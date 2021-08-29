openbase logo
Readme

react-native-radial-gradient

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-radial-gradient --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-radial-gradient

Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-radial-gradient and add SRSRadialGradient.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libSRSRadialGradient.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
  • Add import com.surajit.rnrg.RNRadialGradientPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNRadialGradientPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-radial-gradient'
project(':react-native-radial-gradient').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,  '../node_modules/react-native-radial-gradient/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      compile project(':react-native-radial-gradient')

If you've defined project-wide properties in your root build.gradle, this library will detect the presence of the following properties:

```groovy
buildscript {...}
allprojects {...}

/**
 + Project-wide Gradle configuration properties
 */
ext {
    compileSdkVersion   = 26
    targetSdkVersion    = 26
    buildToolsVersion   = "26.0.2"
}
```

Usage

import RadialGradient from 'react-native-radial-gradient';

// TODO: What to do with the module?
<RadialGradient style={{width:200,height:200}}
                        colors={['black','green','blue','red']}
                        stops={[0.1,0.4,0.3,0.75]}
                        center={[100,100]}
                        radius={200}>
          {child elements}
</RadialGradient>

Some output gradient


1.

2.

3.

Props

colors

An array of at least one color value. Color can be represented using string(i.e 'red', 'blue', 'black' etc.) or in #RRGGBB format.

center

An optional array of float value. If provided, it must contain x and y coordinate of the center of the gradient. If nothing is provided then the center of the gradient will be at the middle of the element.

radius

A float value of the radius of the radial gradient. By default it is min(width/2,height/2)

stops

An optional array of numbers defining the location of each gradient color stop. The relative position of each corresponding color is in the colors array. Valid values are between 0.0f and 1.0f. Example: [0.1, 0.75, 1] means that first color will take 0% - 10%, second color will take 10% - 75% and finally third color will occupy 75% - 100%. By default all color will be distributed evenly.

