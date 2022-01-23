React Native Radio Buttons Group

Simple, best and easy to use radio buttons for react native apps.

Getting Started

Just a sneak peek (lots more can be done)

Installation

npm i react-native-radio-buttons-group --save

or

yarn add react-native-radio-buttons-group

Usage

Javascript Example

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import RadioGroup from 'react-native-radio-buttons-group' ; const radioButtonsData = [{ id : '1' , label : 'Option 1' , value : 'option1' }, { id : '2' , label : 'Option 2' , value : 'option2' }] export default function App ( ) { const [radioButtons, setRadioButtons] = useState(radioButtonsData) function onPressRadioButton ( radioButtonsArray ) { setRadioButtons(radioButtonsArray); } return ( < RadioGroup radioButtons = {radioButtons} onPress = {onPressRadioButton} /> ); }

Typescript Example

import React, { useState } from 'react'; import RadioGroup, {RadioButtonProps} from 'react-native-radio-buttons-group'; const radioButtonsData: RadioButtonProps[] = [{ id: '1', // acts as primary key, should be unique and non-empty string label: 'Option 1', value: 'option1' }, { id: '2', label: 'Option 2', value: 'option2' }] export default function App() { const [radioButtons, setRadioButtons] = useState<RadioButtonProps[]>(radioButtonsData) function onPressRadioButton(radioButtonsArray: RadioButtonProps[]) { setRadioButtons(radioButtonsArray); } return ( <RadioGroup radioButtons={radioButtons} onPress={onPressRadioButton} /> ); }

Props

RadioButton

Key Type Required Default Valid Values borderColor string no color css color formats color string no #444 css color formats containerStyle object no react style disabled boolean no false true / false id string yes unique string label string no any string labelStyle object no react style layout enum no row row / column onPress function no any function selected boolean no false true / false size number no 24 positive numbers value string no any string

RadioGroup

Key Type Required Default Valid Values containerStyle object no react style layout enum no column row / column onPress function no any function radioButtons array yes arrary of RadioButton objects

Horizontal (side by side)

<RadioGroup radioButtons={radioButtons} onPress={onPressRadioButton} layout= 'row' />

Contributions

Fork and create a pull request

License

MIT License