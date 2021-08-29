Getting started

$ npm install react-native-radial-gradient --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-radial-gradient

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-radial-gradient and add SRSRadialGradient.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libSRSRadialGradient.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import com.surajit.rnrg.RNRadialGradientPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNRadialGradientPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-radial-gradient' project ( ':react-native-radial-gradient' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-radial-gradient/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project ( ':react-native-radial-gradient' )

If you've defined project-wide properties in your root build.gradle , this library will detect the presence of the following properties:

```groovy buildscript {...} allprojects {...} ext { compileSdkVersion = 26 targetSdkVersion = 26 buildToolsVersion = "26.0.2" } ```

Usage

import RadialGradient from 'react-native-radial-gradient' ; < RadialGradient style = {{width:200,height:200}} colors = {[ ' black ',' green ',' blue ',' red ']} stops = {[0.1,0.4,0.3,0.75]} center = {[100,100]} radius = {200} > {child elements} </ RadialGradient >

Some output gradient

Props

colors

1.2.3.

An array of at least one color value. Color can be represented using string(i.e 'red', 'blue', 'black' etc.) or in #RRGGBB format.

center

An optional array of float value. If provided, it must contain x and y coordinate of the center of the gradient. If nothing is provided then the center of the gradient will be at the middle of the element.

radius

A float value of the radius of the radial gradient. By default it is min(width/2,height/2)

stops