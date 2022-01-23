Simple, best and easy to use radio buttons for react native apps.
npm i react-native-radio-buttons-group --save
or
yarn add react-native-radio-buttons-group
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import RadioGroup from 'react-native-radio-buttons-group';
const radioButtonsData = [{
id: '1', // acts as primary key, should be unique and non-empty string
label: 'Option 1',
value: 'option1'
}, {
id: '2',
label: 'Option 2',
value: 'option2'
}]
export default function App() {
const [radioButtons, setRadioButtons] = useState(radioButtonsData)
function onPressRadioButton(radioButtonsArray) {
setRadioButtons(radioButtonsArray);
}
return (
<RadioGroup
radioButtons={radioButtons}
onPress={onPressRadioButton}
/>
);
}
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import RadioGroup, {RadioButtonProps} from 'react-native-radio-buttons-group';
const radioButtonsData: RadioButtonProps[] = [{
id: '1', // acts as primary key, should be unique and non-empty string
label: 'Option 1',
value: 'option1'
}, {
id: '2',
label: 'Option 2',
value: 'option2'
}]
export default function App() {
const [radioButtons, setRadioButtons] = useState<RadioButtonProps[]>(radioButtonsData)
function onPressRadioButton(radioButtonsArray: RadioButtonProps[]) {
setRadioButtons(radioButtonsArray);
}
return (
<RadioGroup
radioButtons={radioButtons}
onPress={onPressRadioButton}
/>
);
}
|Key
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Valid Values
|borderColor
|string
|no
|color
|css color formats
|color
|string
|no
|#444
|css color formats
|containerStyle
|object
|no
|react style
|disabled
|boolean
|no
|false
|true / false
|id
|string
|yes
|unique string
|label
|string
|no
|any string
|labelStyle
|object
|no
|react style
|layout
|enum
|no
|row
|row / column
|onPress
|function
|no
|any function
|selected
|boolean
|no
|false
|true / false
|size
|number
|no
|24
|positive numbers
|value
|string
|no
|any string
|Key
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Valid Values
|containerStyle
|object
|no
|react style
|layout
|enum
|no
|column
|row / column
|onPress
|function
|no
|any function
|radioButtons
|array
|yes
|arrary of RadioButton objects
<RadioGroup
radioButtons={radioButtons}
onPress={onPressRadioButton}
layout='row'
/>
Fork and create a pull request