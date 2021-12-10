A React Native library that uses native modules to work with JWTs!
react-native-pure-jwt is a library that implements the power of JWTs inside React Native!
It's goal is to sign, verify and decode
JSON web tokens in order to provide a secure way to transmit authentic messages between two parties.
The difference to another libraries is that
react-native-pure-jwt relies on the native realm in order to do JWT-related operations instead of the Javascript realm, so it's more stable (and works without hacks!).
Supported algorithms:
HS256,
HS384,
HS512
React Native version required:
>= 0.46.0
Don't know what a JSON Web Token is? Read on. Otherwise, jump down to the Installation section.
JWT is a means of transmitting information between two parties in a compact, verifiable form.
The bits of information encoded in the body of a JWT are called
claims. The expanded form of the JWT is in a JSON format, so each
claim is a key in the JSON object.
The compacted representation of a signed JWT is a string that has three parts, each separated by a
.:
eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJzdWIiOiJKb2UifQ.ipevRNuRP6HflG8cFKnmUPtypruRC4fb1DWtoLL62SY
Each section is base 64 encoded. The first section is the header, which at a minimum needs to specify the algorithm used to sign the JWT. The second section is the body. This section has all the claims of this JWT encoded in it. The final section is the signature. It's computed by passing a combination of the header and body through the algorithm specified in the header.
If you pass the first two sections through a base 64 decoder, you'll get the following (formatting added for clarity):
header
{
"alg": "HS256"
}
body
{
"sub": "Joe"
}
In this case, the information we have is that the HMAC using SHA-256 algorithm was used to sign the JWT. And, the body has a single claim,
sub with value
Joe.
There are a number of standard claims, called Registered Claims, in the specification and
sub (for subject) is one of them.
To compute the signature, you must know the secret that was used to sign it. In this case, it was the word
secret. You can see the signature creation is action here (Note: Trailing
= are lopped off the signature for the JWT).
Now you know (just about) all you need to know about JWTs. (Credits: jwtk/jjwt)
Install the package with:
yarn add react-native-pure-jwt
If your React Native version supports autolinking, you should only run
pod install on
ios folder and you'll be good to go.
If not...
react-native link react-native-pure-jwt
The linking process on the iOS version works with Cocoapods
android/app/build.gradle:
dependencies {
...
compile "com.facebook.react:react-native:+" // From node_modules
+ compile project(':react-native-pure-jwt')
}
android/settings.gradle:
...
include ':app'
+ include ':react-native-pure-jwt'
+ project(':react-native-pure-jwt').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-pure-jwt/android')
MainApplication.java:
+ import com.zaguiini.RNPureJwt.RNPureJwtPackage;
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
//......
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
+ new RNPureJwtPackage(),
new MainReactPackage()
);
}
......
}
You need to use Cocoapods at the moment. Open your
Podfile and insert the following line in your main target:
pod 'react-native-pure-jwt', :podspec => '../node_modules/react-native-pure-jwt/react-native-pure-jwt.podspec'
Then run
pod install and open your
.xcworkspace
import { sign } from "react-native-pure-jwt";
sign(
{
iss: "luisfelipez@live.com",
exp: new Date().getTime() + 3600 * 1000, // expiration date, required, in ms, absolute to 1/1/1970
additional: "payload"
}, // body
"my-secret", // secret
{
alg: "HS256"
}
)
.then(console.log) // token as the only argument
.catch(console.error); // possible errors
import { decode } from "react-native-pure-jwt";
decode(
token, // the token
secret, // the secret
{
skipValidation: true // to skip signature and exp verification
}
)
.then(console.log) // already an object. read below, exp key note
.catch(console.error);
/*
response example:
{
headers: {
alg: 'HS256'
},
payload: {
iss: 'luisfelipez@live.com',
exp: 'some date', // IN SECONDS
}
}
*/
Add this to your
Podfile:
post_install do |installer|
installer.pods_project.targets.each do |target|
if target.name == "React"
target.remove_from_project
end
end
end
Feel free to colaborate with the project!