rnq

react-native-qrcode-generator

by Rishi Kumar Chawda
1.2.2 (see all)

A minimal QRcode component for React Native

Overview

Readme

This is a fork of react-native-qrcode with fixes and other enhancements since the original is not maintained anymore.

react-native-qrcode

A react-native component to generate QRcode.

Installation

npx install-peerdeps --save react-native-qrcode-generator

(Note : If you want to use the original unmaintained package, visit this link).

Usage

'use strict';

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import QRCode from 'react-native-qrcode-generator';

import {
    AppRegistry,
    StyleSheet,
    View,
    TextInput
} from 'react-native';

class HelloWorld extends Component {
  state = {
    text: 'http://facebook.github.io/react-native/',
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <TextInput
          style={styles.input}
          onChangeText={(text) => this.setState({text: text})}
          value={this.state.text}
        />
        <QRCode
          value={this.state.text}
          size={200}
          bgColor='black'
          fgColor='white'/>
      </View>
    );
  };
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
    container: {
        flex: 1,
        backgroundColor: 'white',
        alignItems: 'center',
        justifyContent: 'center'
    },

    input: {
        height: 40,
        borderColor: 'gray',
        borderWidth: 1,
        margin: 10,
        borderRadius: 5,
        padding: 5,
    }
});

AppRegistry.registerComponent('HelloWorld', () => HelloWorld);

module.exports = HelloWorld;

Output :

Available Props

proptypeDescription
valuestring ( Default : http://facebook.github.io/react-native/ )Value of the QRCode.
sizenumber ( Default : 128 )Size of the qrcode / image.
bgColorstring ( Default : white )Background Color for the qrcode / image.
fgColorstring ( Default : black )Foreground Color for the qrcode / image.
getImageOnLoadfunctionReturns the base64 png image data ( string ).

Licenses

All source code is licensed under the MIT License.

