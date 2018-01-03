openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnp

react-native-proximity

by William Bout
3.0.0 (see all)

📱 A React Native wrapper that provides access to the proximity sensor on iOS and Android.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19

GitHub Stars

209

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version

react-native-proximity

A React Native wrapper that provides access to the state of the proximity sensor for iOS and Android.

Usage of react-native-proximity and scrollview.

Getting Started

  • Install the library 
npm install --save react-native-proximity
  • Link the library 
react-native link react-native-proximity

Usage

Import the library

import Proximity from 'react-native-proximity';

addListener(callback)

The callback function returns an object with proximity and distance properties. If proximity is true, it means the device is close to an physical object. distance is only supported in Android.

componentDidMount(){
 Proximity.addListener(this._proximityListener);
},

/**
 * State of proximity sensor
 * @param {object} data
 */
 _proximityListener(data) {
   this.setState({
     proximity: data.proximity,
     distance: data.distance // Android-only 
   });
 },

removeListener(callback)

componentWillUnmount() {
  Proximity.removeListener(this._proximityListener);
},

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial