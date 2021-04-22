import { randomBytes } from 'react-native-randombytes'
// synchronous API
// uses SJCL
const rand = randomBytes(4)
// asynchronous API
// uses iOS-side SecRandomCopyBytes
randomBytes(4, (err, bytes) => {
// bytes is a Buffer object
console.log(bytes.toString('hex'))
})
Follow the steps in the next section
You have two options depending on your needs:
Buffer objects, you can do the following:
import { NativeModules } from 'react-native'
const { RNRandomBytes } = NativeModules
RNRandomBytes.randomBytes(32, (err, bytes) => {
// bytes is a base64string
})
react-native link
If Automatic installation failed you, dry your tears and read on.
iOS
Drag RNRandomBytes.xcodeproj from node_modules/react-native-randombytes into your XCode project.
Click on the project in XCode, go to Build Phases, then Link Binary With Libraries and add
libRNRandomBytes.a
Confused? See an example with screenshots here
Android
// file: android/settings.gradle
...
include ':randombytes', ':app'
project(':randombytes').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-randombytes/android')
// file: android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
compile project(':randombytes')
}
...
import com.bitgo.randombytes.RandomBytesPackage // import
public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler {
private ReactInstanceManager mReactInstanceManager;
private ReactRootView mReactRootView;
@Override
protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
mReactRootView = new ReactRootView(this);
mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder()
.setApplication(getApplication())
.setBundleAssetName("index.android.bundle")
.setJSMainModuleName("index.android")
.addPackage(new MainReactPackage())
.addPackage(new RandomBytesPackage()) // register package here
.setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG)
.setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED)
.build();
mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "AwesomeProject", null);
setContentView(mReactRootView);
}
...
Windows
react-native link react-native-randombytes
Depending on your project versions and the state of RN-Windows this may not always work. If it does not, a manual installation guide can be found here:
https://github.com/Microsoft/react-native-windows/blob/master/docs/LinkingLibrariesWindows.md