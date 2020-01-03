openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnp

react-native-pulse-loader

by Yousef Kama
1.0.3 (see all)

tinder-like loader for your react native app

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

61

GitHub Stars

257

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Pulse Loader for React Native

tinder-like loader for your react native app

Installation

npm i react-native-pulse-loader --save

Example

import React from 'react';
import PulseLoader from 'react-native-pulse-loader';

const App = ({}) => (
  <PulseLoader
    avatar={'https://scontent-fra3-1.cdninstagram.com/t51.2885-15/e35/11429705_386886401514376_550879228_n.jpg'}
  />
);

API

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
intervalnumber2000action buttons visible or not
sizenumber100width and height of the avatar
pulseMaxSizenumber250maximum size of the pulse in the background
avatarstringundefinedrequired avatar url to display
pressInValuenumber0.8should be between 0 and 1. scale of the avatar, when pressed in
pressDurationnumber150duration of the scale animation
pressInEasingEasingEasing.ineasing type of the press in animation
pressOutEasingEasingEasing.outeasing type of the press out animation
borderColorstring'#D8335B'border color of the pulse
backgroundColorstring'#ED225B55'background color of the pulse
getStylefunctionundefinedoverride the styling of the pulse. gets as parameter the Animated variable. e.g. (anim) => ({ backgroundColor: 'yellow' })

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial