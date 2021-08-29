$ npm install react-native-radial-gradient --save
$ react-native link react-native-radial-gradient
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-radial-gradient and add
SRSRadialGradient.xcodeproj
libSRSRadialGradient.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import com.surajit.rnrg.RNRadialGradientPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNRadialGradientPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-radial-gradient'
project(':react-native-radial-gradient').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-radial-gradient/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-radial-gradient')
If you've defined project-wide properties in your root
build.gradle, this library will detect the presence of the following properties:
```groovy
buildscript {...}
allprojects {...}
/**
+ Project-wide Gradle configuration properties
*/
ext {
compileSdkVersion = 26
targetSdkVersion = 26
buildToolsVersion = "26.0.2"
}
```
import RadialGradient from 'react-native-radial-gradient';
// TODO: What to do with the module?
<RadialGradient style={{width:200,height:200}}
colors={['black','green','blue','red']}
stops={[0.1,0.4,0.3,0.75]}
center={[100,100]}
radius={200}>
{child elements}
</RadialGradient>
An array of at least one color value. Color can be represented using string(i.e 'red', 'blue', 'black' etc.) or in #RRGGBB format.
An optional array of float value. If provided, it must contain x and y coordinate of the center of the gradient. If nothing is provided then the center of the gradient will be at the middle of the element.
A float value of the radius of the radial gradient. By default it is
min(width/2,height/2)
An optional array of numbers defining the location of each gradient color stop.
The relative position of each corresponding color is in the colors array.
Valid values are between
0.0f and
1.0f.
Example: [0.1, 0.75, 1] means that first color will take 0% - 10%, second color will take 10% - 75% and finally third color will occupy 75% - 100%. By default all color will be distributed evenly.