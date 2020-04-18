This is a fork of react-native-qrcode with fixes and other enhancements since the original is not maintained anymore.

A react-native component to generate QRcode.

Installation

npx install-peerdeps --save react-native-qrcode-generator

(Note : If you want to use the original unmaintained package, visit this link).

Usage

; import React, { Component } from 'react' import QRCode from 'react-native-qrcode-generator' ; import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, View, TextInput } from 'react-native' ; class HelloWorld extends Component { state = { text : 'http://facebook.github.io/react-native/' , }; render() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <TextInput style={styles.input} onChangeText={(text) => this.setState({text: text})} value={this.state.text} /> <QRCode value={this.state.text} size={200} bgColor='black' fgColor='white'/> </View> ); }; } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'white', alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center' }, input: { height: 40, borderColor: 'gray', borderWidth: 1, margin: 10, borderRadius: 5, padding: 5, } }); AppRegistry.registerComponent('HelloWorld', () => HelloWorld); module.exports = HelloWorld;

Output :

Available Props

prop type Description value string ( Default : http://facebook.github.io/react-native/ ) Value of the QRCode. size number ( Default : 128 ) Size of the qrcode / image. bgColor string ( Default : white ) Background Color for the qrcode / image. fgColor string ( Default : black ) Foreground Color for the qrcode / image. getImageOnLoad function Returns the base64 png image data ( string ).

Licenses

All source code is licensed under the MIT License.