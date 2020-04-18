A react-native component to generate QRcode.
npx install-peerdeps --save react-native-qrcode-generator
(Note : If you want to use the original unmaintained package, visit this link).
'use strict';
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import QRCode from 'react-native-qrcode-generator';
import {
AppRegistry,
StyleSheet,
View,
TextInput
} from 'react-native';
class HelloWorld extends Component {
state = {
text: 'http://facebook.github.io/react-native/',
};
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<TextInput
style={styles.input}
onChangeText={(text) => this.setState({text: text})}
value={this.state.text}
/>
<QRCode
value={this.state.text}
size={200}
bgColor='black'
fgColor='white'/>
</View>
);
};
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: 'white',
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'center'
},
input: {
height: 40,
borderColor: 'gray',
borderWidth: 1,
margin: 10,
borderRadius: 5,
padding: 5,
}
});
AppRegistry.registerComponent('HelloWorld', () => HelloWorld);
module.exports = HelloWorld;
|prop
|type
|Description
value
string ( Default :
http://facebook.github.io/react-native/ )
|Value of the QRCode.
size
number ( Default :
128 )
|Size of the qrcode / image.
bgColor
string ( Default :
white )
|Background Color for the qrcode / image.
fgColor
string ( Default :
black )
|Foreground Color for the qrcode / image.
getImageOnLoad
function
|Returns the base64 png image data ( string ).
All source code is licensed under the MIT License.