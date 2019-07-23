This is my first npm package, inspired by Airbnb datepicker.

Install

$ npm i react-native-range-datepicker --save

How to use

import DatepickerRange from 'react-native-range-datepicker' ; < DatepickerRange startDate = "13052017" untilDate = "26062017" onConfirm = {( startDate , untilDate ) => this.setState({ startDate, untilDate })} />

static defaultProps = { monthProps : { titleFormat : 'MMMM YYYY' , titleStyle : { fontSize : 20 , padding : 20 }, dayHeaderProps : {}, showDaysHeader : false , capitalizeTitle : false , }, buttonText : 'Select Date' , flatListProps : {}, closeButtonText : 'Close' , chosenDateTextColor : '#666' , monthProps : {}, dayHeaderDividerColor : "#000000" , initialMonth : '' , dayHeadings : [ 'S' , 'M' , 'T' , 'W' , 'T' , 'F' , 'S' ], dayHeaderStyle : {}, dayHeaderContainerStyle : {}, maxMonth : 12 , buttonColor : 'green' , buttonContainerStyle : {}, flatListProps : {}, monthProps : {}, showReset : true , showClose : true , showConfirmButton : true , showSelectedRange : true , showsVerticalScrollIndicator : false , showDaysHeader : true , ignoreMinDate : false , isHistorical : false , dayContainerOffset : 0 , onClose : () => {}, onSelect : () => {}, onConfirm : () => {}, placeHolderStart : 'Start Date' , placeHolderUntil : 'Until Date' , selectedBackgroundColor : 'green' , selectedTextColor : 'white' , dayBackgroundColor : '' , dayTextColor : '' , pointBackgroundColor : '' , pointTextColor : '' , todayColor : 'green' , textColor : '#000000' , resetButtonText : "Reset" , startDate : '' , untilDate : '' , minDate : '' , maxDate : '' , infoText : '' , showSelectionInfo : true , showButton : true , infoStyle : { color : '#fff' , fontSize : 13 }, infoContainerStyle : { marginRight : 20 , paddingHorizontal : 20 , paddingVertical : 5 , backgroundColor : 'green' , borderRadius : 20 , alignSelf : 'flex-end' } };

static propTypes = { monthProps : PropTypes.shape({ titleFormat : PropTypes.string, titleStyle : PropTypes.object, }), initialMonth : PropTypes.string, dayHeadings : PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.string), availableDates : PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.string), maxMonth : PropTypes.number, buttonColor : PropTypes.string, buttonText : PropTypes.string, dayHeaderDividerColor : PropTypes.string, closeButtonText : PropTypes.string, chosenDateTextColor : PropTypes.string, flatListProps : PropTypes.object, dayHeaderStyle : PropTypes.object, dayHeaderContainerStyle : PropTypes.object, buttonContainerStyle : PropTypes.object, monthProps : PropTypes.object, startDate : PropTypes.string, untilDate : PropTypes.string, minDate : PropTypes.string, maxDate : PropTypes.string, showReset : PropTypes.bool, showClose : PropTypes.bool, dayContainerOffset : PropTypes.number, showConfirmButton : PropTypes.bool, showSelectedRange : PropTypes.bool, showsVerticalScrollIndicator : PropTypes.bool, ignoreMinDate : PropTypes.bool, isHistorical : PropTypes.bool, onClose : PropTypes.func, onSelect : PropTypes.func, onConfirm : PropTypes.func, placeHolderStart : PropTypes.string, placeHolderUntil : PropTypes.string, selectedBackgroundColor : PropTypes.string, resetButtonText : PropTypes.string, selectedTextColor : PropTypes.string, dayBackgroundColor : PropTypes.string, dayTextColor : PropTypes.string, pointBackgroundColor : PropTypes.string, pointTextColor : PropTypes.string, todayColor : PropTypes.string, infoText : PropTypes.string, infoStyle : PropTypes.object, showSelectionInfo : PropTypes.bool, showButton : PropTypes.bool, infoContainerStyle : PropTypes.object }

import {SingleDatepicker} from 'react-native-range-datepicker' ; < SingleDatepicker onConfirm = {( date ) => this.setState({ date })} />

How to set fist day of week

import 'moment/locale/en-gb' ; moment.locale( "en-gb" );

How to set days heades

const dayHeadings = [...Array( 7 ).keys()] .map( day => moment().weekday(day).format( 'dd' )) .map(_capitalize);

static defaultProps = { initialMonth : '' , dayHeadings : [ 'S' , 'M' , 'T' , 'W' , 'T' , 'F' , 'S' ], maxMonth : 12 , showClose : true , onClose : () => {}, onSelect : () => {}, selectedBackgroundColor : 'green' , selectedTextColor : 'white' , todayColor : 'green' , minDate : '' , maxDate : '' , infoText : '' , infoStyle : { color : '#fff' , fontSize : 13 }, infoContainerStyle : { marginRight : 20 , paddingHorizontal : 20 , paddingVertical : 5 , backgroundColor : 'green' , borderRadius : 20 , alignSelf : 'flex-end' }, };

static propTypes = { initialMonth : PropTypes.string, dayHeadings : PropTypes.arrayOf(React.PropTypes.string), availableDates : PropTypes.arrayOf(React.PropTypes.string), maxMonth : PropTypes.number, minDate : PropTypes.string, maxDate : PropTypes.string, showClose : PropTypes.bool, onClose : PropTypes.func, onSelect : PropTypes.func, selectedBackgroundColor : PropTypes.string, selectedTextColor : PropTypes.string, todayColor : PropTypes.string, infoText : PropTypes.string, infoStyle : PropTypes.object, infoContainerStyle : PropTypes.object, }