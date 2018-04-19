IMPORTANT this package is deprecated and no longer maintained in favor of the official SegmentedControlIOS component.
A react component to implement radio buttons-like behaviors: multiple options, only one option can be selected at a given time.
Both the container and option nodes are customizable. Comes with SegmentedControls clone, only more customizable (see below, animations to come).
npm i -S react-native-radio-buttons
git clone https://github.com/ArnaudRinquin/react-native-radio-buttons.git
cd react-native-radio-buttons
npm run demo
Here is an extensive overview of the component usage.
import { RadioButtons } from 'react-native-radio-buttons'
// ...
render() {
const options = [
"Option 1",
"Option 2"
];
function setSelectedOption(selectedOption){
this.setState({
selectedOption
});
}
function renderOption(option, selected, onSelect, index){
const style = selected ? { fontWeight: 'bold'} : {};
return (
<TouchableWithoutFeedback onPress={onSelect} key={index}>
<Text style={style}>{option}</Text>
</TouchableWithoutFeedback>
);
}
function renderContainer(optionNodes){
return <View>{optionNodes}</View>;
}
return (
<View style={{margin: 20}}>
<RadioButtons
options={ options }
onSelection={ setSelectedOption.bind(this) }
selectedOption={this.state.selectedOption }
renderOption={ renderOption }
renderContainer={ renderContainer }
/>
<Text>Selected option: {this.state.selectedOption || 'none'}</Text>
</View>);
}
Will render this
options - [] mandatory array of anything, will be passed to
renderOption
onSelection - function(selectedOption, selectedIndex){} option selection callback
selectedIndex - index the initially selected index, optional.
selectedOption - option the initially selected option, optional
renderOption - function(option, selected, onSelect, index) should return an option node, default generate
<Text> nodes and adds
{fontWeight:'bold'} to the selected option.
renderContainer - function(optionsNodes) must render the container, default is RadioButtons.renderVerticalContainer (see below)
optionStyle - optional styles to be applied to the
<Text> elements of the options themselves.
optionContainerStyle - optional styles to be applied to the the
<View> that contain the options.
testOptionEqual- function(selectedOption, currentOption){} optional compares and returns bool.
This library comes with a clone of the native
SegmentedControls, based on
RadioButtons.
import { SegmentedControls } from 'react-native-radio-buttons'
// ...
<SegmentedControls
options={ options }
onSelection={ setSelectedOption.bind(this) }
selectedOption={ this.state.selectedOption }
/>
You override all the defaults through the props.
<SegmentedControls
tint={'#f80046'}
selectedTint= {'white'}
backTint= {'#1e2126'}
options={ options }
allowFontScaling={ false } // default: true
onSelection={ setSelectedOption.bind(this) }
selectedOption={ this.state.selectedOption }
optionStyle={{fontFamily: 'AvenirNext-Medium'}}
optionContainerStyle={{flex: 1}}
/>
Here is the list of the props you might override:
const IOS_BLUE = '#007AFF';
const IOS_WHITE = '#ffffff';
const DEFAULTS = {
direction: 'row',
tint: IOS_BLUE,
backTint: IOS_WHITE,
paddingTop: 5,
paddingBottom: 5,
textAlign: 'center',
selectedTint: IOS_WHITE,
selectedBackgroundColor: IOS_WHITE,
separatorTint: IOS_BLUE,
separatorWidth: 1,
containerBorderTint: IOS_BLUE,
containerBorderWidth: 1,
containerBorderRadius: 5,
}
You can also specify
containerStyle,
optionContainerStyle, and
optionStyle to use any style you want:
containerStyle - optional styles to be applied to the outermost
<View> component.
optionStyle - optional styles to be applied to the
<Text> elements of the options themselves.
optionContainerStyle - optional styles to be applied to the the
<View> that contain the options.
You can also specify how to extract the labels from the options through the extractText prop.
options = [
{
label: 'Option 1',
value: 'opt1'
},
{
label: 'Option 2',
value: 'opt2'
}
]
<SegmentedControls
options={ options }
onSelection={ setSelectedOption.bind(this) }
selectedOption={ this.state.selectedOption }
extractText={ (option) => option.label }
/>
If you decide to declare
options as an array of objects, do also include a
testOptionEqual prop for customized equality checking, otherwise changing
selectedOption programmatically would not update the UI correctly.
With the above
options, you'll need
testOptionEqual to be as follows in order for
selectedOption to display correctly.
<SegmentedControls
options={ options }
onSelection={ setSelectedOption.bind(this) }
selectedOption={ this.state.selectedOption }
extractText={ (option) => option.label }
testOptionEqual={(selectedValue, option) => selectedValue === option.value}
/>
Moreover, you can even specify the whole
renderOption() function:
<SegmentedControls
// ...
renderOption={(option, selected) => {
return (
// ...render stuff
)
}}
}}
RadioButtons.renderVerticalContainer;
A super simple
renderContainer function that generates a with
{flexDirection: "column"}. It is used as default
renderContainer if you don't specify it.
Usage:
<RadioButtons
options={ options }
onSelection={ setSelectedOption }
renderContainer={RadioButtons.renderVerticalContainer}
/>
RadioButtons.renderHorizontalContainer;
Another super simple
renderContainer function that generates a with
{flexDirection: "row"}
Usage:
<RadioButtons
options={ options }
onSelection={ setSelectedOption }
renderContainer={RadioButtons.renderHorizontalContainer}
/>
RadioButtons.getViewContainerRenderer(viewContainerStyle);
An helper that generates a simple
<View> with the provided style.
Usage:
<RadioButtons
options={ options }
onSelection={ setSelectedOption }
renderContainer={RadioButtons.getViewContainerRenderer({
backgroundColor: '#f80046',
flexDirection: 'row',
justifyContent: 'space-around',
})}
/>
RadioButtons.getTextOptionRenderer(normalStyle, selectedStyle, extractText);
An helper that generates
<Text> options wrapped in
<TouchableWithoutFeedback>.
normalStyle and
selectedStyle will be applied to the nodes, depending on state.
extractText(options) can be specified.
Usage:
const normalStyle = {
color: 'white'
};
const selectedStyle = {
color: '#f80046',
fontWeight: 'bold'
};
const extractText = (option) => option.label;
<RadioButtons
options={ options }
onSelection={ setSelectedOption }
renderOptions={RadioButtons.getTextOptionRenderer(normalStyle, selectedStyle, extractText)}
/>