Progress indicators and spinners for React Native using React Native SVG.
$ npm install react-native-progress --save
To use the
Pie or
Circle components, you need to install React Native SVG in your project.
Note: If you don't want the React Native SVG based components and it's dependencies, do a deep require instead:
import ProgressBar from 'react-native-progress/Bar';.
import * as Progress from 'react-native-progress';
<Progress.Bar progress={0.3} width={200} />
<Progress.Pie progress={0.4} size={50} />
<Progress.Circle size={30} indeterminate={true} />
<Progress.CircleSnail color={['red', 'green', 'blue']} />
|Prop
|Description
|Default
animated
|Whether or not to animate changes to
progress.
true
indeterminate
|If set to true, the indicator will spin and
progress prop will be ignored.
false
indeterminateAnimationDuration
|Sets animation duration in milliseconds when indeterminate is set.
1000
progress
|Progress of whatever the indicator is indicating. A number between 0 and 1.
0
color
|Fill color of the indicator.
rgba(0, 122, 255, 1)
unfilledColor
|Color of the remaining progress.
|None
borderWidth
|Width of outer border, set to
0 to remove.
1
borderColor
|Color of outer border.
color
Progress.Bar
All of the props under Properties in addition to the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
width
|Full width of the progress bar, set to
null to use automatic flexbox sizing.
150
height
|Height of the progress bar.
6
borderRadius
|Rounding of corners, set to
0 to disable.
4
useNativeDriver
|Use native driver for the animations.
false
animationConfig
|Config that is passed into the
Animated function.
{ bounciness: 0 }
animationType
|Animation type to animate the progress, one of:
decay,
timing,
spring.
spring
Progress.Circle
All of the props under Properties in addition to the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
size
|Diameter of the circle.
40
endAngle
|Determines the endAngle of the circle. A number between
0 and
1. The final endAngle would be the number multiplied by 2π
0.9
thickness
|Thickness of the inner circle.
3
showsText
|Whether or not to show a text representation of current progress.
false
formatText(progress)
|A function returning a string to be displayed for the textual representation.
|See source
textStyle
|Styles for progress text, defaults to a same
color as circle and
fontSize proportional to
size prop.
|None
allowFontScaling
|Whether or not to respect device font scale setting.
|true
direction
|Direction of the circle
clockwise or
counter-clockwise.
clockwise
strokeCap
|Stroke Cap style for the circle
butt,
square or
round.
butt
fill
|Fill color of the inner circle.
|None (transparent)
Progress.Pie
All of the props under Properties in addition to the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
size
|Diameter of the pie.
40
Progress.CircleSnail
|Prop
|Description
|Default
animating
|If the circle should animate.
true
hidesWhenStopped
|If the circle should be removed when not animating.
false
size
|Diameter of the circle.
40
color
|Color of the circle, use an array of colors for rainbow effect.
rgba(0, 122, 255, 1)
thickness
|Thickness of the circle.
3
duration
|Duration of animation.
1000
spinDuration
|Duration of spin (orbit) animation.
5000
strokeCap
|Stroke Cap style for the circle
butt,
square or
round.
round
To Mandarin Drummond for giving me the NPM name.
MIT License. © Joel Arvidsson 2015-