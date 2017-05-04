imageSource Image source (e.g. { uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png' }). None

thumbnailSource Should be a low resolution version of the image used in imageSource . None

thumbnailBlurRadius Blur radius for the low resolution thumbnail (iOS only). 5

style Make sure to include width and height, or use flex. None

imageFadeDuration Fade-in duration for the image in ms. 250

thumbnailFadeDuration Fade-in duration for the thumbnail in ms. 250

onLoadThumbnail Callback function that gets called when the thumbnail is loaded. noop