NOT MAINTAINED - React-Native Radio Button

Just a simple radio button for React-Native.

Install it with NPM...

Run npm install --save react-native-radio-button

Require it with import RadioButton from 'react-native-radio-button'



...or just copy it in your project

You can just copy RadioButton.js in your project and use it directly ( react-native-animatable is required to make it work this way).





Usage

Not much to say here, the component itself is just presentational: you must handle the logic outside of it:

<RadioButton animation={ 'bounceIn' } isSelected={ true } onPress={() => doSomething( 'hello' )} />

Available props

Prop Description Default size Size of the Radio Button. 16 innerColor Color of the inner circle. dodgerblue outerColor Color of the outer circle. dodgerblue isSelected Is this Radio Button selected? false onPress Function invoked on button press. None

The Radio Button is animated by the awesome react-native-animatable .

To enable the animation you can just pass it any react-native-animatable props (e.g. animation , duration , etc...).

Hint: animation={'bounceIn'} is the animation that you can see in the preview gif above.



Stateless component info