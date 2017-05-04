openbase logo
rnp

react-native-progressive-image

by Dylan Vann
1.0.4 (see all)

🌁 ProgressiveImage, progressively load images with React Native.

Readme

ProgressiveImage

🌁 ProgressiveImage, progressively load images with React Native.

npm license


Demo of ProgressiveImage.

Progressively load images. Loads a small thumbnail first. Includes fade and blur effects.

Installation

yarn add react-native-progressive-image

Usage

import ProgressiveImage from 'react-native-progressive-image'

const TheProgressiveImage = () =>
  <ProgressiveImage
    thumbnailSource={{ uri: 'http://i.imgur.com/O249H4P.png?bust' + Math.random() }}
    imageSource={{ uri: 'http://i.imgur.com/741u15U.png?bust' + Math.random() }}
    style={{ flex: 1, alignItems: 'stretch' }}
  />

Properties

PropDescriptionDefault
imageSourceImage source (e.g. { uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png' }).None
thumbnailSourceShould be a low resolution version of the image used in imageSource.None
thumbnailBlurRadiusBlur radius for the low resolution thumbnail (iOS only).5
styleMake sure to include width and height, or use flex.None
imageFadeDurationFade-in duration for the image in ms.250
thumbnailFadeDurationFade-in duration for the thumbnail in ms.250
onLoadThumbnailCallback function that gets called when the thumbnail is loaded.noop
onLoadImageCallback function that gets called when the main image is loaded.noop

Credits

Based on Sharath Prabhal's blog post.

