A polyfill library for Alert.prompt on Android platform, working both on Android and iOS platform(iOS using AlertIOS.prompt)

Installation

Install from npm

npm i react-native-prompt-android --save

Link native library

You can use react-native-cli:

react-native link react-native-prompt-android

Or rnpm:

rnpm link react-native-prompt-android

Usage

import prompt from 'react-native-prompt-android' ; prompt( 'Enter password' , 'Enter your password to claim your $1.5B in lottery winnings' , [ { text : 'Cancel' , onPress: () => console.log( 'Cancel Pressed' ), style: 'cancel' }, { text : 'OK' , onPress: password => console.log( 'OK Pressed, password: ' + password )}, ], { type : 'secure-text' , cancelable: false , defaultValue: 'test' , placeholder: 'placeholder' } );

Props