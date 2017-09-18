openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnr

react-native-rating

by Sid Jain
2.0.4 (see all)

🌟 cross-platform rating for react-native built with Animated and native driver 🌟

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

133

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-rating

Display ratings in your react-native app like a pro. Works on both iOS and Android.

Install

npm i -S react-native-rating or yarn add react-native-rating

Usage

import Rating from 'react-native-rating'
import { Easing } from 'react-native'

const images = {
  starFilled: require('./assets/star_filled.png'),
  starUnfilled: require('./assets/star_unfilled.png')
}

const myRandoComponent = () => (
  <Rating
    onChange={rating => console.log(rating)}
    selectedStar={images.starFilled}
    unselectedStar={images.starUnfilled}
    config={{
      easing: Easing.inOut(Easing.ease),
      duration: 350
    }}
    stagger={80}
    maxScale={1.4}
    starStyle={{
      width: 40,
      height: 40
    }}
  />
)

Customization

Refer to the propTypes and defaultProps definition below:

static propTypes = {
  max: PropTypes.number,
  initial: PropTypes.number,
  onChange: PropTypes.func,
  config: PropTypes.shape({
    easing: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
    duration: PropTypes.number.isRequired
  }),
  editable: PropTypes.bool,
  stagger: PropTypes.number,
  maxScale: PropTypes.number,
  starStyle: ViewPropTypes.style,
  containerStyle: ViewPropTypes.style,
  selectedStar: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
  unselectedStar: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
  onAnimationComplete: PropTypes.func
}

static defaultProps = {
  max: 5,
  initial: 0,
  onChange: () => {},
  config: {
    easing: Easing.elastic(1),
    duration: 400
  },
  stagger: 100,
  maxScale: 1.1,
  starStyle: {
    width: 36,
    height: 36
  },
  editable: true,
  containerStyle: { flexDirection: 'row' },
  onAnimationComplete: () => {}
}

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial