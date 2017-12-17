The pull-to-refresh view component for React Native

Demo

iOS Android

Installation

npm i react-native-pull- to - refresh

Getting started

import PTRView from 'react-native-pull-to-refresh' ; var PullToRefreshProject = React.createClass({ _refresh : function ( ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { setTimeout( () => {resolve()}, 2000 ) }); }, render : function ( ) { return ( < PTRView onRefresh = {this._refresh} > < View style = {styles.container} > < Text style = {styles.welcome} > Let's Pull! </ Text > </ View > </ PTRView > ); }, });

Props

onRefresh

The method of refresh. You have to return promise object.

delay(default: 0 )

delay time of refresh. If you set this this prop, refresh function will be delayed

offset(default: 80 ) iOS

distance of pull to refresh

colors(default: #000 ) Android

The background color of the refresh indicator

progressBackgroundColor(default: transparent ) Android

The background color of the refresh indicator

Contributing

Welcome :)

You can use following command in example dir:

npm run sync

During running this command, when you change source to implement/fix something, these changes will sync to example/node_modules/react-native-pull-to-refresh/ . You can check your change using example project easily.

License

MIT