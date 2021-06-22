React Native component for creating natively animated, circular progress wheel.
This implementation is 100% JS, meaning you do not need to use any additional libraries such as 'react-native-svg' and you don't need to do any linking. 😱
This component also sets
useNativeDriver: true, meaning that all animation is done smoothly on the native side.💖
This package is also SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT.
Let's compare:
react-native-progress-wheel: Unpacked size: 8.74 kB (this library)
react-native-circular-progress: Unpacked size: 3.38 MB (other popular library)
yarn add react-native-progress-wheel
import AnimatedProgressWheel from 'react-native-progress-wheel';
<AnimatedProgressWheel
size={120}
width={20}
color={'yellow'}
progress={45}
backgroundColor={'orange'}
/>
You can define a progress value, and a value from which to animate when the component is mounted. The following example will animate from 0% to 45% at a duration of 3 seconds.
<AnimatedProgressWheel
progress={45}
animateFromValue={0}
duration={3000}
/>
If you want the color to change with the progress, you can use the
fullColor prop.
<AnimatedProgressWheel
progress={100}
animateFromValue={0}
duration={5000}
color={'white'}
fullColor={'red'}
/>
The progress wheel can be updated using state variables.
<AnimatedProgressWheel
progress={this.state.sliderProgress}
/>
You can also use a ref to call the components 'animateTo' method to update the progress wheel.
this.progressWheel.animateTo(100, 2000, Easing.quad); // Will fill the progress bar linearly in 2 seconds
You can configure the component using these props:
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|size
|number
|200
|Width and height of circle
|width
|number
|25
|Thickness of the progress line
|color
|string
|white
|Color of the progress line
|backgroundColor
|string
|gray
|Color of the background progress line
|progress
|number (0, 100)
|0
|Angle from which the progress starts from
|animateFromValue
|number (0, 100)
|-1
|Starting value to animate to progres when component is mounted
|duration
|number
|600
|Duration at which to animate the progress.
|fullColor
|string
|null
|Color of the progress line when 100%
AnimatedProgressWheel exposes the following functions:
|Name
|Arguments
|Description
|animateTo
|(toVal: number, duration: number, ease: function)
|Animate the progress bar to a specific value
Q: Does it work in Expo? A: Yes it does.
Enjoy making smooth animated designs that use the native driver and DON'T require any additional dependencies. If you like this library please give it a star on GitHub! ⭐️