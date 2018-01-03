A React Native wrapper that provides access to the state of the proximity sensor for iOS and Android.

Usage of react-native-proximity and scrollview.

Getting Started

Install the library

npm install --save react-native-proximity

Link the library

react-native link react-native-proximity

Usage

Import the library

import Proximity from 'react-native-proximity' ;

The callback function returns an object with proximity and distance properties. If proximity is true, it means the device is close to an physical object. distance is only supported in Android.

componentDidMount(){ Proximity.addListener( this ._proximityListener); }, _proximityListener(data) { this .setState({ proximity : data.proximity, distance : data.distance }); },