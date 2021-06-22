React Native component for creating natively animated, circular progress wheel.

Example app

Why use this component

This implementation is 100% JS, meaning you do not need to use any additional libraries such as 'react-native-svg' and you don't need to do any linking. 😱 This component also sets useNativeDriver: true , meaning that all animation is done smoothly on the native side.💖

This package is also SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT.

Let's compare:

react-native-progress-wheel: Unpacked size: 8.74 kB (this library)

react-native-circular-progress: Unpacked size: 3.38 MB (other popular library)

Installation

yarn add react- native -progress-wheel

Usage

import AnimatedProgressWheel from 'react-native-progress-wheel' ; < AnimatedProgressWheel size = {120} width = {20} color = { ' yellow '} progress = {45} backgroundColor = { ' orange '} />

You can define a progress value, and a value from which to animate when the component is mounted. The following example will animate from 0% to 45% at a duration of 3 seconds.

<AnimatedProgressWheel progress={ 45 } animateFromValue={ 0 } duration={ 3000 } />

If you want the color to change with the progress, you can use the fullColor prop.

<AnimatedProgressWheel progress={ 100 } animateFromValue={ 0 } duration={ 5000 } color={ 'white' } fullColor={ 'red' } />

The progress wheel can be updated using state variables.

<AnimatedProgressWheel progress={ this .state.sliderProgress} />

You can also use a ref to call the components 'animateTo' method to update the progress wheel.

this .progressWheel.animateTo( 100 , 2000 , Easing.quad);

Configuration

You can configure the component using these props:

Name Type Default value Description size number 200 Width and height of circle width number 25 Thickness of the progress line color string white Color of the progress line backgroundColor string gray Color of the background progress line progress number (0, 100) 0 Angle from which the progress starts from animateFromValue number (0, 100) -1 Starting value to animate to progres when component is mounted duration number 600 Duration at which to animate the progress. fullColor string null Color of the progress line when 100%

AnimatedProgressWheel exposes the following functions:

Name Arguments Description animateTo (toVal: number, duration: number, ease: function) Animate the progress bar to a specific value

FAQ

Q: Does it work in Expo? A: Yes it does.

Enjoy making smooth animated designs that use the native driver and DON'T require any additional dependencies. If you like this library please give it a star on GitHub! ⭐️