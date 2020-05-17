Just a simple radio button for React-Native.
npm install --save react-native-radio-button
import RadioButton from 'react-native-radio-button'
You can just copy
RadioButton.js in your project and use it directly (
react-native-animatable is required to make it work this way).
Not much to say here, the component itself is just presentational: you must handle the logic outside of it:
<RadioButton
animation={'bounceIn'}
isSelected={true}
onPress={() => doSomething('hello')}
/>
|Prop
|Description
|Default
size
|Size of the Radio Button.
16
innerColor
|Color of the inner circle.
dodgerblue
outerColor
|Color of the outer circle.
dodgerblue
isSelected
|Is this Radio Button selected?
false
onPress
|Function invoked on button press.
|None
The Radio Button is animated by the awesome
react-native-animatable.
To enable the animation you can just pass it any
react-native-animatable props (e.g.
animation,
duration, etc...).
Hint:
animation={'bounceIn'} is the animation that you can see in the preview gif above.
As you can see by taking a look at
RadioButton.js the component is plain simple and you can modify it easily.
If you're interested there's also a version of it written in a more function style here.