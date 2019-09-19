npm install react-native-pulse --save
const Pulse = require('react-native-pulse').default;
class helloWorld extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Pulse color='orange' numPulses={3} diameter={400} speed={20} duration={2000} />
</View>
);
}
}
Component accepts several self-descriptive properties:
color (String) - Backgroundcolor for pulse. React-native colors supported. Default color is blue.
diameter (Number) - This is the maximum diameter that a pulse will be. Defaults to 400.
duration (Number) - Duration in milliseconds this is the delay new pulses will be created. Defaults to 1000.
image (Object) - Image for center pulse thumbnail.
initialDiameter (Number) - The diameter new pulses will start with. Defaults to 0.
numPulses (Number) - This is the number of pulses that will be rendered. Defaults to 3.
pulseStyle (Object) - Style properties for pulses (borderColor eg.)
speed (Number) - Speed in milliseconds pulse will redraw. Defaults to 10.
style (Object) - Style properties for pulse container (positioning eg.)