openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnp

react-native-pusher-push-notifications

by Ben Sutter
2.5.2 (see all)

Manage pusher interest subscriptions and notification events in Javascript.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

270

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-pusher-push-notifications

Manage pusher interest subscriptions from within React Native JS

UPDATE: 4/02/2021 LuminateOne have taken over maintaince of this project, release 2.5 is now out which contains data handling for android apps

More information about Pusher Beams and their Swift library, push-notifications-swift, can be found on their Github repo.

npm version

Requirements

This branch is only compatible with React Native >0.60.x

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-pusher-push-notifications --save

or yarn

$ yarn add react-native-pusher-push-notifications

Automatic installation

React native link will install the pods required for this to work automatically.

Install via yarn/npm

yarn add react-native-pusher-push-notifications

Additional, Manual Steps Required

iOS

DO NOT follow the pusher.com push notification docs that detail modifying the AppDelegate.h/m files! - this package takes care of most of the steps for you

  1. Open ios/PodFile and update platform :ios, '9.0' to platform :ios, '10.0'
  2. Open AppDelegate.m and add:
    // Add this at the top of AppDelegate.m
    #import <RNPusherPushNotifications.h>

    // Add the following as a new methods to AppDelegate.m
    - (void)application:(UIApplication *)application didRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithDeviceToken:(NSData *)deviceToken {
      NSLog(@"Registered for remote with token: %@", deviceToken);
      [[RNPusherPushNotifications alloc] setDeviceToken:deviceToken];
    }

    - (void)application:(UIApplication *)application didReceiveRemoteNotification:(NSDictionary *)userInfo fetchCompletionHandler:(void (^)(UIBackgroundFetchResult))completionHandler {
      [[RNPusherPushNotifications alloc] handleNotification:userInfo];
    }

    -(void)application:(UIApplication *)application didFailToRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithError:(NSError *)error {
      NSLog(@"Remote notification support is unavailable due to error: %@", error.localizedDescription);
    }

Enable remote notifications

To receive background push notifications you will need to enable Remote notifications capability In Xcode.

  1. Open your workspace Xcode and select your project
  2. Go go Signing & Capabilities tab
  3. If you don't have Background modes enabled, click + Capability
  4. Make sure Remote notifications is checked
Possible Issues
  • linker command failed with exit code 1 (use -v to see invocation)
    1. Open ios/YourAppName.xcodeproj in XCode
    2. Right click on Your App Name in the Project Navigator on the left, and click "New File…"
    3. Create a single empty Swift file to the project (make sure that Your App Name target is selected when adding)
    4. when Xcode asks, press Create Bridging Header and do not remove Swift file then. re-run your build.

Android

Refer to https://docs.pusher.com/beams/reference/android for up-to-date Pusher Beams installation instructions (summarized below):

  1. Update android/build.gradle
buildscript {
    // ...
    dependencies {
        // ...
        // Add this line
        classpath('com.google.gms:google-services:4.3.0')
    }
}
  1. Add this to android/app/build.gradle:

// add to plugins
plugins {
    ...
    id('com.google.gms.google-services')
}

dependencies {
    ...
    implementation 'com.google.firebase:firebase-messaging:20.0.0'
    implementation project(':react-native-pusher-push-notifications')
    implementation 'com.pusher:push-notifications-android:1.4.4'
}
  1. Update android/settings.gradle
apply from: file("../node_modules/@react-native-community/cli-platform-android/native_modules.gradle"); applyNativeModulesSettingsGradle(settings)
...
include ':react-native-pusher-push-notifications'
project(':react-native-pusher-push-notifications').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-pusher-push-notifications/android')
...
include ':app'

  1. Set up android/app/google-services.json

    This file is generated via Google Firebase console when creating a new app. Setup your app there and download the file.

    Pusher Beams requires a FCM secret, this is also found under Cloud Messaging in Google Firebase.

  2. Add react-native.config.js to root of react-native directory

module.exports = {
    dependencies: {
        "react-native-pusher-push-notifications": {
            platforms: {
                android: null // this skips autolink for android
            }
        }
    }
};
  1. Add RNPusherPushNotificationsPackage to MainApplication.java:
import com.b8ne.RNPusherPushNotifications.RNPusherPushNotificationsPackage;
// ...
@Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
      @SuppressWarnings("UnnecessaryLocalVariable")
      List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList(this).getPackages();
      // Packages that cannot be autolinked yet can be added manually here, for example:
      // packages.add(new MyReactNativePackage());
      packages.add(new RNPusherPushNotificationsPackage()); // << Make sure this line is here 
      return packages;
    }

suggested, first time Clean caches and install all dependencies

\\ suggested commands; tested on osx
\\ nuke node_modules
$ rm -rf ./node_modules && yarn install
\\ nuke pods
$ rm -r ~/Library/Developer/Xcode/DerivedData ; cd ./ios && pod deintegrate && pod install ; cd ..
\\ nuke gradle
$ cd ./android && ./gradlew clean && ./gradlew --stop; cd ..

Implementation

In typescript:

import {Platform} from "react-native";
import {PUSHER_BEAMS_INSTANCE_ID} from "react-native-dotenv";
import RNPusherPushNotifications from "react-native-pusher-push-notifications";

const init= (): void => {
    RNPusherPushNotifications.setInstanceId(PUSHER_BEAMS_INSTANCE_ID);

    RNPusherPushNotifications.on("notification", handleNotification);
    RNPusherPushNotifications.setOnSubscriptionsChangedListener(onSubscriptionsChanged);
};

const subscribe = (interest: string): void => {
    console.log(`Subscribing to "${interest}"`);
    RNPusherPushNotifications.subscribe(
        interest,
        (statusCode, response) => {
            console.error(statusCode, response);
        },
        () => {
            console.log(`CALLBACK: Subscribed to ${interest}`);
        }
    );
};

const handleNotification = (notification: any): void => {
    console.log(notification);
    if (Platform.OS === "ios") {
        console.log("CALLBACK: handleNotification (ios)");
    } else {
        console.log("CALLBACK: handleNotification (android)");
        console.log(notification);
    }
};

const onSubscriptionsChanged = (interests: string[]): void => {
    console.log("CALLBACK: onSubscriptionsChanged");
    console.log(interests);
}

Usage

// Import module
import RNPusherPushNotifications from 'react-native-pusher-push-notifications';

// Get your interest
const donutsInterest = 'debug-donuts';

// Initialize notifications
export const init = () => {
  // Set your app key and register for push
  RNPusherPushNotifications.setInstanceId(CONSTANTS.PUSHER_INSTANCE_ID);

  // Init interests after registration
  RNPusherPushNotifications.on('registered', () => {
    subscribe(donutsInterest);
  });

  // Setup notification listeners
  RNPusherPushNotifications.on('notification', handleNotification);

  // Optionally you can assign the listeners to variables so you can clean them up later.
  //    const listener = RNPusherPushNotifications.on('registered', () => {});
  //    listener.remove();
};

// Handle notifications received
const handleNotification = notification => {
  console.log(notification);

  // iOS app specific handling
  if (Platform.OS === 'ios') {
    switch (notification.appState) {
      case 'inactive':
      // inactive: App came in foreground by clicking on notification.
      //           Use notification.userInfo for redirecting to specific view controller
      case 'background':
      // background: App is in background and notification is received.
      //             You can fetch required data here don't do anything with UI
      case 'active':
      // App is foreground and notification is received. Show a alert or something.
      default:
        break;
    } else {
        // console.log("android handled notification...");
    }
  }
};

// Subscribe to an interest
const subscribe = interest => {
  // Note that only Android devices will respond to success/error callbacks
  RNPusherPushNotifications.subscribe(
    interest,
    (statusCode, response) => {
      console.error(statusCode, response);
    },
    () => {
      console.log('Success');
    }
  );
};

// Unsubscribe from an interest
const unsubscribe = interest => {
  RNPusherPushNotifications.unsubscribe(
    interest,
    (statusCode, response) => {
      console.tron.logImportant(statusCode, response);
    },
    () => {
      console.tron.logImportant('Success');
    }
  );
};

iOS only methods

// Set interests
const donutInterests = ['debug-donuts', 'debug-general'];
const setSubscriptions = donutInterests => {
  // Note that only Android devices will respond to success/error callbacks
  RNPusherPushNotifications.setSubscriptions(
    donutInterests,
    (statusCode, response) => {
      console.error(statusCode, response);
    },
    () => {
      console.log('Success');
    }
  );
};

Sample Payload

POST to https://{pusher_instance_id}.pushnotifications.pusher.com/publish_api/v1/instances/{pusher_instance_id}/publishes with headers:

    Content-Type: application/json
    Authorization: Bearer {pusher_secret_key}

{
  "interests": [
    "debug-donuts"
  ],
  "apns": {
    "aps": {
        "alert" : {
          "title": "iOS Notification",
          "body": "Hello ios user",
        },
    "sound": "default"
    "badge": 12,
    "data": {
        "example": "hello world"
      }
    }
  },
  "fcm": {
    "notification": {
      "title": "Android notification",
      "body": "Hello android user"
    },
    "data": {
      "example": "hello world"
    }
  }
}

Increment Badge number

The APS data sent to Pusher Beams and then to Apple have an option badge. This will update your apps badge counter to the current number. If you send 1, the badge will show 1. This means you need to handle notification read status in your backend and when pushing update to the current number.

By adding incrementBadge you can increment the badge number without having to deal with your backend.

{
  "aps": {
    "data": {
      "incrementBadge": true
    }
  }
}

Data handling Android

When the application does not have focus the extra data is passed to the application via its lunanching intent which will need to be passed to the service

import com.b8ne.RNPusherPushNotifications.NotificationsMessagingService;

public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {

...
  protected void onStart() {
    super.onStart();

    ReactInstanceManager reactInstanceManager = getReactNativeHost().getReactInstanceManager();
    NotificationsMessagingService.read(reactInstanceManager, this);
  }

  @Override
  public void onNewIntent(Intent intent) {
    super.onNewIntent(intent);
    setIntent(intent);
    ReactInstanceManager reactInstanceManager = getReactNativeHost().getReactInstanceManager();
    NotificationsMessagingService.read(reactInstanceManager, this);
  }
}

If you have a splash screen you will need to forward the intent extras to your MainActivity


public class SplashActivity extends AppCompatActivity {
...
    @Override
    protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
        super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
        setContentView(R.layout.launch_screen);
    
        final Intent splashScreenIntent = getIntent();

        new Handler().postDelayed(new Runnable(){
            @Override
            public void run() {
                Intent intent = new Intent(SplashActivity.this, MainActivity.class);
                intent.putExtras(splashScreenIntent);
                startActivity(intent);
                finish();
            }
        }, SPLASH_DISPLAY_LENGTH);

    }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial