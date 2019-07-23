openbase logo
rnr

react-native-range-datepicker

by Hanson Citra
1.9.1 (see all)

react native range datepicker inspired by Airbnb

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

155

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-range-datepicker

This is my first npm package, inspired by Airbnb datepicker.

react-native-range-datepicker in action

Install

$ npm i react-native-range-datepicker --save

How to use

import DatepickerRange from 'react-native-range-datepicker';

<DatepickerRange
    startDate="13052017"
    untilDate="26062017"
    onConfirm={( startDate, untilDate ) => this.setState({ startDate, untilDate })}
/>

Default props RangeDatepicker

static defaultProps = {
    monthProps: {
        titleFormat: 'MMMM YYYY',
        titleStyle: { fontSize: 20, padding: 20 },
        dayHeaderProps: {},
        showDaysHeader: false,
        capitalizeTitle: false,
    },
    buttonText: 'Select Date',
    flatListProps: {},
    closeButtonText: 'Close',
    chosenDateTextColor: '#666',
    monthProps: {},
    dayHeaderDividerColor: "#000000",
    initialMonth: '',
    dayHeadings: ['S', 'M', 'T', 'W', 'T', 'F', 'S'],
    dayHeaderStyle: {},
    dayHeaderContainerStyle: {},
    maxMonth: 12,
    buttonColor: 'green',
    buttonContainerStyle: {},
    flatListProps: {},
    monthProps: {},
    showReset: true,
    showClose: true,
    showConfirmButton: true,
    showSelectedRange: true,
    showsVerticalScrollIndicator: false,
    showDaysHeader: true,
    ignoreMinDate: false,
    isHistorical: false,
    dayContainerOffset: 0,
    onClose: () => {},
    onSelect: () => {},
    onConfirm: () => {},
    placeHolderStart: 'Start Date',
    placeHolderUntil: 'Until Date',
    selectedBackgroundColor: 'green',
    selectedTextColor: 'white',
    dayBackgroundColor: '',
    dayTextColor: '',
    pointBackgroundColor: '',
    pointTextColor: '',
    todayColor: 'green',
    textColor: '#000000',
    resetButtonText: "Reset",
    startDate: '',
    untilDate: '',
    minDate: '',
    maxDate: '',
    infoText: '',
    showSelectionInfo: true,
    showButton: true,
    infoStyle: {color: '#fff', fontSize: 13},
    infoContainerStyle: {marginRight: 20, paddingHorizontal: 20, paddingVertical: 5, backgroundColor: 'green', borderRadius: 20, alignSelf: 'flex-end'}
};

Proptypes RangeDatepicker

static propTypes = {
    monthProps: PropTypes.shape({
        titleFormat: PropTypes.string,
        titleStyle: PropTypes.object,
    }),
    initialMonth: PropTypes.string,
    dayHeadings: PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.string),
    availableDates: PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.string),
    maxMonth: PropTypes.number,
    buttonColor: PropTypes.string,
    buttonText: PropTypes.string,
    dayHeaderDividerColor: PropTypes.string,
    closeButtonText: PropTypes.string,
    chosenDateTextColor: PropTypes.string,
    flatListProps: PropTypes.object,
    dayHeaderStyle: PropTypes.object,
    dayHeaderContainerStyle: PropTypes.object,
    buttonContainerStyle: PropTypes.object,
    monthProps: PropTypes.object,
    startDate: PropTypes.string,
    untilDate: PropTypes.string,
    minDate: PropTypes.string,
    maxDate: PropTypes.string,
    showReset: PropTypes.bool,
    showClose: PropTypes.bool,
    dayContainerOffset: PropTypes.number,
    showConfirmButton: PropTypes.bool,
    showSelectedRange: PropTypes.bool,
    showsVerticalScrollIndicator: PropTypes.bool,
    ignoreMinDate: PropTypes.bool,
    isHistorical: PropTypes.bool,
    onClose: PropTypes.func,
    onSelect: PropTypes.func,
    onConfirm: PropTypes.func,
    placeHolderStart: PropTypes.string,
    placeHolderUntil: PropTypes.string,
    selectedBackgroundColor: PropTypes.string,
    resetButtonText: PropTypes.string,
    selectedTextColor: PropTypes.string,
    dayBackgroundColor: PropTypes.string,
    dayTextColor: PropTypes.string,
    pointBackgroundColor: PropTypes.string,
    pointTextColor: PropTypes.string,
    todayColor: PropTypes.string,
    infoText: PropTypes.string,
    infoStyle: PropTypes.object,
    showSelectionInfo: PropTypes.bool,
    showButton: PropTypes.bool,
    infoContainerStyle: PropTypes.object
}


import {SingleDatepicker} from 'react-native-range-datepicker';

<SingleDatepicker
    onConfirm={( date ) => this.setState({ date })}
/>

How to set fist day of week


import 'moment/locale/en-gb';
moment.locale("en-gb");

How to set days heades


const dayHeadings =
    [...Array(7).keys()]
        .map(day => moment().weekday(day).format('dd'))
        .map(_capitalize);

Default props SingleDatepicker

static defaultProps = {
    initialMonth: '',
    dayHeadings: ['S', 'M', 'T', 'W', 'T', 'F', 'S'],
    maxMonth: 12,
    showClose: true,
    onClose: () => {},
    onSelect: () => {},
    selectedBackgroundColor: 'green',
    selectedTextColor: 'white',
    todayColor: 'green',
    minDate: '',
    maxDate: '',
    infoText: '',
    infoStyle: {color: '#fff', fontSize: 13},
    infoContainerStyle: {marginRight: 20, paddingHorizontal: 20, paddingVertical: 5, backgroundColor: 'green', borderRadius: 20, alignSelf: 'flex-end'},
};

Proptypes SingleDatepicker

static propTypes = {
    initialMonth: PropTypes.string,
    dayHeadings: PropTypes.arrayOf(React.PropTypes.string),
    availableDates: PropTypes.arrayOf(React.PropTypes.string),
    maxMonth: PropTypes.number,
    minDate: PropTypes.string,
    maxDate: PropTypes.string,
    showClose: PropTypes.bool,
    onClose: PropTypes.func,
    onSelect: PropTypes.func,
    selectedBackgroundColor: PropTypes.string,
    selectedTextColor: PropTypes.string,
    todayColor: PropTypes.string,
    infoText: PropTypes.string,
    infoStyle: PropTypes.object,
    infoContainerStyle: PropTypes.object,
}

Update 23/07/2019

  • RN 0.6 compatibility: replaced ListView by FlatList
  • added more flexible width based on actual container size

