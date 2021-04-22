openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnr

react-native-randombytes

by Mark Vayngrib
3.6.1 (see all)

randomBytes for react-native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.6K

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-randombytes

Usage

import { randomBytes } from 'react-native-randombytes'

// synchronous API
// uses SJCL
const rand = randomBytes(4)

// asynchronous API
// uses iOS-side SecRandomCopyBytes
randomBytes(4, (err, bytes) => {
  // bytes is a Buffer object
  console.log(bytes.toString('hex'))
})

Installation

  1. Follow the steps in the next section

  2. You have two options depending on your needs:

    1. if you're trying to get Node.js or browser crypto modules working in React Native, follow the installation workflow in react-native-crypto.
    2. if you only need asynchronous random bytes generation, and don't care about getting back Buffer objects, you can do the following:
    import { NativeModules } from 'react-native'
const { RNRandomBytes } = NativeModules
RNRandomBytes.randomBytes(32, (err, bytes) => {
  // bytes is a base64string
})

Automatic - Android / iOS (recommended)

react-native link

Manual

If Automatic installation failed you, dry your tears and read on.

iOS

  • Drag RNRandomBytes.xcodeproj from node_modules/react-native-randombytes into your XCode project.

  • Click on the project in XCode, go to Build Phases, then Link Binary With Libraries and add libRNRandomBytes.a

Confused? See an example with screenshots here

Android

  • Update Gradle Settings
// file: android/settings.gradle
...

include ':randombytes', ':app'
project(':randombytes').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-randombytes/android')
  • Update Gradle Build
// file: android/app/build.gradle
...

dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(':randombytes')
}
  • Register React Package
...
import com.bitgo.randombytes.RandomBytesPackage // import

public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler {

    private ReactInstanceManager mReactInstanceManager;
    private ReactRootView mReactRootView;

    @Override
    protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
        super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
        mReactRootView = new ReactRootView(this);
        mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder()
                .setApplication(getApplication())
                .setBundleAssetName("index.android.bundle")
                .setJSMainModuleName("index.android")
                .addPackage(new MainReactPackage())
                .addPackage(new RandomBytesPackage()) // register package here
                .setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG)
                .setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED)
                .build();
        mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "AwesomeProject", null);
        setContentView(mReactRootView);
    }
...

Windows

react-native link react-native-randombytes

Depending on your project versions and the state of RN-Windows this may not always work. If it does not, a manual installation guide can be found here:

https://github.com/Microsoft/react-native-windows/blob/master/docs/LinkingLibrariesWindows.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial