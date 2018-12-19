openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnq

react-native-qrcode-transparent

by cssivision
0.2.6 (see all)

a minimalist qrcode component for react-native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

845

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

THIS PROJECT IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED

react-native-qrcode

A react-native component to generate QRcode, not only support English.

Installation

npm install react-native-qrcode --save

Usage

'use strict';

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import QRCode from 'react-native-qrcode';

import {
    AppRegistry,
    StyleSheet,
    View,
    TextInput
} from 'react-native';

class HelloWorld extends Component {
  state = {
    text: 'http://facebook.github.io/react-native/',
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <TextInput
          style={styles.input}
          onChangeText={(text) => this.setState({text: text})}
          value={this.state.text}
        />
        <QRCode
          value={this.state.text}
          size={200}
          bgColor='purple'
          fgColor='white'/>
      </View>
    );
  };
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
    container: {
        flex: 1,
        backgroundColor: 'white',
        alignItems: 'center',
        justifyContent: 'center'
    },

    input: {
        height: 40,
        borderColor: 'gray',
        borderWidth: 1,
        margin: 10,
        borderRadius: 5,
        padding: 5,
    }
});

AppRegistry.registerComponent('HelloWorld', () => HelloWorld);

module.exports = HelloWorld;

Available Props

proptypedefault value
valuestringhttp://facebook.github.io/react-native/
sizenumber128
bgColorstring (CSS color)"#000"
fgColorstring (CSS color)"#FFF"

Licenses

All source code is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial