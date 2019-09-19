openbase logo
rnp

react-native-pulse

by Chad Sahlhoff
1.0.7 (see all)

React Native Pulse Animation

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

134

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Installation

  npm install react-native-pulse --save

Usage

const Pulse = require('react-native-pulse').default;

class helloWorld extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Pulse color='orange' numPulses={3} diameter={400} speed={20} duration={2000} />
      </View>
    );
  }  
}

Props

Component accepts several self-descriptive properties:

  • color (String) - Backgroundcolor for pulse. React-native colors supported. Default color is blue.
  • diameter (Number) - This is the maximum diameter that a pulse will be. Defaults to 400.
  • duration (Number) - Duration in milliseconds this is the delay new pulses will be created. Defaults to 1000.
  • image (Object) - Image for center pulse thumbnail.
  • initialDiameter (Number) - The diameter new pulses will start with. Defaults to 0.
  • numPulses (Number) - This is the number of pulses that will be rendered. Defaults to 3.
  • pulseStyle (Object) - Style properties for pulses (borderColor eg.)
  • speed (Number) - Speed in milliseconds pulse will redraw. Defaults to 10.
  • style (Object) - Style properties for pulse container (positioning eg.)

