react-native-raw-bottom-sheet
- Super Lightweight Component
- Add Your own Component To Bottom Sheet
- Customize Whatever You Like
- Support Drag Down Gesture
- Support All Orientations
- Support Both Android And iOS
- Smooth Animation
- Zero Configuration
- Zero dependency
|Showcase iOS
|Showcase Android
Installation
npm i react-native-raw-bottom-sheet --save
or
yarn add react-native-raw-bottom-sheet
Example
Class component
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { View, Button } from "react-native";
import RBSheet from "react-native-raw-bottom-sheet";
export default class Example extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={{ flex: 1, justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center" }}>
<Button title="OPEN BOTTOM SHEET" onPress={() => this.RBSheet.open()} />
<RBSheet
ref={ref => {
this.RBSheet = ref;
}}
height={300}
openDuration={250}
customStyles={{
container: {
justifyContent: "center",
alignItems: "center"
}
}}
>
<YourOwnComponent />
</RBSheet>
</View>
);
}
}
Functional component
import React, { useRef } from "react";
import { View, Button } from "react-native";
import RBSheet from "react-native-raw-bottom-sheet";
export default function Example() {
const refRBSheet = useRef();
return (
<View
style={{
flex: 1,
justifyContent: "center",
alignItems: "center",
backgroundColor: "#000"
}}
>
<Button title="OPEN BOTTOM SHEET" onPress={() => refRBSheet.current.open()} />
<RBSheet
ref={refRBSheet}
closeOnDragDown={true}
closeOnPressMask={false}
customStyles={{
wrapper: {
backgroundColor: "transparent"
},
draggableIcon: {
backgroundColor: "#000"
}
}}
>
<YourOwnComponent />
</RBSheet>
</View>
);
}
Dynamic Bottom Sheet
renderItem = (item, index) => (
<View>
<Button title={`OPEN BOTTOM SHEET-${index}`} onPress={() => this[RBSheet + index].open()} />
<RBSheet
ref={ref => {
this[RBSheet + index] = ref;
}}
>
<YourOwnComponent onPress={() => this[RBSheet + index].close()} />
</RBSheet>
</View>
);
Props
|Props
|Type
|Description
|Default
|animationType
|string
|Background animation ("none", "fade", "slide")
|"none"
|height
|number
|Height of Bottom Sheet
|260
|minClosingHeight
|number
|Minimum height of Bottom Sheet before close
|0
|openDuration
|number
|Open Bottom Sheet animation duration
|300 (ms)
|closeDuration
|number
|Close Bottom Sheet animation duration
|200 (ms)
|closeOnDragDown
|boolean
|Use gesture drag down to close Bottom Sheet
|false
|dragFromTopOnly
|boolean
|Drag only the top area of the draggableIcon to close Bottom Sheet instead of the whole content
|false
|closeOnPressMask
|boolean
|Press the area outside to close Bottom Sheet
|true
|closeOnPressBack
|boolean
|Press back android to close Bottom Sheet (Android only)
|true
|onClose
|function
|Callback function when Bottom Sheet has closed
|null
|onOpen
|function
|Callback function when Bottom Sheet has opened
|null
|customStyles
|object
|Custom style to Bottom Sheet
|{}
|keyboardAvoidingViewEnabled
|boolean
|Enable KeyboardAvoidingView
|true (ios)
Available Custom Style
customStyles: {
wrapper: {...},
container: {...},
draggableIcon: {...}
}
Methods
|Method Name
|Description
|open
|Open Bottom Sheet
|close
|Close Bottom Sheet
Note
- If you combind
RBSheet with react-native-gesture-handler, the components inside RBSheet will not fire onPress event on Android #37.
- The demo source codes are in
example folder.
License
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details
Author
Made with ❤️ by NY Samnang.