <RBSheet
          ref={ref => {
            this.RBSheet = ref;
          }}
          height={300}
          openDuration={250}
          customStyles={{
            container: {
              justifyContent: "center",
              alignItems: "center"
            }
          }}
        >
          <YourOwnComponent />
        </RBSheet>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Functional component

import React, { useRef } from "react";
import { View, Button } from "react-native";
import RBSheet from "react-native-raw-bottom-sheet";

export default function Example() {
  const refRBSheet = useRef();
  return (
    <View
      style={{
        flex: 1,
        justifyContent: "center",
        alignItems: "center",
        backgroundColor: "#000"
      }}
    >
      <Button title="OPEN BOTTOM SHEET" onPress={() => refRBSheet.current.open()} />
      <RBSheet
        ref={refRBSheet}
        closeOnDragDown={true}
        closeOnPressMask={false}
        customStyles={{
          wrapper: {
            backgroundColor: "transparent"
          },
          draggableIcon: {
            backgroundColor: "#000"
          }
        }}
      >
        <YourOwnComponent />
      </RBSheet>
    </View>
  );
}

Dynamic Bottom Sheet

renderItem = (item, index) => (
  <View>
    <Button title={`OPEN BOTTOM SHEET-${index}`} onPress={() => this[RBSheet + index].open()} />
    <RBSheet
      ref={ref => {
        this[RBSheet + index] = ref;
      }}
    >
      <YourOwnComponent onPress={() => this[RBSheet + index].close()} />
    </RBSheet>
  </View>
);

Props

PropsTypeDescriptionDefault
animationTypestringBackground animation ("none", "fade", "slide")"none"
heightnumberHeight of Bottom Sheet260
minClosingHeightnumberMinimum height of Bottom Sheet before close0
openDurationnumberOpen Bottom Sheet animation duration300 (ms)
closeDurationnumberClose Bottom Sheet animation duration200 (ms)
closeOnDragDownbooleanUse gesture drag down to close Bottom Sheetfalse
dragFromTopOnlybooleanDrag only the top area of the draggableIcon to close Bottom Sheet instead of the whole contentfalse
closeOnPressMaskbooleanPress the area outside to close Bottom Sheettrue
closeOnPressBackbooleanPress back android to close Bottom Sheet (Android only)true
onClosefunctionCallback function when Bottom Sheet has closednull
onOpenfunctionCallback function when Bottom Sheet has openednull
customStylesobjectCustom style to Bottom Sheet{}
keyboardAvoidingViewEnabledbooleanEnable KeyboardAvoidingViewtrue (ios)

Available Custom Style

customStyles: {
  wrapper: {...}, // The Root of Component (You can change the `backgroundColor` or any styles)
  container: {...}, // The Container of Bottom Sheet
  draggableIcon: {...} // The Draggable Icon (If you set closeOnDragDown to true)
}

Methods

Method NameDescription
openOpen Bottom Sheet
closeClose Bottom Sheet

Note

  • If you combind RBSheet with react-native-gesture-handler, the components inside RBSheet will not fire onPress event on Android #37.
  • The demo source codes are in example folder.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Author

Made with ❤️ by NY Samnang.

