Display ratings in your react-native app like a pro. Works on both iOS and Android.
npm i -S react-native-rating
or
yarn add react-native-rating
import Rating from 'react-native-rating'
import { Easing } from 'react-native'
const images = {
starFilled: require('./assets/star_filled.png'),
starUnfilled: require('./assets/star_unfilled.png')
}
const myRandoComponent = () => (
<Rating
onChange={rating => console.log(rating)}
selectedStar={images.starFilled}
unselectedStar={images.starUnfilled}
config={{
easing: Easing.inOut(Easing.ease),
duration: 350
}}
stagger={80}
maxScale={1.4}
starStyle={{
width: 40,
height: 40
}}
/>
)
Refer to the
propTypes and
defaultProps definition below:
static propTypes = {
max: PropTypes.number,
initial: PropTypes.number,
onChange: PropTypes.func,
config: PropTypes.shape({
easing: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
duration: PropTypes.number.isRequired
}),
editable: PropTypes.bool,
stagger: PropTypes.number,
maxScale: PropTypes.number,
starStyle: ViewPropTypes.style,
containerStyle: ViewPropTypes.style,
selectedStar: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
unselectedStar: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
onAnimationComplete: PropTypes.func
}
static defaultProps = {
max: 5,
initial: 0,
onChange: () => {},
config: {
easing: Easing.elastic(1),
duration: 400
},
stagger: 100,
maxScale: 1.1,
starStyle: {
width: 36,
height: 36
},
editable: true,
containerStyle: { flexDirection: 'row' },
onAnimationComplete: () => {}
}
MIT