rnp

react-native-pull-to-refresh

by Kota Fullsour
2.1.3 (see all)

The Pull-To-Refresh component for React Native (iOS/Android)

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

739

GitHub Stars

168

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-pull-to-refresh (iOS/Android)

The pull-to-refresh view component for React Native

Demo

iOSAndroid
demodemo

Installation

npm i react-native-pull-to-refresh --save

Getting started

import PTRView from 'react-native-pull-to-refresh';


var PullToRefreshProject = React.createClass({
  _refresh: function() {
    return new Promise((resolve) => {
      setTimeout(()=>{resolve()}, 2000)
    });
  },
  render: function() {
    return (
      <PTRView onRefresh={this._refresh} >
        <View style={styles.container}>
          <Text style={styles.welcome}>
            Let's Pull!
          </Text>
        </View>
      </PTRView>
    );
  },
});

Props

onRefresh

The method of refresh. You have to return promise object.

delay(default:0)

delay time of refresh. If you set this this prop, refresh function will be delayed

offset(default:80) iOS

distance of pull to refresh

colors(default:#000) Android

The background color of the refresh indicator

progressBackgroundColor(default:transparent) Android

The background color of the refresh indicator

Contributing

Welcome :)

You can use following command in example dir:

npm run sync

During running this command, when you change source to implement/fix something, these changes will sync to example/node_modules/react-native-pull-to-refresh/. You can check your change using example project easily.

License

MIT

