tinder-like loader for your react native app
npm i react-native-pulse-loader --save
import React from 'react';
import PulseLoader from 'react-native-pulse-loader';
const App = ({}) => (
<PulseLoader
avatar={'https://scontent-fra3-1.cdninstagram.com/t51.2885-15/e35/11429705_386886401514376_550879228_n.jpg'}
/>
);
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|interval
|number
|2000
|action buttons visible or not
|size
|number
|100
|width and height of the avatar
|pulseMaxSize
|number
|250
|maximum size of the pulse in the background
|avatar
|string
|undefined
|required avatar url to display
|pressInValue
|number
|0.8
|should be between 0 and 1. scale of the avatar, when pressed in
|pressDuration
|number
|150
|duration of the scale animation
|pressInEasing
|Easing
|Easing.in
|easing type of the press in animation
|pressOutEasing
|Easing
|Easing.out
|easing type of the press out animation
|borderColor
|string
|'#D8335B'
|border color of the pulse
|backgroundColor
|string
|'#ED225B55'
|background color of the pulse
|getStyle
|function
|undefined
|override the styling of the pulse. gets as parameter the Animated variable. e.g. (anim) => ({ backgroundColor: 'yellow' })