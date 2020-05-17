openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

277

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Radio Button

Readme

NOT MAINTAINED - React-Native Radio Button

Just a simple radio button for React-Native.

Install it with NPM...

  • Run npm install --save react-native-radio-button
  • Require it with import RadioButton from 'react-native-radio-button'

...or just copy it in your project

You can just copy RadioButton.js in your project and use it directly (react-native-animatable is required to make it work this way).

Usage

Not much to say here, the component itself is just presentational: you must handle the logic outside of it:

<RadioButton
  animation={'bounceIn'}
  isSelected={true}
  onPress={() => doSomething('hello')}
/>

Available props

PropDescriptionDefault
sizeSize of the Radio Button.16
innerColorColor of the inner circle.dodgerblue
outerColorColor of the outer circle.dodgerblue
isSelectedIs this Radio Button selected?false
onPressFunction invoked on button press.None

The Radio Button is animated by the awesome react-native-animatable.
To enable the animation you can just pass it any react-native-animatable props (e.g. animation, duration, etc...).
Hint: animation={'bounceIn'} is the animation that you can see in the preview gif above.

Stateless component info

As you can see by taking a look at RadioButton.js the component is plain simple and you can modify it easily.
If you're interested there's also a version of it written in a more function style here.

