A react-native component to generate QRcode, not only support English.
npm install react-native-qrcode --save
'use strict';
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import QRCode from 'react-native-qrcode';
import {
AppRegistry,
StyleSheet,
View,
TextInput
} from 'react-native';
class HelloWorld extends Component {
state = {
text: 'http://facebook.github.io/react-native/',
};
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<TextInput
style={styles.input}
onChangeText={(text) => this.setState({text: text})}
value={this.state.text}
/>
<QRCode
value={this.state.text}
size={200}
bgColor='purple'
fgColor='white'/>
</View>
);
};
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: 'white',
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'center'
},
input: {
height: 40,
borderColor: 'gray',
borderWidth: 1,
margin: 10,
borderRadius: 5,
padding: 5,
}
});
AppRegistry.registerComponent('HelloWorld', () => HelloWorld);
module.exports = HelloWorld;
|prop
|type
|default value
value
string
http://facebook.github.io/react-native/
size
number
128
bgColor
string (CSS color)
"#000"
fgColor
string (CSS color)
"#FFF"
All source code is licensed under the MIT License.