React Native Quick Actions

Support for the new 3D Touch home screen quick actions for your React Native apps!

This project currently supports iOS 9+ and Android 7

Installing

$ yarn add react-native-quick-actions $ react-native link react-native-quick-actions

Additional steps on iOS

Add the following lines to your AppDelegate.m file:

- ( void )application:( UIApplication *)application performActionForShortcutItem:( UIApplicationShortcutItem *)shortcutItem completionHandler:( void (^)( BOOL succeeded)) completionHandler { [RNQuickActionManager onQuickActionPress:shortcutItem completionHandler:completionHandler]; }

Manual Linking on Android

Add the following to app/build.gradle within the dependencies { ... } section

implementation project ( ':react-native-quick-actions' )

Add import com.reactNativeQuickActions.AppShortcutsPackage; to your MainApplication.java

Also add new AppShortcutsPackage() within the

public List<ReactPackage> createAdditionalReactPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( ... ); }

section of MainApplication.java

Usage

Adding static quick actions - iOS only

Add these entries into to your Info.plist file and replace the generic stuff (Action Title, .action, etc):

< key > UIApplicationShortcutItems </ key > < array > < dict > < key > UIApplicationShortcutItemIconType </ key > < string > UIApplicationShortcutIconTypeLocation </ string > < key > UIApplicationShortcutItemTitle </ key > < string > Action Title </ string > < key > UIApplicationShortcutItemType </ key > < string > $(PRODUCT_BUNDLE_IDENTIFIER).action </ string > </ dict > </ array >

A full list of available icons can be found here:

https://developer.apple.com/design/human-interface-guidelines/ios/icons-and-images/system-icons/#quick-action-icons

Adding dynamic quick actions

In order to add / remove dynamic actions during application lifecycle, you need to import react-native-quick-actions and call either setShortcutItems to set actions or clearShortcutItems to clear.

import QuickActions from "react-native-quick-actions" ; QuickActions.setShortcutItems([ { type : "Orders" , title : "See your orders" , subtitle : "See orders you've made" , icon : "Compose" , userInfo : { url : "app://orders" } } ]);

NOTE Currently android only supports a url key in userInfo . No other keys are supported. See #93 for more information.

To clear actions:

QuickActions.clearShortcutItems();

Icons

iOS

On iOS you can use the default icons provided by Apple, they're listed here: https://developer.apple.com/design/human-interface-guidelines/ios/icons-and-images/system-icons/#quick-action-icons

You can also use custom icons creating new Image set inside Image.xcassets on XCode. You'll need to define the 1x, 2x and 3x sizes.

Android

On Android you'll need to create an image file (use PNG) inside android/app/src/main/res/drawable .

Name the image with underscores, don't use hyphens.

Listening for quick actions

First, you'll need to make sure DeviceEventEmitter is added to the list of requires for React Native.

import { DeviceEventEmitter } from "react-native" ;

Use DeviceEventEmitter to listen for quickActionShortcut messages.

DeviceEventEmitter.addListener( "quickActionShortcut" , data => { console .log(data.title); console .log(data.type); console .log(data.userInfo); });

To get any actions sent when the app is cold-launched using the following code:

import QuickActions from "react-native-quick-actions" ; function doSomethingWithTheAction ( data ) { console .log(data.title); console .log(data.type); console .log(data.userInfo); } QuickActions.popInitialAction() .then(doSomethingWithTheAction) .catch( console .error);

Please note that on Android if android:launchMode is set to default value standard in AndroidManifest.xml, the app will be re-created each time when app is being brought back from background and it won't receive quickActionShortcut event from DeviceEventEmitter, instead popInitialAction will be receiving the app shortcut event.

Check if 3D Touch is supported

The following function will alert you if the user's device supports 3D Touch. Please note this project currently only supports iOS 9+ which means this code will not work on iOS devices running versions < 9.0.

import QuickActions from "react-native-quick-actions" ; QuickActions.isSupported( ( error, supported ) => { if (!supported) { console .log( "Device does not support 3D Touch or 3D Touch is disabled." ); } });

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Jordan Byron (http://github.com/jordanbyron/)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.