Progress indicators and spinners for React Native using React Native SVG.

Installation

$ npm install react-native-progress --save

React Native SVG based components

To use the Pie or Circle components, you need to install React Native SVG in your project.

Usage

Note: If you don't want the React Native SVG based components and it's dependencies, do a deep require instead: import ProgressBar from 'react-native-progress/Bar'; .

import * as Progress from 'react-native-progress' ; <Progress.Bar progress={0.3} width={200} /> <Progress.Pie progress={0.4} size={50} /> <Progress.Circle size={30} indeterminate={true} /> <Progress.CircleSnail color={['red', 'green', 'blue']} />

Properties for all progress components

Prop Description Default animated Whether or not to animate changes to progress . true indeterminate If set to true, the indicator will spin and progress prop will be ignored. false indeterminateAnimationDuration Sets animation duration in milliseconds when indeterminate is set. 1000 progress Progress of whatever the indicator is indicating. A number between 0 and 1. 0 color Fill color of the indicator. rgba(0, 122, 255, 1) unfilledColor Color of the remaining progress. None borderWidth Width of outer border, set to 0 to remove. 1 borderColor Color of outer border. color

All of the props under Properties in addition to the following:

Prop Description Default width Full width of the progress bar, set to null to use automatic flexbox sizing. 150 height Height of the progress bar. 6 borderRadius Rounding of corners, set to 0 to disable. 4 useNativeDriver Use native driver for the animations. false animationConfig Config that is passed into the Animated function. { bounciness: 0 } animationType Animation type to animate the progress, one of: decay , timing , spring . spring

All of the props under Properties in addition to the following:

Prop Description Default size Diameter of the circle. 40 endAngle Determines the endAngle of the circle. A number between 0 and 1 . The final endAngle would be the number multiplied by 2π 0.9 thickness Thickness of the inner circle. 3 showsText Whether or not to show a text representation of current progress. false formatText(progress) A function returning a string to be displayed for the textual representation. See source textStyle Styles for progress text, defaults to a same color as circle and fontSize proportional to size prop. None allowFontScaling Whether or not to respect device font scale setting. true direction Direction of the circle clockwise or counter-clockwise . clockwise strokeCap Stroke Cap style for the circle butt , square or round . butt fill Fill color of the inner circle. None (transparent)

All of the props under Properties in addition to the following:

Prop Description Default size Diameter of the pie. 40

Prop Description Default animating If the circle should animate. true hidesWhenStopped If the circle should be removed when not animating. false size Diameter of the circle. 40 color Color of the circle, use an array of colors for rainbow effect. rgba(0, 122, 255, 1) thickness Thickness of the circle. 3 duration Duration of animation. 1000 spinDuration Duration of spin (orbit) animation. 5000 strokeCap Stroke Cap style for the circle butt , square or round . round

Examples

Thanks

To Mandarin Drummond for giving me the NPM name.

License

MIT License. © Joel Arvidsson 2015-