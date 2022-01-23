openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnr

react-native-radio-buttons-group

by Thakur Ballary
2.2.7 (see all)

Simple, best and easy to use radio buttons for react native apps.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Radio Button

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Radio Buttons Group

Simple, best and easy to use radio buttons for react native apps.

npm LICENSE MIT

NPM

Getting Started

Just a sneak peek (lots more can be done)

DEMO

Installation

npm i react-native-radio-buttons-group --save

or

yarn add react-native-radio-buttons-group

Usage

Javascript Example
App.js
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import RadioGroup from 'react-native-radio-buttons-group';

const radioButtonsData = [{
    id: '1', // acts as primary key, should be unique and non-empty string
    label: 'Option 1',
    value: 'option1'
}, {
    id: '2',
    label: 'Option 2',
    value: 'option2'
}]

export default function App() {

    const [radioButtons, setRadioButtons] = useState(radioButtonsData)

    function onPressRadioButton(radioButtonsArray) {
        setRadioButtons(radioButtonsArray);
    }

    return (
        <RadioGroup 
            radioButtons={radioButtons} 
            onPress={onPressRadioButton} 
        />
    );

}
Typescript Example
App.tsx
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import RadioGroup, {RadioButtonProps} from 'react-native-radio-buttons-group';

const radioButtonsData: RadioButtonProps[] = [{
    id: '1', // acts as primary key, should be unique and non-empty string
    label: 'Option 1',
    value: 'option1'
}, {
    id: '2',
    label: 'Option 2',
    value: 'option2'
}]

export default function App() {

    const [radioButtons, setRadioButtons] = useState<RadioButtonProps[]>(radioButtonsData)

    function onPressRadioButton(radioButtonsArray: RadioButtonProps[]) {
        setRadioButtons(radioButtonsArray);
    }

    return (
        <RadioGroup 
            radioButtons={radioButtons} 
            onPress={onPressRadioButton} 
        />
    );

}

Props

RadioButton

KeyTypeRequiredDefaultValid Values
borderColorstringnocolorcss color formats
colorstringno#444css color formats
containerStyleobjectnoreact style
disabledbooleannofalsetrue / false
idstringyesunique string
labelstringnoany string
labelStyleobjectnoreact style
layoutenumnorowrow / column
onPressfunctionnoany function
selectedbooleannofalsetrue / false
sizenumberno24positive numbers
valuestringnoany string

RadioGroup

KeyTypeRequiredDefaultValid Values
containerStyleobjectnoreact style
layoutenumnocolumnrow / column
onPressfunctionnoany function
radioButtonsarrayyesarrary of RadioButton objects
Horizontal (side by side)
<RadioGroup 
    radioButtons={radioButtons} 
    onPress={onPressRadioButton} 
    layout='row'
/>

Contributions

Fork and create a pull request

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rbr
radio-buttons-react-nativeAnimated radio buttons component for react native
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rns
react-native-simple-radio-buttonSimple and handy animated radio button component for React Native
GitHub Stars
440
Weekly Downloads
16K
rnf
react-native-flexi-radio-buttonSimple and flexible Radio button for React Native App
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
2K
rnr
react-native-radio-buttonJust a simple radio button
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
277
rns
react-native-selectmultiple-buttonA button (or a grouped buttons) supporting multiple or radio selection by building with React Native. https://github.com/danceyoung/selectmultiplebuttons for Swift.
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
105
See 6 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial