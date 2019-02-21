Announcement: Due to work changed, I have no more time to maintain the project. I suggest that you need to directly integrate the code and customize the changes. Sorry...
This is the
PullView &
PullList component in React Native both for Android and iOS, pull to refresh, very useful & easily & quickly!
This is a JavaScript-only implementation of
PullView &
PullList in React Native.
PullView can host multiple components and views like
ScrollView,
PullList can efficient display of vertically scrolling lists of changing data like
ListView. Better than ScrollView & ListView in Android, this
PullView &
PullList can be pull down, then show top indicator, the top indicator have three state: pulling, pullok, pullrelease. And more,
PullView also can make you use refreshControl to provide pull-to-refresh same as scrollview.
PullList also can make you use any props like ListView. You also can design yourself topIndicator with animation during the process of pulling or pushing using function
topIndicatorRender and
onPushing.
PullView &
PullList demo project: https://github.com/greatbsky/react-native-pull-demo
PullView Demo
PullView Usage
Run
npm install react-native-pull@latest --save
Code like this:
import {PullView} from 'react-native-pull';
onPullRelease(resolve) {
//do something
setTimeout(() => {
resolve();
}, 3000);
}
<PullView onPullRelease={this.onPullRelease}>
//<Children />
</PullView>
Full demo code: https://github.com/greatbsky/react-native-pull-demo/blob/master/PullViewDemo/app.js
PullList Demo
PullList Usage
Run
Code like this:
import {PullList} from 'react-native-pull';
onPullRelease(resolve) {
//do something
setTimeout(() => {
resolve();
}, 3000);
}
<PullList onPullRelease={this.onPullRelease} {...and some ListView Props}/>
Full demo code: https://github.com/greatbsky/react-native-pull-demo/blob/master/PullListDemo/app.js
PullView &
PullList configuration
Pull down props for
PullView &
PullList
style: stylesheet of component, set width/height/flex/backgroudColor... etc
onPulling: handle function when
pulling
onPullOk: handle function when
pullok
onPullRelease: handle function when
pullrelease, access 1 argument:
resolve. You should invoke
resolve() in the end.
topIndicatorRender: top indicator render function, access 4 argument:
ispulling,
ispullok,
ispullrelease,
gesturePosition. you can design yourself topIndicator with animation when pulling using
gesturePosition.
topIndicatorHeight: top indicator height, require if define topIndicatorRender
isPullEnd: whether release pull, if true, will hide top indicator, not require
Push up props for
PullView &
PullList
onPushing: handle function when pushing up, access 1 argument:
gesturePosition. gesturePosition contain value {x,y}. gesturePosition.y > 0 when pulling down, gesturePosition.y < 0 when pushing up.
Just for
PullView, refreshcontrol props support onRefresh & refreshing if you want to use refreshcontrol like scrollview.
onRefresh: Called when the view starts refreshing
refreshing: Whether the view should be indicating an active refresh.
MIT License