rnp

react-native-progress-wheel

by Robert O'Connor
1.0.5 (see all)

A better way to show your animated progress in a circle.

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

126

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-progress-wheel

NPM downloads npm NPM version

React Native component for creating natively animated, circular progress wheel.

Example app

image

Why use this component

This implementation is 100% JS, meaning you do not need to use any additional libraries such as 'react-native-svg' and you don't need to do any linking. 😱 This component also sets useNativeDriver: true, meaning that all animation is done smoothly on the native side.💖

This package is also SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT.

Let's compare:

react-native-progress-wheel: Unpacked size: 8.74 kB (this library)

react-native-circular-progress: Unpacked size: 3.38 MB (other popular library)

image

Installation

yarn add react-native-progress-wheel

Usage

import AnimatedProgressWheel from 'react-native-progress-wheel';

<AnimatedProgressWheel 
    size={120} 
    width={20} 
    color={'yellow'}
    progress={45}
    backgroundColor={'orange'}
/>

You can define a progress value, and a value from which to animate when the component is mounted. The following example will animate from 0% to 45% at a duration of 3 seconds.

<AnimatedProgressWheel
    progress={45}
    animateFromValue={0}
    duration={3000}
/>

If you want the color to change with the progress, you can use the fullColor prop.

<AnimatedProgressWheel
    progress={100}
    animateFromValue={0}
    duration={5000}
    color={'white'}
    fullColor={'red'}
/>

image

The progress wheel can be updated using state variables.

<AnimatedProgressWheel
    progress={this.state.sliderProgress}
/>

image

You can also use a ref to call the components 'animateTo' method to update the progress wheel.

this.progressWheel.animateTo(100, 2000, Easing.quad); // Will fill the progress bar linearly in 2 seconds

Configuration

You can configure the component using these props:

NameTypeDefault valueDescription
sizenumber200Width and height of circle
widthnumber25Thickness of the progress line
colorstringwhiteColor of the progress line
backgroundColorstringgrayColor of the background progress line
progressnumber (0, 100)0Angle from which the progress starts from
animateFromValuenumber (0, 100)-1Starting value to animate to progres when component is mounted
durationnumber600Duration at which to animate the progress.
fullColorstringnullColor of the progress line when 100%

AnimatedProgressWheel exposes the following functions:

NameArgumentsDescription
animateTo(toVal: number, duration: number, ease: function)Animate the progress bar to a specific value

FAQ

Q: Does it work in Expo? A: Yes it does.

Enjoy making smooth animated designs that use the native driver and DON'T require any additional dependencies. If you like this library please give it a star on GitHub! ⭐️

