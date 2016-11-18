A cross-platform prompt component for React Native.
$ npm install react-native-prompt --save
import Prompt from 'react-native-prompt';
// Inside render()
<Prompt
title="Say something"
placeholder="Start typing"
defaultValue="Hello"
visible={ this.state.promptVisible }
onCancel={ () => this.setState({
promptVisible: false,
message: "You cancelled"
}) }
onSubmit={ (value) => this.setState({
promptVisible: false,
message: `You said "${value}"`
}) }/>
Please refer to the full working example here.
Props:
visible (boolean) -- When
true, the prompt is displayed, closes otherwise
title (string, required) -- The title text of the prompt
placeholder (string) -- The placeholder text of the prompt
defaultValue (string) -- The default value of the prompt
onCancel (function, required) -- Function that is called when user cancels prompt
onSubmit (function, required) -- Function that is called with user's value when they submit
submitText (string) -- The string that is displayed on the submit button (defaults to "OK")
cancelText (string) -- The string that is displayed on the cancel button (defaults to "Cancel")
onChangeText (function) -- Function that is called with user input when it changes.
textInputProps (Object) -- Additional props on the input element
Install dev modules:
npm install
npm test
