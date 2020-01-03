interval number 2000 action buttons visible or not

size number 100 width and height of the avatar

pulseMaxSize number 250 maximum size of the pulse in the background

avatar string undefined required avatar url to display

pressInValue number 0.8 should be between 0 and 1. scale of the avatar, when pressed in

pressDuration number 150 duration of the scale animation

pressInEasing Easing Easing.in easing type of the press in animation

pressOutEasing Easing Easing.out easing type of the press out animation

borderColor string '#D8335B' border color of the pulse

backgroundColor string '#ED225B55' background color of the pulse