Manage pusher interest subscriptions from within React Native JS

UPDATE: 4/02/2021 LuminateOne have taken over maintaince of this project, release 2.5 is now out which contains data handling for android apps

More information about Pusher Beams and their Swift library, push-notifications-swift , can be found on their Github repo.

Requirements

This branch is only compatible with React Native >0.60.x

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-pusher-push-notifications --save

or yarn

$ yarn add react-native-pusher-push-notifications

Automatic installation

React native link will install the pods required for this to work automatically.

Install via yarn/npm

yarn add react- native -pusher-push-notifications

Additional, Manual Steps Required

iOS

DO NOT follow the pusher.com push notification docs that detail modifying the AppDelegate.h/m files! - this package takes care of most of the steps for you

Open ios/PodFile and update platform :ios, '9.0' to platform :ios, '10.0' Open AppDelegate.m and add:

// Add this at the top of AppDelegate.m # import <RNPusherPushNotifications.h> // Add the following as a new methods to AppDelegate.m - ( void )application:(UIApplication *)application didRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithDeviceToken:(NSData *)deviceToken { NSLog(@"Registered for remote with token: %@", deviceToken); [[RNPusherPushNotifications alloc] setDeviceToken:deviceToken]; } - ( void )application:(UIApplication *)application didReceiveRemoteNotification:(NSDictionary *)userInfo fetchCompletionHandler:( void (^)(UIBackgroundFetchResult))completionHandler { [[RNPusherPushNotifications alloc] handleNotification:userInfo]; } -( void )application:(UIApplication *)application didFailToRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithError:(NSError *)error { NSLog(@"Remote notification support is unavailable due to error: %@", error.localizedDescription); }

Enable remote notifications

To receive background push notifications you will need to enable Remote notifications capability In Xcode.

Open your workspace Xcode and select your project Go go Signing & Capabilities tab If you don't have Background modes enabled, click + Capability Make sure Remote notifications is checked

Possible Issues

linker command failed with exit code 1 (use -v to see invocation) Open ios/YourAppName.xcodeproj in XCode Right click on Your App Name in the Project Navigator on the left, and click "New File…" Create a single empty Swift file to the project (make sure that Your App Name target is selected when adding) when Xcode asks, press Create Bridging Header and do not remove Swift file then. re-run your build.



Android

Refer to https://docs.pusher.com/beams/reference/android for up-to-date Pusher Beams installation instructions (summarized below):

Update android/build.gradle

buildscript { dependencies { classpath ( 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.3.0' ) } }

Add this to android/app/build.gradle :

plugins { ... id( 'com.google.gms.google-services' ) } dependencies { ... implementation 'com.google.firebase:firebase-messaging:20.0.0' implementation project ( ':react-native-pusher-push-notifications' ) implementation 'com.pusher:push-notifications-android:1.4.4' }

Update android/settings.gradle

apply from: file( "../node_modules/@react-native-community/cli-platform-android/native_modules.gradle" ); applyNativeModulesSettingsGradle(settings) ... include ':react-native-pusher-push-notifications' project( ':react-native-pusher-push-notifications' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-pusher-push-notifications/android' ) ... include ':app'

Set up android/app/google-services.json This file is generated via Google Firebase console when creating a new app. Setup your app there and download the file. Pusher Beams requires a FCM secret, this is also found under Cloud Messaging in Google Firebase. Add react-native.config.js to root of react-native directory

module.exports = { dependencies: { "react-native-pusher-push-notifications": { platforms: { android: null // this skips autolink for android } } } };

Add RNPusherPushNotificationsPackage to MainApplication.java :

import com.b8ne.RNPusherPushNotifications.RNPusherPushNotificationsPackage; protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { ( "UnnecessaryLocalVariable" ) List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList( this ).getPackages(); packages.add( new RNPusherPushNotificationsPackage()); return packages; }

suggested, first time Clean caches and install all dependencies

\\ suggested commands; tested on osx \\ nuke node_modules rm -rf ./node_modules && yarn install \\ nuke pods rm -r ~/Library/Developer/Xcode/DerivedData ; cd ./ios && pod deintegrate && pod install ; cd .. \\ nuke gradle cd ./android && ./gradlew clean && ./gradlew --stop; cd ..

Implementation

In typescript:

import {Platform} from "react-native" ; import {PUSHER_BEAMS_INSTANCE_ID} from "react-native-dotenv" ; import RNPusherPushNotifications from "react-native-pusher-push-notifications" ; const init= (): void => { RNPusherPushNotifications.setInstanceId(PUSHER_BEAMS_INSTANCE_ID); RNPusherPushNotifications.on( "notification" , handleNotification); RNPusherPushNotifications.setOnSubscriptionsChangedListener(onSubscriptionsChanged); }; const subscribe = (interest: string ): void => { console .log( `Subscribing to " ${interest} "` ); RNPusherPushNotifications.subscribe( interest, ( statusCode, response ) => { console .error(statusCode, response); }, () => { console .log( `CALLBACK: Subscribed to ${interest} ` ); } ); }; const handleNotification = (notification: any ): void => { console .log(notification); if (Platform.OS === "ios" ) { console .log( "CALLBACK: handleNotification (ios)" ); } else { console .log( "CALLBACK: handleNotification (android)" ); console .log(notification); } }; const onSubscriptionsChanged = (interests: string []): void => { console .log( "CALLBACK: onSubscriptionsChanged" ); console .log(interests); }

Usage

import RNPusherPushNotifications from 'react-native-pusher-push-notifications' ; const donutsInterest = 'debug-donuts' ; export const init = () => { RNPusherPushNotifications.setInstanceId(CONSTANTS.PUSHER_INSTANCE_ID); RNPusherPushNotifications.on( 'registered' , () => { subscribe(donutsInterest); }); RNPusherPushNotifications.on( 'notification' , handleNotification); }; const handleNotification = notification => { console .log(notification); if (Platform.OS === 'ios' ) { switch (notification.appState) { case 'inactive' : case 'background' : case 'active' : default : break ; } else { } } }; const subscribe = interest => { RNPusherPushNotifications.subscribe( interest, (statusCode, response) => { console .error(statusCode, response); }, () => { console .log( 'Success' ); } ); }; const unsubscribe = interest => { RNPusherPushNotifications.unsubscribe( interest, (statusCode, response) => { console .tron.logImportant(statusCode, response); }, () => { console .tron.logImportant( 'Success' ); } ); };

iOS only methods

const donutInterests = [ 'debug-donuts' , 'debug-general' ]; const setSubscriptions = donutInterests => { RNPusherPushNotifications.setSubscriptions( donutInterests, (statusCode, response) => { console .error(statusCode, response); }, () => { console .log( 'Success' ); } ); };

Sample Payload

POST to https://{pusher_instance_id}.pushnotifications.pusher.com/publish_api/v1/instances/{pusher_instance_id}/publishes with headers:

Content-Type: application/json Authorization: Bearer {pusher_secret_key}

{ "interests" : [ "debug-donuts" ], "apns" : { "aps" : { "alert" : { "title" : "iOS Notification" , "body" : "Hello ios user" , }, "sound" : "default" "badge" : 12 , "data" : { "example" : "hello world" } } }, "fcm" : { "notification" : { "title" : "Android notification" , "body" : "Hello android user" }, "data" : { "example" : "hello world" } } }

Increment Badge number

The APS data sent to Pusher Beams and then to Apple have an option badge . This will update your apps badge counter to the current number. If you send 1, the badge will show 1. This means you need to handle notification read status in your backend and when pushing update to the current number.

By adding incrementBadge you can increment the badge number without having to deal with your backend.

{ "aps" : { "data" : { "incrementBadge" : true } } }

Data handling Android

When the application does not have focus the extra data is passed to the application via its lunanching intent which will need to be passed to the service

import com.b8ne.RNPusherPushNotifications.NotificationsMessagingService; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { ... protected void onStart () { super .onStart(); ReactInstanceManager reactInstanceManager = getReactNativeHost().getReactInstanceManager(); NotificationsMessagingService.read(reactInstanceManager, this ); } public void onNewIntent (Intent intent) { super .onNewIntent(intent); setIntent(intent); ReactInstanceManager reactInstanceManager = getReactNativeHost().getReactInstanceManager(); NotificationsMessagingService.read(reactInstanceManager, this ); } }

If you have a splash screen you will need to forward the intent extras to your MainActivity