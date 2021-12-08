A QR Code generator for React Native based on react-native-svg and javascript-qrcode.
|Android
|iOS
Install dependency packages
yarn add react-native-svg react-native-qrcode-svg
Or
npm i -S react-native-svg react-native-qrcode-svg
If you are using
React Native 0.60.+ go to the folder your-project/ios and run
pod install, and you're done.
If not, use one of the following method to link.
react-native link
If you are using
React Native <= 0.59.X, link the native project:
react-native link react-native-svg
import QRCode from 'react-native-qrcode-svg';
// Simple usage, defaults for all but the value
render() {
return (
<QRCode
value="http://awesome.link.qr"
/>
);
};
// 30px logo from base64 string with transparent background
render() {
let base64Logo = '..';
return (
<QRCode
value="Just some string value"
logo={{uri: base64Logo}}
logoSize={30}
logoBackgroundColor='transparent'
/>
);
};
// 20% (default) sized logo from local file string with white logo backdrop
render() {
let logoFromFile = require('../assets/logo.png');
return (
<QRCode
value="Just some string value"
logo={logoFromFile}
/>
);
};
// get base64 string encode of the qrcode (currently logo is not included)
getDataURL() {
this.svg.toDataURL(this.callback);
}
callback(dataURL) {
console.log(dataURL);
}
render() {
return (
<QRCode
value="Just some string value"
getRef={(c) => (this.svg = c)}
/>
);
}
|Name
|Default
|Description
|size
|100
|Size of rendered image in pixels
|value
|'this is a QR code'
|String Value of the QR code. Can also accept an array of segments as defined in Manual mode. Ex. [{ data: 'ABCDEFG', mode: 'alphanumeric' }, { data: '0123456', mode: 'numeric' }, { data: [253,254,255], mode: 'byte' }]
|color
|'black'
|Color of the QR code
|backgroundColor
|'white'
|Color of the background
|enableLinearGradient
|false
|enables or disables linear gradient
|linearGradient
|['rgb(255,0,0)','rgb(0,255,255)']
|array of 2 rgb colors used to create the linear gradient
|gradientDirection
|[170,0,0,0]
|the direction of the linear gradient
|logo
|null
|Image source object. Ex. {uri: 'base64string'} or {require('pathToImage')}
|logoSize
|20% of size
|Size of the imprinted logo. Bigger logo = less error correction in QR code
|logoBackgroundColor
|backgroundColor
|The logo gets a filled quadratic background with this color. Use 'transparent' if your logo already has its own backdrop.
|logoMargin
|2
|logo's distance to its wrapper
|logoBorderRadius
|0
|the border-radius of logo image (Android is not supported)
|quietZone
|0
|quiet zone around the qr in pixels (useful when saving image to gallery)
|getRef
|null
|Get SVG ref for further usage
|ecl
|'M'
|Error correction level
|onError(error)
|undefined
|Callback fired when exception happened during the code generating process
Note: Experimental only ( not tested on iOS) , uses getRef() and needs RNFS module
npm install --save react-native-fs
import { CameraRoll , ToastAndroid } from "react-native"
import RNFS from "react-native-fs"
...
saveQrToDisk() {
this.svg.toDataURL((data) => {
RNFS.writeFile(RNFS.CachesDirectoryPath+"/some-name.png", data, 'base64')
.then((success) => {
return CameraRoll.saveToCameraRoll(RNFS.CachesDirectoryPath+"/some-name.png", 'photo')
})
.then(() => {
this.setState({ busy: false, imageSaved: true })
ToastAndroid.show('Saved to gallery !!', ToastAndroid.SHORT)
})
})
}
