React Native Pure Chart

Pure react native chart library that not using svg or ART but only using react-native components.

(You don't have to import drawing library with react-native link or add ART to your project!)



Demo

LineChart

LineChart (Multi series)

BarChart

BarChart (Multi series)

PieChart (Beta)



Installation

yarn add react-native-pure-chart

Alternatively with npm:

npm install react-native-pure-chart --save

Required

import PureChart from 'react-native-pure-chart' ;

Usage

Single Series: Simple

render( ... let sampleData = [ 30 , 200 , 170 , 250 , 10 ] <PureChart data={sampleData} type= 'line' /> ... );

Single Series: with labels

render( ... let sampleData = [ { x : '2018-01-01' , y : 30 }, { x : '2018-01-02' , y : 200 }, { x : '2018-01-03' , y : 170 }, { x : '2018-01-04' , y : 250 }, { x : '2018-01-05' , y : 10 } ] <PureChart data={sampleData} type= 'line' /> ... );

Multi Series: Simple

render( ... let sampleData = [ [ { seriesName : 'series1' , data : [ 30 , 200 , 170 , 250 , 10 ], color : '#297AB1' }, { seriesName : 'series2' , data : [ 20 , 100 , 150 , 130 , 15 ], color : 'yellow' } ] ] <PureChart data={sampleData} type= 'line' /> ... );

Multi Series: with labels

render( ... let sampleData = [ { seriesName : 'series1' , data : [ { x : '2018-02-01' , y : 30 }, { x : '2018-02-02' , y : 200 }, { x : '2018-02-03' , y : 170 }, { x : '2018-02-04' , y : 250 }, { x : '2018-02-05' , y : 10 } ], color : '#297AB1' }, { seriesName : 'series2' , data : [ { x : '2018-02-01' , y : 20 }, { x : '2018-02-02' , y : 100 }, { x : '2018-02-03' , y : 140 }, { x : '2018-02-04' , y : 550 }, { x : '2018-02-05' , y : 40 } ], color : 'yellow' } ] <PureChart data={sampleData} type= 'line' /> ... );

Pie chart

render( ... let sampleData = [ { value : 50 , label : 'Marketing' , color : 'red' , }, { value : 40 , label : 'Sales' , color : 'blue' }, { value : 25 , label : 'Support' , color : 'green' } ] <PureChart data={sampleData} type= 'pie' /> ... );

Props

type : string

type of chart. ['line' | 'bar' | 'pie'] is now available

height : number

height of chart

data : array

data for chart

var data = [ 30 , 200 , 170 , 250 , 10 ] var dataWithLabel = [ { x : '2017-10-01' , y : 30 }, { x : '2017-10-02' , y : 200 }, { x : '2017-10-03' , y : 170 } ... ]

multi series data for chart

var data = [ { seriesName : 'series1' , data : [ 30 , 200 , 170 , 250 , 10 ], color : '#297AB1' }, { seriesName : 'series2' , data : [ 40 , 250 , 110 , 290 , 14 ], color : 'blue' } ] var dataWithLabel = [ { seriesName : 'series1' , data :[ { x : '2017-10-01' , y : 30 }, { x : '2017-10-02' , y : 200 }, { x : '2017-10-03' , y : 170 } ... ], color : '#297AB1' }, .... ]

customValueRenderer : func

add custom value on the point

<PureChart type={ 'line' } data={data} width={ '100%' } height={ 200 } customValueRenderer={(index, point) => { if (index % 2 === 0 ) return null return ( < Text style = {{textAlign: ' center '}}> {point.y} </ Text > ) }}/>

numberOfYAxisGuideLine : number

set number of Y Axis guide line

Contributing

Contributions are welcome. Any kind of contribution, such as writing a documentation, bug fix, or solving issues are helpful.

The master branch of this repository contains the latest stable release of react-native-pure-chart. In general, pull requests should be submitted from a separate branch starting from the develop branch.

License

MIT