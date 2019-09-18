A polyfill library for Alert.prompt on Android platform, working both on Android and iOS platform(iOS using AlertIOS.prompt)
npm i react-native-prompt-android --save
You can use react-native-cli:
react-native link react-native-prompt-android
Or rnpm:
rnpm link react-native-prompt-android
import prompt from 'react-native-prompt-android';
prompt(
'Enter password',
'Enter your password to claim your $1.5B in lottery winnings',
[
{text: 'Cancel', onPress: () => console.log('Cancel Pressed'), style: 'cancel'},
{text: 'OK', onPress: password => console.log('OK Pressed, password: ' + password)},
],
{
type: 'secure-text',
cancelable: false,
defaultValue: 'test',
placeholder: 'placeholder'
}
);
|name
|description
|type
|default
|type
|Text input type:
'numeric', 'secure-text', 'phone-pad', 'email-address'
|String
|'default'
|cancelable
|Boolean
|defaultValue
|Default input value
|String
|''
|keyboardType
|The keyboard type of first text field(if exists). One of
'default',
'email-address',
'numeric',
'phone-pad',
'ascii-capable',
'numbers-and-punctuation',
'url',
'number-pad',
'name-phone-pad',
'decimal-pad',
'twitter' or
'web-search'.
|String
|'default'
|placeholder
|String
|''