A QR Code generator for React Native based on react-native-svg and javascript-qrcode.

Features

Easily render QR code images

Optionally embed a logotype

Android iOS

Installation

Install dependency packages

yarn add react-native-svg react-native-qrcode-svg

Or

npm i -S react-native-svg react-native-qrcode-svg

If you are using React Native 0.60.+ go to the folder your-project/ios and run pod install , and you're done.

If not, use one of the following method to link.

Link with react-native link

If you are using React Native <= 0.59.X , link the native project:

react-native link react-native-svg

Examples

import QRCode from 'react-native-qrcode-svg' ; render() { return ( < QRCode value = "http://awesome.link.qr" /> ); };

render() { let base64Logo = '..' ; return ( < QRCode value = "Just some string value" logo = {{uri: base64Logo }} logoSize = {30} logoBackgroundColor = 'transparent' /> ); };

render() { let logoFromFile = require ( '../assets/logo.png' ); return ( < QRCode value = "Just some string value" logo = {logoFromFile} /> ); };

getDataURL() { this .svg.toDataURL( this .callback); } callback(dataURL) { console .log(dataURL); } render() { return ( < QRCode value = "Just some string value" getRef = {(c) => (this.svg = c)} /> ); }

Props

Name Default Description size 100 Size of rendered image in pixels value 'this is a QR code' String Value of the QR code. Can also accept an array of segments as defined in Manual mode. Ex. [{ data: 'ABCDEFG', mode: 'alphanumeric' }, { data: '0123456', mode: 'numeric' }, { data: [253,254,255], mode: 'byte' }] color 'black' Color of the QR code backgroundColor 'white' Color of the background enableLinearGradient false enables or disables linear gradient linearGradient ['rgb(255,0,0)','rgb(0,255,255)'] array of 2 rgb colors used to create the linear gradient gradientDirection [170,0,0,0] the direction of the linear gradient logo null Image source object. Ex. {uri: 'base64string'} or {require('pathToImage')} logoSize 20% of size Size of the imprinted logo. Bigger logo = less error correction in QR code logoBackgroundColor backgroundColor The logo gets a filled quadratic background with this color. Use 'transparent' if your logo already has its own backdrop. logoMargin 2 logo's distance to its wrapper logoBorderRadius 0 the border-radius of logo image (Android is not supported) quietZone 0 quiet zone around the qr in pixels (useful when saving image to gallery) getRef null Get SVG ref for further usage ecl 'M' Error correction level onError(error) undefined Callback fired when exception happened during the code generating process

Saving generated code to gallery

Note: Experimental only ( not tested on iOS) , uses getRef() and needs RNFS module

npm install --save react-native-fs

Example for Android:

import { CameraRoll , ToastAndroid } from "react-native" import RNFS from "react-native-fs" ... saveQrToDisk() { this .svg.toDataURL( ( data ) => { RNFS.writeFile(RNFS.CachesDirectoryPath+ "/some-name.png" , data, 'base64' ) .then( ( success ) => { return CameraRoll.saveToCameraRoll(RNFS.CachesDirectoryPath+ "/some-name.png" , 'photo' ) }) .then( () => { this .setState({ busy : false , imageSaved : true }) ToastAndroid.show( 'Saved to gallery !!' , ToastAndroid.SHORT) }) }) }

Dependencies

PeerDependencies

Dependencies

