React Native Push Notifications

React Native Local and Remote Notifications for iOS and Android

State of the repository

This repository is not actively maintained. The main reason is time. The second one is probably the complexity of notifications on both iOS and Android. Since this project probably need a huge refactor to fix some issue or to implement new features. I think you should probably consider these alternatives: Notifee free since september or react-native-notifications.

If you are interested in being a maintainer of this project, feel free to ask in issues.

🎉 Version 7.x is live ! 🎉

Check out for changes and migration in the CHANGELOG:

Changelog

Supporting the project

Maintainers are welcome ! Feel free to contact me 😉

Changelog is available from version 3.1.3 here: Changelog

Installation

NPM

npm install --save react- native -push-notification

Yarn

yarn add react- native -push-notification

NOTE: If you target iOS you also need to follow the installation instructions for PushNotificationIOS since this package depends on it.

NOTE: For Android, you will still have to manually update the AndroidManifest.xml (as below) in order to use Scheduled Notifications.

Issues

Having a problem? Read the troubleshooting guide before raising an issue.

Pull Requests

Please read...

iOS manual Installation

The component uses PushNotificationIOS for the iOS part. You should follow their installation instructions.

Android manual Installation

NOTE: firebase-messaging , prior to version 15 requires to have the same version number in order to work correctly at build time and at run time. To use a specific version:

In your android/build.gradle

ext { googlePlayServicesVersion = "<Your play services version>" firebaseMessagingVersion = "<Your Firebase version>" compileSdkVersion = <Your compile SDK version> buildToolsVersion = "<Your build tools version>" targetSdkVersion = <Your target SDK version> supportLibVersion = "<Your support lib version>" }

NOTE: localNotification() works without changes in the application part, while localNotificationSchedule() only works with these changes:

In your android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml

..... < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.VIBRATE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.RECEIVE_BOOT_COMPLETED" /> < application .... > < meta-data android:name = "com.dieam.reactnativepushnotification.notification_foreground" android:value = "false" /> < meta-data android:name = "com.dieam.reactnativepushnotification.notification_color" android:resource = "@color/white" /> < receiver android:name = "com.dieam.reactnativepushnotification.modules.RNPushNotificationActions" /> < receiver android:name = "com.dieam.reactnativepushnotification.modules.RNPushNotificationPublisher" /> < receiver android:name = "com.dieam.reactnativepushnotification.modules.RNPushNotificationBootEventReceiver" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.BOOT_COMPLETED" /> < action android:name = "android.intent.action.QUICKBOOT_POWERON" /> < action android:name = "com.htc.intent.action.QUICKBOOT_POWERON" /> </ intent-filter > </ receiver > < service android:name = "com.dieam.reactnativepushnotification.modules.RNPushNotificationListenerService" android:exported = "false" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "com.google.firebase.MESSAGING_EVENT" /> </ intent-filter > </ service > .....

If not using a built in Android color ( @android:color/{name} ) for the notification_color meta-data item. In android/app/src/main/res/values/colors.xml (Create the file if it doesn't exist).

< resources > < color name = "white" > #FFF </ color > </ resources >

If your app has an @Override on onNewIntent in MainActivity.java ensure that function includes a super call on onNewIntent (if your MainActivity.java does not have an @Override for onNewIntent skip this):

public void onNewIntent (Intent intent) { ... super .onNewIntent(intent); ... }

If you use remote notifications

Make sure you have installed setup Firebase correctly.

In android/build.gradle

buildscript { ... dependencies { ... classpath ( 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.3.3' ) ... } }

In android/app/build.gradle

dependencies { ... implementation 'com.google.firebase:firebase-analytics:17.3.0' ... } apply plugin: 'com.google.gms.google-services'

Then put your google-services.json in android/app/ .

Note: firebase/release-notes

The Firebase Android library firebase-core is no longer needed. This SDK included the Firebase SDK for Google Analytics. Now, to use Analytics or any Firebase product that recommends the use of Analytics (see table below), you need to explicitly add the Analytics dependency: com.google.firebase:firebase-analytics:17.3.0 .

If you don't use autolink

In android/settings.gradle

... include ':react-native-push-notification' project ( ':react-native-push-notification' ).projectDir = file ( '../node_modules/react-native-push-notification/android' )

In your android/app/build.gradle

dependencies { ... implementation project ( ':react-native-push-notification' ) ... }

Manually register module in MainApplication.java (if you did not use react-native link ):

import com.dieam.reactnativepushnotification.ReactNativePushNotificationPackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost( this ) { protected boolean getUseDeveloperSupport () { return BuildConfig.DEBUG; } protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new ReactNativePushNotificationPackage() ); } }; .... }

Usage

DO NOT USE .configure() INSIDE A COMPONENT, EVEN App

If you do, notification handlers will not fire, because they are not loaded. Instead, use .configure() in the app's first file, usually index.js .

import PushNotificationIOS from "@react-native-community/push-notification-ios" ; import PushNotification from "react-native-push-notification" ; PushNotification.configure({ onRegister : function ( token ) { console .log( "TOKEN:" , token); }, onNotification : function ( notification ) { console .log( "NOTIFICATION:" , notification); notification.finish(PushNotificationIOS.FetchResult.NoData); }, onAction : function ( notification ) { console .log( "ACTION:" , notification.action); console .log( "NOTIFICATION:" , notification); }, onRegistrationError : function ( err ) { console .error(err.message, err); }, permissions : { alert : true , badge : true , sound : true , }, popInitialNotification : true , requestPermissions : true , });

Example app

Example folder contains an example app to demonstrate how to use this package. The notification Handling is done in NotifService.js .

Please test your PRs with this example app before submitting them. It'll help maintaining this repo.

Handling Notifications

When any notification is opened or received the callback onNotification is called passing an object with the notification data.

Notification object example:

{ foreground : false , userInteraction : false , message : 'My Notification Message' , data : {}, }

Local Notifications

PushNotification.localNotification(details: Object )

EXAMPLE:

PushNotification.localNotification({ channelId : "your-channel-id" , ticker : "My Notification Ticker" , showWhen : true , autoCancel : true , largeIcon : "ic_launcher" , largeIconUrl : "https://www.example.tld/picture.jpg" , smallIcon : "ic_notification" , bigText : "My big text that will be shown when notification is expanded. Styling can be done using HTML tags(see android docs for details)" , subText : "This is a subText" , bigPictureUrl : "https://www.example.tld/picture.jpg" , bigLargeIcon : "ic_launcher" , bigLargeIconUrl : "https://www.example.tld/bigicon.jpg" , color : "red" , vibrate : true , vibration : 300 , tag : "some_tag" , group : "group" , groupSummary : false , ongoing : false , priority : "high" , visibility : "private" , ignoreInForeground : false , shortcutId : "shortcut-id" , onlyAlertOnce : false , when : null , usesChronometer : false , timeoutAfter : null , messageId : "google:message_id" , actions : [ "Yes" , "No" ], invokeApp : true , category : "" , subtitle : "My Notification Subtitle" , id : 0 , title : "My Notification Title" , message : "My Notification Message" , picture : "https://www.example.tld/picture.jpg" , userInfo : {}, playSound : false , soundName : "default" , number : 10 , repeatType : "day" , });

Scheduled Notifications

PushNotification.localNotificationSchedule(details: Object )

EXAMPLE:

PushNotification.localNotificationSchedule({ message : "My Notification Message" , date : new Date ( Date .now() + 60 * 1000 ), allowWhileIdle : false , repeatTime : 1 , });

Get the initial notification

PushNotification.popInitialNotification(callback)

EXAMPLE:

PushNotification.popInitialNotification( ( notification ) => { console .log( 'Initial Notification' , notification); });

Custom sounds

In android, add your custom sound file to [project_root]/android/app/src/main/res/raw

In iOS, add your custom sound file to the project Resources in xCode.

In the location notification json specify the full file name:

soundName : 'my_sound.mp3'

Channel Management (Android)

To use channels, create them at startup and pass the matching channelId through to PushNotification.localNotification or PushNotification.localNotificationSchedule .

import PushNotification, {Importance} from 'react-native-push-notification' ; ... PushNotification.createChannel( { channelId : "channel-id" , channelName : "My channel" , channelDescription : "A channel to categorise your notifications" , playSound : false , soundName : "default" , importance : Importance.HIGH, vibrate : true , }, (created) => console .log( `createChannel returned ' ${created} '` ) );

NOTE: Without channel, notifications don't work

In the notifications options, you must provide a channel id with channelId: "your-channel-id" , if the channel doesn't exist the notification might not be triggered. Once the channel is created, the channel cannot be updated. Make sure your channelId is different if you change these options. If you have created a channel in another way, it will apply options of the channel.

If you want to use a different default channel for remote notification, refer to the documentation of Firebase:

Set up a Firebase Cloud Messaging client app on Android

< meta-data android:name = "com.google.firebase.messaging.default_notification_channel_id" android:value = "@string/default_notification_channel_id" />

For local notifications, the same kind of option is available:

you can use: < meta-data android:name = "com.dieam.reactnativepushnotification.default_notification_channel_id" android:value = "@string/default_notification_channel_id" />

If not defined, fallback to the Firebase value defined in the AndroidManifest : < meta-data android:name = "com.google.firebase.messaging.default_notification_channel_id" android:value = "..." />

: If not defined, fallback to the default Firebase channel id fcm_fallback_notification_channel

List channels

You can list available channels with:

PushNotification.getChannels( function ( channel_ids ) { console .log(channel_ids); });

Channel exists

You can check if a channel exists with:

PushNotification.channelExists(channel_id, function ( exists ) { console .log(exists); });

Channel blocked

You can check if a channel blocked with:

PushNotification.channelBlocked(channel_id, function ( blocked ) { console .log(blocked); });

Delete channel

You can delete a channel with:

PushNotification.deleteChannel(channel_id);

Cancelling notifications

1) cancelLocalNotification

The id parameter for PushNotification.localNotification is required for this operation. The id supplied will then be used for the cancel operation.

PushNotification.localNotification({ ... id: '123' ... }); PushNotification.cancelLocalNotification( '123' );

2) cancelAllLocalNotifications

PushNotification.cancelAllLocalNotifications()

Cancels all scheduled notifications AND clears the notifications alerts that are in the notification centre.

3) removeAllDeliveredNotifications

PushNotification.removeAllDeliveredNotifications();

Remove all delivered notifications from Notification Center

4) getDeliveredNotifications

PushNotification.getDeliveredNotifications(callback);

Provides you with a list of the app’s notifications that are still displayed in Notification Center

Parameters:

Name Type Required Description callback function Yes Function which receive an array of delivered notifications.

A delivered notification is an object containing:

identifier : The identifier of this notification.

: The identifier of this notification. title : The title of this notification.

: The title of this notification. body : The body of this notification.

: The body of this notification. category : The category of this notification (optional).

: The category of this notification (optional). userInfo : An object containing additional notification data (optional).

: An object containing additional notification data (optional). thread-id : The thread identifier of this notification, if has one.

5) removeDeliveredNotifications

PushNotification.removeDeliveredNotifications(identifiers);

Removes the specified notifications from Notification Center

Parameters:

Name Type Required Description identifiers array Yes Array of notification identifiers.

6) getScheduledLocalNotifications

PushNotification.getScheduledLocalNotifications(callback);

Provides you with a list of the app’s scheduled local notifications that are yet to be displayed

Parameters:

Name Type Required Description callback function Yes Function which receive an array of delivered notifications.

Returns an array of local scheduled notification objects containing:

Name Type Description id number The identifier of this notification. date Date The fire date of this notification. title string The title of this notification. message string The message body of this notification. soundName string The sound name of this notification. repeatInterval number (Android only) The repeat interval of this notification. number number App notification badge count number. data any The user info of this notification.

Abandon Permissions

PushNotification.abandonPermissions()

Revokes the current token and unregister for all remote notifications received via APNS or FCM.

Notification priority

(optional) Specify priority to set priority of notification. Default value: "high"

Available options:

"max" = NotficationCompat.PRIORITY_MAX\ "high" = NotficationCompat.PRIORITY_HIGH\ "low" = NotficationCompat.PRIORITY_LOW\ "min" = NotficationCompat.PRIORITY_MIN\ "default" = NotficationCompat .PRIORITY_DEFAULT

More information: https://developer.android.com/reference/android/app/Notification.html#PRIORITY_DEFAULT

Notification visibility

(optional) Specify visibility to set visibility of notification. Default value: "private"

Available options:

"private" = NotficationCompat.VISIBILITY_PRIVATE\ "public" = NotficationCompat.VISIBILITY_PUBLIC\ "secret" = NotficationCompat .VISIBILITY_SECRET

More information: https://developer.android.com/reference/android/app/Notification.html#VISIBILITY_PRIVATE

Notification importance

(optional) Specify importance to set importance of notification. Default value: Importance.HIGH

Constants available on the Importance object. import PushNotification, {Importance} from 'react-native-push-notification';

Available options:

Importance.DEFAULT = NotificationManager.IMPORTANCE_DEFAULT\ Importance.HIGH = NotificationManager.IMPORTANCE_HIGH\ Importance.LOW = NotificationManager.IMPORTANCE_LOW\ Importance.MIN = NotificationManager.IMPORTANCE_MIN\ Importance.NONE = NotificationManager.IMPORTANCE_NONE\ Importance.UNSPECIFIED = NotificationManager.IMPORTANCE_UNSPECIFIED

More information: https://developer.android.com/reference/android/app/NotificationManager#IMPORTANCE_DEFAULT

Show notifications while the app is in foreground

If you want a consistent results in Android & iOS with the most flexibility, it is best to handle it manually by prompting a local notification when onNotification is triggered by a remote push notification on foreground (check notification.foreground prop).

Watch out for an infinite loop triggering onNotification - remote & local notification will trigger it. You can overcome this by marking local notifications' data.

Notification while idle

(optional) Specify allowWhileIdle to set if the notification should be allowed to execute even when the system is on low-power idle modes.

On Android 6.0 (API level 23) and forward, the Doze was introduced to reduce battery consumption when the device is unused for long periods of time. But while on Doze the AlarmManager alarms (used to show scheduled notifications) are deferred to the next maintenance window. This may cause the notification to be delayed while on Doze.

This can significantly impact the power use of the device when idle. So it must only be used when the notification is required to go off on a exact time, for example on a calendar notification.

More information: https://developer.android.com/training/monitoring-device-state/doze-standby

Repeating Notifications

(optional) Specify repeatType and optionally repeatTime (Android-only) while scheduling the local notification. Check the local notification example above.

iOS

Property repeatType can only be month , week , day , hour , minute .

NOTE: repeatTime do not work with iOS.

Android

Property repeatType could be one of month , week , day , hour , minute , time .

The interval used can be configured to a different interval using repeatTime . If repeatType is time , repeatTime must be specified as the number of milliseconds between each interval. For example, to configure a notification every other day

PushNotification.localNotificationSchedule({ ... repeatType: 'day' , repeatTime : 2 , ... });

Notification Actions

(Android Only)

This is done by specifying an actions parameters while configuring the local notification. This is an array of strings where each string is a notification action that will be presented with the notification.

For e.g. actions: ['Accept', 'Reject']

When you handle actions in background ( invokeApp: false ), you can open the application and pass the initial notification by using use PushNotification.invokeApp(notification) .

Make sure you have the receiver in AndroidManifest.xml :

< receiver android:name = "com.dieam.reactnativepushnotification.modules.RNPushNotificationActions" />

Notifications with inline reply:

You must register an action as "ReplyInput", this will show in the notifications an input to write in.

EXAMPLE:

PushNotification.localNotificationSchedule({ message : "My Notification Message" , date : new Date ( Date .now() + ( 60 * 1000 )), actions : [ "ReplyInput" ], reply_placeholder_text : "Write your response..." , reply_button_text : "Reply" });

To get the text from the notification:

... if(notification.action === "ReplyInput" ){ console .log( "texto" , notification.reply_text) } ...

For iOS, you can use:

PushNotification.setNotificationCategories(categories);

And use the category field in the notification.

Documentation here to add notification actions.

Set application badge icon

PushNotification.setApplicationIconBadgeNumber(number: number)

Works natively in iOS.

Uses the ShortcutBadger on Android, and as such will not work on all Android devices.

Android Only Methods

PushNotification.subscribeToTopic(topic: string)

Subscribe to a topic (works only with Firebase)

PushNotification.unsubscribeFromTopic(topic: string)

Unsubscribe from a topic (works only with Firebase)

Android Custom Notification Handling

Unlike iOS, Android apps handle the creation of their own notifications. React Native Push Notifications does a "best guess" to create and handle incoming notifications. However, when using 3rd party notification platforms and tools, the initial notification creation process may need to be customized.

Customizing Notification Creation

If your notification service uses a custom data payload format, React Native Push Notifications will not be able to parse the data correctly to create an initial notification.

For these cases, you should:

Remove the intent handler configuration for React Native Push Notifications from your android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml . Implement initial notification creation as per the instructions from your Provider.

Handling Custom Payloads

Data payloads of notifications from 3rd party services may not match the format expected by React Native Push Notification. When tapped, these notifications will not pass the details and data to the onNotification() event handler. Custom IntentHandlers allow you to fix this so that correct notification objects are sent to your onNotification() method.

Custom handlers are added in Application init or MainActivity.onCreate() methods:

RNPushNotification.IntentHandlers.add( new RNPushNotification.RNIntentHandler() { public void onNewIntent (Intent intent) { } public Bundle getBundleFromIntent (Intent intent) { if (intent.hasExtra( "MY_NOTIFICATION_PROVIDER_DATA_KEY" )) { return intent.getBundleExtra( "MY_NOTIFICATION_PROVIDER_DATA_KEY" ); } return null ; } });

Checking Notification Permissions

PushNotification.checkPermissions(callback: Function )

callback will be invoked with a permissions object:

alert : boolean

: boolean badge : boolean

: boolean sound : boolean

iOS Only Methods