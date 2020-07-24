A simple and fully customizable React Native component that implements a progress stepper UI.

Each steps content is displayed inside of a customizable ScrollView.

Fully customizable buttons are displayed at the bottom of the component to move between steps.

Example One Example Two examples/ExampleOne.js examples/ExampleTwo.js

Installation

If using yarn:

yarn add react- native -progress-steps

If using npm:

npm i react- native -progress-steps

Usage

import { ProgressSteps, ProgressStep } from 'react-native-progress-steps' ;

Simply place a <ProgressStep /> tag for each desired step within the <ProgressSteps /> wrapper.

< View style = {{flex: 1}} > < ProgressSteps > < ProgressStep label = "First Step" > < View style = {{ alignItems: ' center ' }}> < Text > This is the content within step 1! </ Text > </ View > </ ProgressStep > < ProgressStep label = "Second Step" > < View style = {{ alignItems: ' center ' }}> < Text > This is the content within step 2! </ Text > </ View > </ ProgressStep > < ProgressStep label = "Third Step" > < View style = {{ alignItems: ' center ' }}> < Text > This is the content within step 3! </ Text > </ View > </ ProgressStep > </ ProgressSteps > </ View >

Button Styling Usage

Button container and text are fully customizable using the nextBtnStyle, nextBtnTextStyle, previousBtnStyle, and previousBtnTextStyle props.

Example usage to change a buttons text color:

const buttonTextStyle = { color : '#393939' }; return ( < View style = {{flex: 1 }}> < ProgressSteps > < ProgressStep label = "First Step" nextBtnTextStyle = {buttonTextStyle} previousBtnTextStyle = {buttonTextStyle} > < View style = {{ alignItems: ' center ' }}> < Text > This is the content within step 1! </ Text > </ View > </ ProgressStep > < ProgressStep label = "Second Step" nextBtnTextStyle = {buttonTextStyle} previousBtnTextStyle = {buttonTextStyle} > < View style = {{ alignItems: ' center ' }}> < Text > This is the content within step 2! </ Text > </ View > </ ProgressStep > </ ProgressSteps > </ View > )

Current Step Error and Validation Handling

The errors prop should be used if there's a need for validation and error handling when clicking the next button. If you would like to prevent the next step from being rendered, set the errors prop to true . By default, it will be false .

Example usage of validation check:

state = { isValid : false , errors : false }; onNextStep = () => { if (! this .state.isValid) { this .setState({ errors : true }); } else { this .setState({ errors : false }); } }; render() { return ( < View style = {{ flex: 1 }}> < ProgressSteps > < ProgressStep label = "First Step" onNext = {this.onNextStep} errors = {this.state.errors} > < View style = {{ alignItems: ' center ' }}> < Text > This is the content within step 1! </ Text > </ View > </ ProgressStep > < ProgressStep label = "Second Step" > < View style = {{ alignItems: ' center ' }}> < Text > This is the content within step 2! </ Text > </ View > </ ProgressStep > </ ProgressSteps > </ View > ); }

Documentation

Progress Steps Component

Name Description Default Type borderWidth Width of the progress bar between steps 6 Number borderStyle Type of border for the progress bar solid String activeStepIconBorderColor Outside border color for the active step #4bb543 String progressBarColor Color of the default progress bar #ebebe4 String completedProgressBarColor Color of the completed progress bar #4bb543 String activeStepIconColor Color of the active step icon transparent String completedStepIconColor Color of the completed step icon #4bb543 String disabledStepIconColor Color of the disabled step icon #ebebe4 String labelFontFamily Font family for the step icon label iOS/Android default font String labelColor Color of the default label lightgray String labelFontSize Font size for the step icon label 14 Number activeLabelColor Color of the active label #4bb543 String activeLabelFontSize Optional font size for the active step icon label null Number completedLabelColor Color of the completed label lightgray String activeStepNumColor Color of the active step number black String completedStepNumColor Color of the completed step number black String disabledStepNumColor Color of the disabled step number white String completedCheckColor Color of the completed step checkmark white String activeStep Manually specify the active step 0 Number isComplete Set all Steps to active state false Boolean topOffset Set progress bar top offset 30 Number marginBottom Set progress bar bottom margin 50 Number

Progress Step Component

Name Description Default Type label Title of the current step to be displayed null String onNext Function called when the next step button is pressed null Func onPrevious Function called when the previous step button is pressed null Func onSubmit Function called when the submit step button is pressed null Func nextBtnText Text to display inside the next button Next String previousBtnText Text to display inside the previous button Previous String finishBtnText Text to display inside the button on the last step Submit String nextBtnStyle Style object to provide to the next/finish buttons { textAlign: 'center', padding: 8 } Object nextBtnTextStyle Style object to provide to the next/finish button text { color: '#007aff', fontSize: 18 } Object nextBtnDisabled Value to disable/enable next button false Boolean previousBtnStyle Style object to provide to the previous button { textAlign: 'center', padding: 8 } Object previousBtnTextStyle Style object to provide to the previous button text { color: '#007aff', fontSize: 18 } Object previousBtnDisabled Value to disable/enable previous button false Boolean scrollViewProps Object to provide props to ScrollView component {} Object scrollable The content of the Progress Step should be scrollable true Boolean viewProps Object to provide props to view component if scrollable is false {} Object errors Used to assist with current step validation. If true, the next step won't be rendered false Boolean removeBtnRow Used to render the progress step without the button row false Boolean

Contributing

Pull requests are always welcome! Feel free to open a new GitHub issue for any changes that can be made.

Working on your first Pull Request? You can learn how from this free series How to Contribute to an Open Source Project on GitHub

Author

Colby Miller | https://colbymillerdev.com

License

MIT