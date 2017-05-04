🌁 ProgressiveImage, progressively load images with React Native.
Demo of ProgressiveImage.
Progressively load images. Loads a small thumbnail first. Includes fade and blur effects.
yarn add react-native-progressive-image
import ProgressiveImage from 'react-native-progressive-image'
const TheProgressiveImage = () =>
<ProgressiveImage
thumbnailSource={{ uri: 'http://i.imgur.com/O249H4P.png?bust' + Math.random() }}
imageSource={{ uri: 'http://i.imgur.com/741u15U.png?bust' + Math.random() }}
style={{ flex: 1, alignItems: 'stretch' }}
/>
|Prop
|Description
|Default
imageSource
|Image source (e.g. { uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png' }).
|None
thumbnailSource
|Should be a low resolution version of the image used in
imageSource.
|None
thumbnailBlurRadius
|Blur radius for the low resolution thumbnail (iOS only).
5
style
|Make sure to include width and height, or use flex.
|None
imageFadeDuration
|Fade-in duration for the image in ms.
250
thumbnailFadeDuration
|Fade-in duration for the thumbnail in ms.
250
onLoadThumbnail
|Callback function that gets called when the thumbnail is loaded.
noop
onLoadImage
|Callback function that gets called when the main image is loaded.
noop
Based on Sharath Prabhal's blog post.