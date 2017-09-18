Display ratings in your react-native app like a pro. Works on both iOS and Android.

Install

npm i -S react-native-rating or yarn add react-native-rating

Usage

import Rating from 'react-native-rating' import { Easing } from 'react-native' const images = { starFilled : require ( './assets/star_filled.png' ), starUnfilled : require ( './assets/star_unfilled.png' ) } const myRandoComponent = () => ( < Rating onChange = {rating => console.log(rating)} selectedStar={images.starFilled} unselectedStar={images.starUnfilled} config={{ easing: Easing.inOut(Easing.ease), duration: 350 }} stagger={80} maxScale={1.4} starStyle={{ width: 40, height: 40 }} /> )

Customization

Refer to the propTypes and defaultProps definition below:

static propTypes = { max : PropTypes.number, initial : PropTypes.number, onChange : PropTypes.func, config : PropTypes.shape({ easing : PropTypes.func.isRequired, duration : PropTypes.number.isRequired }), editable : PropTypes.bool, stagger : PropTypes.number, maxScale : PropTypes.number, starStyle : ViewPropTypes.style, containerStyle : ViewPropTypes.style, selectedStar : PropTypes.number.isRequired, unselectedStar : PropTypes.number.isRequired, onAnimationComplete : PropTypes.func } static defaultProps = { max : 5 , initial : 0 , onChange : () => {}, config : { easing : Easing.elastic( 1 ), duration : 400 }, stagger : 100 , maxScale : 1.1 , starStyle : { width : 36 , height : 36 }, editable : true , containerStyle : { flexDirection : 'row' }, onAnimationComplete : () => {} }

License

MIT