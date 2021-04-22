Usage

import { randomBytes } from 'react-native-randombytes' const rand = randomBytes( 4 ) randomBytes( 4 , (err, bytes) => { console .log(bytes.toString( 'hex' )) })

Installation

Follow the steps in the next section You have two options depending on your needs: if you're trying to get Node.js or browser crypto modules working in React Native, follow the installation workflow in react-native-crypto. if you only need asynchronous random bytes generation, and don't care about getting back Buffer objects, you can do the following: import { NativeModules } from 'react-native' const { RNRandomBytes } = NativeModules RNRandomBytes.randomBytes( 32 , (err, bytes) => { })

Automatic - Android / iOS (recommended)

react-native link

Manual

iOS

Drag RNRandomBytes.xcodeproj from node_modules/react-native-randombytes into your XCode project.

Click on the project in XCode, go to Build Phases, then Link Binary With Libraries and add libRNRandomBytes.a

Confused? See an example with screenshots here

Android

Update Gradle Settings

... include ':randombytes' , ':app' project ( ':randombytes' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-randombytes/android' )

Update Gradle Build

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':randombytes' ) }

Register React Package

... import com.bitgo.randombytes.RandomBytesPackage public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler { private ReactInstanceManager mReactInstanceManager; private ReactRootView mReactRootView; protected void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); mReactRootView = new ReactRootView( this ); mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder() .setApplication(getApplication()) .setBundleAssetName( "index.android.bundle" ) .setJSMainModuleName( "index.android" ) .addPackage( new MainReactPackage()) .addPackage( new RandomBytesPackage()) .setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG) .setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED) .build(); mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "AwesomeProject" , null ); setContentView(mReactRootView); } ...

Windows

react-native link react-native-randombytes

Depending on your project versions and the state of RN-Windows this may not always work. If it does not, a manual installation guide can be found here:

https://github.com/Microsoft/react-native-windows/blob/master/docs/LinkingLibrariesWindows.md