IMPORTANT this package is deprecated and no longer maintained in favor of the official SegmentedControlIOS component.

A react component to implement radio buttons-like behaviors: multiple options, only one option can be selected at a given time.

Both the container and option nodes are customizable. Comes with SegmentedControls clone, only more customizable (see below, animations to come).

Install

npm i -S react-native-radio-buttons

Demo app

git clone https://github.com/ArnaudRinquin/react-native-radio-buttons.git cd react-native-radio-buttons npm run demo

Usage

Here is an extensive overview of the component usage.

import { RadioButtons } from 'react-native-radio-buttons' render() { const options = [ "Option 1" , "Option 2" ]; function setSelectedOption ( selectedOption ) { this .setState({ selectedOption }); } function renderOption ( option, selected, onSelect, index ) { const style = selected ? { fontWeight : 'bold' } : {}; return ( < TouchableWithoutFeedback onPress = {onSelect} key = {index} > < Text style = {style} > {option} </ Text > </ TouchableWithoutFeedback > ); } function renderContainer ( optionNodes ) { return < View > {optionNodes} </ View > ; } return ( < View style = {{margin: 20 }}> < RadioButtons options = { options } onSelection = { setSelectedOption.bind ( this ) } selectedOption = {this.state.selectedOption } renderOption = { renderOption } renderContainer = { renderContainer } /> < Text > Selected option: {this.state.selectedOption || 'none'} </ Text > </ View > ); }

Will render this

Props

options - [] mandatory array of anything, will be passed to renderOption

mandatory array of anything, will be passed to onSelection - function(selectedOption, selectedIndex){} option selection callback

option selection callback selectedIndex - index the initially selected index, optional.

the initially selected index, optional. selectedOption - option the initially selected option, optional

the initially selected option, optional renderOption - function(option, selected, onSelect, index) should return an option node, default generate <Text> nodes and adds {fontWeight:'bold'} to the selected option.

should return an option node, default generate nodes and adds to the selected option. renderContainer - function(optionsNodes) must render the container, default is RadioButtons.renderVerticalContainer (see below)

must render the container, default is RadioButtons.renderVerticalContainer (see below) optionStyle - optional styles to be applied to the <Text> elements of the options themselves.

- optional styles to be applied to the elements of the options themselves. optionContainerStyle - optional styles to be applied to the the <View> that contain the options.

- optional styles to be applied to the the that contain the options. testOptionEqual- function(selectedOption, currentOption){} optional compares and returns bool.

Full JavaScript SegmentedControls clone

This library comes with a clone of the native SegmentedControls , based on RadioButtons .

import { SegmentedControls } from 'react-native-radio-buttons' <SegmentedControls options={ options } onSelection={ setSelectedOption.bind( this ) } selectedOption={ this .state.selectedOption } />

You override all the defaults through the props.

<SegmentedControls tint={ '#f80046' } selectedTint= { 'white' } backTint= { '#1e2126' } options={ options } allowFontScaling={ false } onSelection={ setSelectedOption.bind( this ) } selectedOption={ this .state.selectedOption } optionStyle={{ fontFamily : 'AvenirNext-Medium' }} optionContainerStyle={{ flex : 1 }} />

Here is the list of the props you might override:

const IOS_BLUE = '#007AFF' ; const IOS_WHITE = '#ffffff' ; const DEFAULTS = { direction : 'row' , tint : IOS_BLUE, backTint : IOS_WHITE, paddingTop : 5 , paddingBottom : 5 , textAlign : 'center' , selectedTint : IOS_WHITE, selectedBackgroundColor : IOS_WHITE, separatorTint : IOS_BLUE, separatorWidth : 1 , containerBorderTint : IOS_BLUE, containerBorderWidth : 1 , containerBorderRadius : 5 , }

You can also specify containerStyle , optionContainerStyle , and optionStyle to use any style you want:

containerStyle - optional styles to be applied to the outermost <View> component.

- optional styles to be applied to the outermost component. optionStyle - optional styles to be applied to the <Text> elements of the options themselves.

- optional styles to be applied to the elements of the options themselves. optionContainerStyle - optional styles to be applied to the the <View> that contain the options.

You can also specify how to extract the labels from the options through the extractText prop.

options = [ { label : 'Option 1' , value : 'opt1' }, { label : 'Option 2' , value : 'opt2' } ] <SegmentedControls options={ options } onSelection={ setSelectedOption.bind( this ) } selectedOption={ this .state.selectedOption } extractText={ (option) => option.label } />

If you decide to declare options as an array of objects, do also include a testOptionEqual prop for customized equality checking, otherwise changing selectedOption programmatically would not update the UI correctly.

With the above options , you'll need testOptionEqual to be as follows in order for selectedOption to display correctly.

<SegmentedControls options={ options } onSelection={ setSelectedOption.bind( this ) } selectedOption={ this .state.selectedOption } extractText={ (option) => option.label } testOptionEqual={(selectedValue, option) => selectedValue === option.value} />

Moreover, you can even specify the whole renderOption() function:

<SegmentedControls renderOption={(option, selected) => { return ( ) }} }}

Helpers

RadioButtons.renderVerticalContainer;

A super simple renderContainer function that generates a with {flexDirection: "column"} . It is used as default renderContainer if you don't specify it.

Usage:

<RadioButtons options={ options } onSelection={ setSelectedOption } renderContainer={RadioButtons.renderVerticalContainer} />

RadioButtons.renderHorizontalContainer;

Another super simple renderContainer function that generates a with {flexDirection: "row"}

Usage:

<RadioButtons options={ options } onSelection={ setSelectedOption } renderContainer={RadioButtons.renderHorizontalContainer} />

RadioButtons.getViewContainerRenderer(viewContainerStyle);

An helper that generates a simple <View> with the provided style.

Usage:

<RadioButtons options={ options } onSelection={ setSelectedOption } renderContainer={RadioButtons.getViewContainerRenderer({ backgroundColor : '#f80046' , flexDirection : 'row' , justifyContent : 'space-around' , })} />

RadioButtons.getTextOptionRenderer(normalStyle, selectedStyle, extractText);

An helper that generates <Text> options wrapped in <TouchableWithoutFeedback> . normalStyle and selectedStyle will be applied to the nodes, depending on state. extractText(options) can be specified.

Usage: