rnp

react-native-pure-chart

by Hansol lee
0.0.24 (see all)

react-native chart library that not using svg or ART but only using react native pure components.

Downloads/wk

449

GitHub Stars

274

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Chart

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

5Great Documentation

Readme

React Native Pure Chart

NPM Version npm License

Pure react native chart library that not using svg or ART but only using react-native components.
(You don't have to import drawing library with react-native link or add ART to your project!)

Demo

  • LineChart alt tag

  • LineChart (Multi series) alt tag

  • BarChart alt tag

  • BarChart (Multi series) alt tag

  • PieChart (Beta)
    alt tag

Installation

yarn add react-native-pure-chart

Alternatively with npm:

npm install react-native-pure-chart --save

Required

import PureChart from 'react-native-pure-chart';

Usage

Single Series: Simple

render(
  ...
  let sampleData = [30, 200, 170, 250, 10]
  <PureChart data={sampleData} type='line' />
  ...
);

Single Series: with labels

render(
  ...
  let sampleData = [
      {x: '2018-01-01', y: 30},
      {x: '2018-01-02', y: 200},
      {x: '2018-01-03', y: 170},
      {x: '2018-01-04', y: 250},
      {x: '2018-01-05', y: 10}
  ]
  <PureChart data={sampleData} type='line' />
  ...
);

Multi Series: Simple

render(
  ...
  let sampleData = [
      [
        {seriesName: 'series1', data: [30, 200, 170, 250, 10], color: '#297AB1'},
        {seriesName: 'series2', data: [20, 100, 150, 130, 15], color: 'yellow'}
      ]
  ]
  <PureChart data={sampleData} type='line' />
  ...
);

Multi Series: with labels

render(
  ...
  let sampleData = [
    {
      seriesName: 'series1',
      data: [
        {x: '2018-02-01', y: 30},
        {x: '2018-02-02', y: 200},
        {x: '2018-02-03', y: 170},
        {x: '2018-02-04', y: 250},
        {x: '2018-02-05', y: 10}
      ],
      color: '#297AB1'
    },
    {
      seriesName: 'series2',
      data: [
        {x: '2018-02-01', y: 20},
        {x: '2018-02-02', y: 100},
        {x: '2018-02-03', y: 140},
        {x: '2018-02-04', y: 550},
        {x: '2018-02-05', y: 40}
      ],
      color: 'yellow'
    }
  ]
  <PureChart data={sampleData} type='line' />
  ...
);

Pie chart

render(
  ...
  let sampleData = [
    {
      value: 50,
      label: 'Marketing',
      color: 'red',
    }, {
      value: 40,
      label: 'Sales',
      color: 'blue'
    }, {
      value: 25,
      label: 'Support',
      color: 'green'
    }

  ]
  <PureChart data={sampleData} type='pie' />
  ...
);

Props

type: string

type of chart. ['line' | 'bar' | 'pie'] is now available

height: number

height of chart

data: array

data for chart 

  var data = [30, 200, 170, 250, 10] 
  var dataWithLabel = [
    {x: '2017-10-01', y: 30}, 
    {x: '2017-10-02', y: 200}, 
    {x: '2017-10-03', y: 170} ... 
  ]

multi series data for chart 

  var data = [
    {seriesName: 'series1', data: [30, 200, 170, 250, 10], color: '#297AB1'},
    {seriesName: 'series2', data: [40, 250, 110, 290, 14], color: 'blue'}
  ]
  var dataWithLabel = [
    {
      seriesName: 'series1',
      data:[
        {x: '2017-10-01', y: 30}, 
        {x: '2017-10-02', y: 200}, 
        {x: '2017-10-03', y: 170} ...
      ],
      color: '#297AB1'
    },
    .... 
  ]
customValueRenderer: func

add custom value on the point

  <PureChart type={'line'}
    data={data}
    width={'100%'}
    height={200}
    customValueRenderer={(index, point) => {
      if (index % 2 === 0) return null
      return (
        <Text style={{textAlign: 'center'}}>{point.y}</Text>
      )
    }}/>

alt tag

numberOfYAxisGuideLine: number

set number of Y Axis guide line

Contributing

Contributions are welcome. Any kind of contribution, such as writing a documentation, bug fix, or solving issues are helpful.

The master branch of this repository contains the latest stable release of react-native-pure-chart. In general, pull requests should be submitted from a separate branch starting from the develop branch.

License

MIT

100
Ali-1011 Rating0 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
saltukeren2 Ratings0 Reviews
January 24, 2021
Great Documentation
Yousef Shakouri3 Ratings0 Reviews
November 16, 2020
Great Documentation
musangowopeSouth Africa1 Rating0 Reviews
November 19, 2020
Great Documentation
ravindra8771 Rating0 Reviews
June 25, 2020
Great Documentation

