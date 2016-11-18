openbase logo
rnp

react-native-prompt

by Jack Hsu
1.0.0 (see all)

A cross-platform prompt component for React Native.

Readme

react-native-prompt

A cross-platform prompt component for React Native.

Installation

$ npm install react-native-prompt --save

Demo

iOSAndroid

Basic Usage

import Prompt from 'react-native-prompt';

// Inside render()
<Prompt
    title="Say something"
    placeholder="Start typing"
    defaultValue="Hello"
    visible={ this.state.promptVisible }
    onCancel={ () => this.setState({
      promptVisible: false,
      message: "You cancelled"
    }) }
    onSubmit={ (value) => this.setState({
      promptVisible: false,
      message: `You said "${value}"`
    }) }/>

Please refer to the full working example here.

API

Props:

  • visible (boolean) -- When true, the prompt is displayed, closes otherwise
  • title (string, required) -- The title text of the prompt
  • placeholder (string) -- The placeholder text of the prompt
  • defaultValue (string) -- The default value of the prompt
  • onCancel (function, required) -- Function that is called when user cancels prompt
  • onSubmit (function, required) -- Function that is called with user's value when they submit
  • submitText (string) -- The string that is displayed on the submit button (defaults to "OK")
  • cancelText (string) -- The string that is displayed on the cancel button (defaults to "Cancel")
  • onChangeText (function) -- Function that is called with user input when it changes.
  • textInputProps (Object) -- Additional props on the input element

Testing

Install dev modules:

npm install

Run tests

npm test

Changelog

1.0.0

0.18.6

  • Adds textInputProps to allow additional props to be passed to the input element. Thanks @yueshuaijie!

0.18.5

