The pull-to-refresh view component for React Native
|iOS
|Android
npm i react-native-pull-to-refresh --save
import PTRView from 'react-native-pull-to-refresh';
var PullToRefreshProject = React.createClass({
_refresh: function() {
return new Promise((resolve) => {
setTimeout(()=>{resolve()}, 2000)
});
},
render: function() {
return (
<PTRView onRefresh={this._refresh} >
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text style={styles.welcome}>
Let's Pull!
</Text>
</View>
</PTRView>
);
},
});
The method of refresh. You have to return promise object.
0)
delay time of refresh. If you set this this prop, refresh function will be delayed
80)
iOS
distance of pull to refresh
#000)
Android
The background color of the refresh indicator
transparent)
Android
The background color of the refresh indicator
Welcome :)
You can use following command in
example dir:
npm run sync
During running this command, when you change source to implement/fix something, these changes will sync to
example/node_modules/react-native-pull-to-refresh/. You can check your change using example project easily.
MIT