A cross-platform prompt component for React Native.

Installation

$ npm install react- native -prompt --save

Demo

iOS Android

Basic Usage

import Prompt from 'react-native-prompt' ; < Prompt title = "Say something" placeholder = "Start typing" defaultValue = "Hello" visible = { this.state.promptVisible } onCancel = { () => this.setState({ promptVisible: false, message: "You cancelled" }) } onSubmit={ (value) => this.setState({ promptVisible: false, message: `You said "${value}"` }) }/>

Please refer to the full working example here.

API

Props:

visible (boolean) -- When true, the prompt is displayed, closes otherwise

(boolean) -- When , the prompt is displayed, closes otherwise title (string, required) -- The title text of the prompt

placeholder (string) -- The placeholder text of the prompt

defaultValue (string) -- The default value of the prompt

(string) -- The default value of the prompt onCancel (function, required) -- Function that is called when user cancels prompt

onSubmit (function, required) -- Function that is called with user's value when they submit

(function, required) -- Function that is called with user's value when they submit submitText (string) -- The string that is displayed on the submit button (defaults to "OK")

cancelText (string) -- The string that is displayed on the cancel button (defaults to "Cancel")

onChangeText (function) -- Function that is called with user input when it changes.

(function) -- Function that is called with user input when it changes. textInputProps (Object) -- Additional props on the input element

Testing

Install dev modules:

npm install

Run tests

npm test

Changelog

Updates value when defaultValue changes. (Thanks https://github.com/vessp)

when changes. (Thanks https://github.com/vessp) Removes unnecessary flex: 1 style. (Thanks https://github.com/stevehollaar)

Adds textInputProps to allow additional props to be passed to the input element. Thanks @yueshuaijie!