Manage pusher interest subscriptions from within React Native JS
UPDATE: 4/02/2021 LuminateOne have taken over maintaince of this project, release 2.5 is now out which contains data handling for android apps
More information about Pusher Beams and their Swift library,
push-notifications-swift, can be found on their Github repo.
This branch is only compatible with React Native >0.60.x
$ npm install react-native-pusher-push-notifications --save
or yarn
$ yarn add react-native-pusher-push-notifications
React native link will install the pods required for this to work automatically.
yarn add react-native-pusher-push-notifications
DO NOT follow the pusher.com push notification docs that detail modifying the AppDelegate.h/m files! - this package takes care of most of the steps for you
platform :ios, '9.0' to
platform :ios, '10.0'
AppDelegate.m and add:
// Add this at the top of AppDelegate.m
#import <RNPusherPushNotifications.h>
// Add the following as a new methods to AppDelegate.m
- (void)application:(UIApplication *)application didRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithDeviceToken:(NSData *)deviceToken {
NSLog(@"Registered for remote with token: %@", deviceToken);
[[RNPusherPushNotifications alloc] setDeviceToken:deviceToken];
}
- (void)application:(UIApplication *)application didReceiveRemoteNotification:(NSDictionary *)userInfo fetchCompletionHandler:(void (^)(UIBackgroundFetchResult))completionHandler {
[[RNPusherPushNotifications alloc] handleNotification:userInfo];
}
-(void)application:(UIApplication *)application didFailToRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithError:(NSError *)error {
NSLog(@"Remote notification support is unavailable due to error: %@", error.localizedDescription);
}
To receive background push notifications you will need to enable Remote notifications capability In Xcode.
+ Capability
Remote notifications is checked
linker command failed with exit code 1 (use -v to see invocation)
Refer to https://docs.pusher.com/beams/reference/android for up-to-date Pusher Beams installation instructions (summarized below):
android/build.gradle
buildscript {
// ...
dependencies {
// ...
// Add this line
classpath('com.google.gms:google-services:4.3.0')
}
}
android/app/build.gradle:
// add to plugins
plugins {
...
id('com.google.gms.google-services')
}
dependencies {
...
implementation 'com.google.firebase:firebase-messaging:20.0.0'
implementation project(':react-native-pusher-push-notifications')
implementation 'com.pusher:push-notifications-android:1.4.4'
}
android/settings.gradle
apply from: file("../node_modules/@react-native-community/cli-platform-android/native_modules.gradle"); applyNativeModulesSettingsGradle(settings)
...
include ':react-native-pusher-push-notifications'
project(':react-native-pusher-push-notifications').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-pusher-push-notifications/android')
...
include ':app'
Set up
android/app/google-services.json
This file is generated via Google Firebase console when creating a new app. Setup your app there and download the file.
Pusher Beams requires a FCM secret, this is also found under Cloud Messaging in Google Firebase.
Add react-native.config.js to root of react-native directory
module.exports = {
dependencies: {
"react-native-pusher-push-notifications": {
platforms: {
android: null // this skips autolink for android
}
}
}
};
RNPusherPushNotificationsPackage to
MainApplication.java:
import com.b8ne.RNPusherPushNotifications.RNPusherPushNotificationsPackage;
// ...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
@SuppressWarnings("UnnecessaryLocalVariable")
List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList(this).getPackages();
// Packages that cannot be autolinked yet can be added manually here, for example:
// packages.add(new MyReactNativePackage());
packages.add(new RNPusherPushNotificationsPackage()); // << Make sure this line is here
return packages;
}
\\ suggested commands; tested on osx
\\ nuke node_modules
$ rm -rf ./node_modules && yarn install
\\ nuke pods
$ rm -r ~/Library/Developer/Xcode/DerivedData ; cd ./ios && pod deintegrate && pod install ; cd ..
\\ nuke gradle
$ cd ./android && ./gradlew clean && ./gradlew --stop; cd ..
In typescript:
import {Platform} from "react-native";
import {PUSHER_BEAMS_INSTANCE_ID} from "react-native-dotenv";
import RNPusherPushNotifications from "react-native-pusher-push-notifications";
const init= (): void => {
RNPusherPushNotifications.setInstanceId(PUSHER_BEAMS_INSTANCE_ID);
RNPusherPushNotifications.on("notification", handleNotification);
RNPusherPushNotifications.setOnSubscriptionsChangedListener(onSubscriptionsChanged);
};
const subscribe = (interest: string): void => {
console.log(`Subscribing to "${interest}"`);
RNPusherPushNotifications.subscribe(
interest,
(statusCode, response) => {
console.error(statusCode, response);
},
() => {
console.log(`CALLBACK: Subscribed to ${interest}`);
}
);
};
const handleNotification = (notification: any): void => {
console.log(notification);
if (Platform.OS === "ios") {
console.log("CALLBACK: handleNotification (ios)");
} else {
console.log("CALLBACK: handleNotification (android)");
console.log(notification);
}
};
const onSubscriptionsChanged = (interests: string[]): void => {
console.log("CALLBACK: onSubscriptionsChanged");
console.log(interests);
}
// Import module
import RNPusherPushNotifications from 'react-native-pusher-push-notifications';
// Get your interest
const donutsInterest = 'debug-donuts';
// Initialize notifications
export const init = () => {
// Set your app key and register for push
RNPusherPushNotifications.setInstanceId(CONSTANTS.PUSHER_INSTANCE_ID);
// Init interests after registration
RNPusherPushNotifications.on('registered', () => {
subscribe(donutsInterest);
});
// Setup notification listeners
RNPusherPushNotifications.on('notification', handleNotification);
// Optionally you can assign the listeners to variables so you can clean them up later.
// const listener = RNPusherPushNotifications.on('registered', () => {});
// listener.remove();
};
// Handle notifications received
const handleNotification = notification => {
console.log(notification);
// iOS app specific handling
if (Platform.OS === 'ios') {
switch (notification.appState) {
case 'inactive':
// inactive: App came in foreground by clicking on notification.
// Use notification.userInfo for redirecting to specific view controller
case 'background':
// background: App is in background and notification is received.
// You can fetch required data here don't do anything with UI
case 'active':
// App is foreground and notification is received. Show a alert or something.
default:
break;
} else {
// console.log("android handled notification...");
}
}
};
// Subscribe to an interest
const subscribe = interest => {
// Note that only Android devices will respond to success/error callbacks
RNPusherPushNotifications.subscribe(
interest,
(statusCode, response) => {
console.error(statusCode, response);
},
() => {
console.log('Success');
}
);
};
// Unsubscribe from an interest
const unsubscribe = interest => {
RNPusherPushNotifications.unsubscribe(
interest,
(statusCode, response) => {
console.tron.logImportant(statusCode, response);
},
() => {
console.tron.logImportant('Success');
}
);
};
// Set interests
const donutInterests = ['debug-donuts', 'debug-general'];
const setSubscriptions = donutInterests => {
// Note that only Android devices will respond to success/error callbacks
RNPusherPushNotifications.setSubscriptions(
donutInterests,
(statusCode, response) => {
console.error(statusCode, response);
},
() => {
console.log('Success');
}
);
};
POST to
https://{pusher_instance_id}.pushnotifications.pusher.com/publish_api/v1/instances/{pusher_instance_id}/publishes with headers:
Content-Type: application/json
Authorization: Bearer {pusher_secret_key}
{
"interests": [
"debug-donuts"
],
"apns": {
"aps": {
"alert" : {
"title": "iOS Notification",
"body": "Hello ios user",
},
"sound": "default"
"badge": 12,
"data": {
"example": "hello world"
}
}
},
"fcm": {
"notification": {
"title": "Android notification",
"body": "Hello android user"
},
"data": {
"example": "hello world"
}
}
}
The APS data sent to Pusher Beams and then to Apple have an option
badge. This will update your apps badge counter to the current number. If you send 1, the badge will show 1. This means you need to handle notification read status in your backend and when pushing update to the current number.
By adding
incrementBadge you can increment the badge number without having to deal with your backend.
{
"aps": {
"data": {
"incrementBadge": true
}
}
}
When the application does not have focus the extra data is passed to the application via its lunanching intent which will need to be passed to the service
import com.b8ne.RNPusherPushNotifications.NotificationsMessagingService;
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
...
protected void onStart() {
super.onStart();
ReactInstanceManager reactInstanceManager = getReactNativeHost().getReactInstanceManager();
NotificationsMessagingService.read(reactInstanceManager, this);
}
@Override
public void onNewIntent(Intent intent) {
super.onNewIntent(intent);
setIntent(intent);
ReactInstanceManager reactInstanceManager = getReactNativeHost().getReactInstanceManager();
NotificationsMessagingService.read(reactInstanceManager, this);
}
}
If you have a splash screen you will need to forward the intent extras to your MainActivity
public class SplashActivity extends AppCompatActivity {
...
@Override
protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
setContentView(R.layout.launch_screen);
final Intent splashScreenIntent = getIntent();
new Handler().postDelayed(new Runnable(){
@Override
public void run() {
Intent intent = new Intent(SplashActivity.this, MainActivity.class);
intent.putExtras(splashScreenIntent);
startActivity(intent);
finish();
}
}, SPLASH_DISPLAY_LENGTH);
}
}